VISION LITHIUM REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM ITS CADILLAC LITHIUM PROPERTY - INTERSECTS UP TO 3.14% Li2O

VAL-D'OR, QC, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") announces assay results for the first set of drill holes completed on the recently acquired Cadillac Lithium property (the "Property"). The Property comprises a total of 332 claims covering 19,070 hectares (190 km2) located just south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Table 2. Drilling program results

Section DDH # Dike From m To m Length m Li2O % 550E CAD-22-04 B 31.80 32.40 0.60 1.15 550E CAD-22-04 B 33.90 34.40 0.50 1.72 550E CAD-22-04A B 31.20 32.20 1.00 3.14 400E CAD-22-07 B 46.70 48.60 1.90 1.74 300E CAD-22-08 C 124.60 125.77 1.17 0.79 450E CAD-22-13 C 152.40 158.80 6.40 1.00

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO commented, "The first eleven holes were drilled on the main exposed dike on the property over an initial strike length of 150 m. The drill holes tested the B dike just below an area of surface high grade channel sample results reported in December and January. The B dike varies from 4 to 14 metres in core length and appears to dip at -70 to the South. Spodumene is observed in almost all holes as individual large crystals sparsely distributed throughout the central portion of the dike. This is similar to the observed mineralization on surface. We typically see large crystals in the core resulting in high grade values such as 3.14% Li2O in hole CAD-22-04A and 1.72% Li2O over 1.90 m in hole CAD-22-07 and 1.00% Li2O over 6.40 m in hole CAD-22-13 in the C dike. I am very encouraged by this first pass of drilling. There are still several holes to be reported and based on what we are seeing we will target deeper mineralization in the next round of drilling where the intersections are wider."

Along with the previous surface channel sample results, these results indicate the presence of significant lithium values over the known length of the B dike as observed on surface. The Cadillac Lithium property hosts at least 4 known spodumene-bearing pegamtitite dikes which will be tested during the on-going drilling program.

A total of ten additional holes have ben completed to date and are being logged and sampled at this time. Visual results appear similar to the first seven holes, with good continuity of the dike over several hundred metres and spodumene being observed in most holes. The drilling program will continue through the spring ahead of the summer field season where numerous pegmatite targets will be ground proofed.

Table 1. Drilling program statistics

Section Target Dike(s) DDH # UTM

East UTM

North Azimuth Dip Length

meters 500E B CAD-22-01 687469 5329617 30° -50 108.5 500E B CAD-22-02 687455 5329592 30° -54 81.0 500E B CAD-22-03 687455 5329592 30° -70 99.0 550E B CAD-22-04 687508 5329585 30° -50 48.0 550E B CAD-22-04A 687508 5329585 30° -54 45.0 550E B CAD-22-05 687497 5329560 30° -54 84.0 400E B-C-D CAD-22-06 687381 5329666 30° -50 250.0 400E B CAD-22-07 687368 5329641 30° -54 66.0 300E B-C CAD-22-08 687278 5329686 30° -50° 135.0 300E B CAD-22-09 687265 5329662 30° -54° 67.5 450E B-C CAD-22-13 687414 5329613 30° -54° 168.0

Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC)

The sampling program and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Yves Rougerie. The quality assurance and control protocol involves the insertion of control or normalized samples on average every 10 samples, in addition to the regular insertion in the process of analysis of sterile, duplicate and standardized samples, accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. Samples were transported from the Cadillac Lithium project to a secure facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec where samples were prepared. The sawed channels samples were bagged, sealed and transported to the facility of ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, where each sample was dried, crushed and pulped (Prep-31). The samples were crushed to 70 per cent less than two millimetres (CRU-31), riffle split, pulverize split to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns (PUL-31). Samples were assayed for Lithium + 33 element by ICP-AES (ME-MS85) and by 4Acid digestion for ore grade lithium samples (Li-OG63).

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac Lithium property, Decelles lithium, Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

