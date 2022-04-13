Hawkmoon Has Received All Required Drilling and Trenching Permits for Wilson

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") has received the drilling and trenching permits (the "Permits") required to complete its summer work on the Wilson Gold Project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is located in the Verneuil Township approximately fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. Wilson is also situated 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or. Hawkmoon anticipates commencing its outcrop clearing and trenching program ("Phase 1") in late June. The Company intends to follow this by drilling 5,000 metres (the "Drilling"). If new targets are identified in Phase 1, the drill program will be adjusted accordingly. Please refer to Figure 1, which outlines the key targets for Phase 1.

Figure 1: Key targets for Phase 1, Wilson Property

Phase 1 Overview

With all permits received, the Company is authorized to conduct the proposed Phase 1 and Drilling on the Property. At this time, Hawkmoon estimates commencing Phase 1 in the last week of June. Hawkmoon has many targets on Wilson for this phase of work. The largest and most untested area is on the northern limb of the large fold that is present on Wilson. To date, over 90% of all work on Wilson has focused on the southern limb of this fold. Both the Toussaint and Midrim showings are on the southern limb.

Phase 1 Potential for Drilling

At the Toussaint and Midrim Showings, all drill holes are drilled towards the southeast with azimuths ranging from 140° to 155°. These drill holes on the southern limb all drill towards the contact of the volcanics and gabbro.

On the northern limb, historical drill holes are all drilled away from the northern contact of the volcanics and gabbro. It is at this contact where most of the gold mineralization is present on Wilson to date. In addition, there have also been some notable drill intercepts on the north limb. Hole VP 94-51, drilled on the north limb of the fold, had two near surface drill intercepts, as further detailed shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Historical Drill Intercepts in VP 94-51

Drill

Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Length

(metres) Gold Grade

(grams/tonne) VP 94-51 22.0 23.0 1.0 8.95 VP 94-51 38.0 40.0 2.0 1.06

These historical drill intercepts make this an area of interest for Hawkmoon. If Phase 1 reveals prospective outcrop, these areas will be channel sampled. If these results are favourable, the Company will amend its drill program plans with the aim to drill test some of these targets. Please refer to Figure 2 below, which outlines the showings and geology of the northern limb of the fold on Wilson.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states: "We are all excited to resume our exploration work on Wilson. We can now start our program, as we have received the required permits from the Quebec government. After a successful 2021 drill program, we want to start to examine underexplored areas of Wilson. We intend to follow this with another 5,000-metre drill program this summer."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Phase 1 program and the timing thereof; the Drilling and the timing thereof; and the Company's intention to adapt its drill program based on Phase 1 results. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

