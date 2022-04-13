Infinitum Copper Reports 9.15 Metres of 16.45 g/t Gold, 1.90% Copper and 3.50 g/t Silver in Trenching at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2022 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from trenching completed at the newly discovered showing at Las Trancas zone at La Adelita project in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. Trench 2 returned a true thickness of 9.15 metres (m) averaging 16.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 1.90% copper and 3.50 g/t silver (See Table 1). A total of 12 trenches were excavated in the area and revealed many sub-parallel structures within a large fault zone, surrounded by an alteration halo that is at least 200 metres wide extending in a north-south direction (See Figures 1 & 2).

La Adelita Highlights:

High-grade, copper-silver-gold project in Mexico

Three new discoveries of high-grade mineralization were made in the early part of the current program

Trenching revealed high-grade gold in new zone

Geophysical survey completed - interpretation pending

9,000 metre diamond drilling program underway

Less than 7,300 metres of historical drilling

Adjacent to the closed Alamo Dorado Mine

The Company recently announced the discovery of three new zones of high-grade copper-silver-gold mineralization at La Adelita (See News Release March 16, 2022). One of the three discovery areas is at Las Trancas zone. The presence of high-grade copper mineralization within a strongly hematite-quartz-sericite altered area of metasedimentary rocks was previously known further to the north within the Las Trancas zone. This new discovery area is about 350 m to the south and appears to be part of a strongly altered, north-south corridor surrounding a large fault zone. Now that high-grade mineralization has been identified in the area, the geological team will concentrate on identifying the controls on mineralization.

Figure 1

Las Trancas

The three planned lines of magneto-telluric survey are complete in the Las Trancas zone, and the interpreted results are pending. The results of the survey will help guide the next phase of exploration at Las Trancas. Another feature that the exploration team is using to help guide work in the area is the Sangre del Toro (English translation is "blood of the bull") alteration. The weathered rock associated with this alteration appears as a bright cinnamon red and it is typical to find copper mineralization in the fresh rocks where Sangre del Toro alteration is observed. This evidence assists our mapping and prospecting team to focus on the most highly prospective areas.

"We are very pleased to get the trench results confirming the high-grade nature of mineralization at Las Trancas" stated Steve Robertson, President & CEO of Infinitum Copper. "I continue to be impressed by the indications of the size of the system at La Adelita. The area of trenching is approximately 5 km south-west of the high-grade copper-silver skarn at the Cerro Grande zone and 6 km south-east of the neighboring Alamo Dorado mine, which we believe is a part of the same mineral district. All of these factors support our view of the size and strength of the hydrothermal system that created the mineralization".

Figure 2

Andalucia and Cerro Potreros

The company also received the first surface sample results from the Andalucia and Cerro Potrero zones which lie due south of Cerro Grande (See Figures 1 & 3). Like Las Trancas, gold and silver are strongly related to the copper mineralization at Andalucia and Cerro Potrero. The strongest copper mineralization returned 1.31% and 1.34% copper. Gold grades were over 1.0 g/t in 6 of the 15 samples taken with a high result of 5.49 g/t gold over 2.05 metres in a channel sample. Similarly, 6 of the 15 samples returned greater than 20 g/t silver with a high of 139.0 g/t over 1.20 m in a channel sample (See table 2).

Pericos

Additional surface sampling at Pericos confirmed the presence of skarn mineralization on the west limb of the Cerro Grande anticline, 800 m to the west of the Cerro Grande zone with samples up to 1.38% copper, 76.6 g/t silver and 1.31 g/t gold. Our field crew will continue to expose additional bedrock in the Pericos area to reveal the extent and strength of mineralization at the zone that was discovered earlier this year (See Figure 4).

Figure 3

Figure 4

Geophysics

The field collection phase of a 10-line, 15.7 kilometre magneto-telluric survey was completed on April 8th (See figure 1). Seven lines were place in the Cerro Grande - Andalucia zones over areas with known high-grade copper skarn mineralization. One line was extended 900 m to the east in order to cover a magnetic anomaly detected in a historic survey. Three geophysical lines were also completed in the Las Trancas zone where the high-grade gold-copper mineralization in Trench 2 is reported in this release. Interpreted results of the geophysics will be used to assist in further exploration targeting.

Diamond Drilling Program

The first phase of diamond drilling is underway at La Adelita in the Cerro Grande - Cerro Grande Footwall zones. Drill holes in this area will be drilled deep enough to ensure that both horizons are tested in each hole. This kicks off the planned two phase, 9,000 m drilling campaign.

Click here to watch the video

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

For more information, please contact Anna Okopnaya, Manager of Investor Relations for Infinitum Copper at anna@infinitumcopper.com, +525534417980, or Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper, at steve@infinitumcopper.com, (604) 409-3917.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized region with a rich history.

