Renforth's Newly Completed Airborne Mag and EM Survey Delineates Magnetic ~20km Victoria Structure with Co-Incident EM Anomalies

April 13, 2022 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long Victoria structure with greater detail than what was previously available. The EM survey, a method chosen as it will measure the presence of sulphides to a depth of ~50m, resulted in EM anomalies throughout the length of the Victoria structure. In addition, LaLonde, approximately 3km to the north, also registered the magnetic structure with co-incident EM anomalies. The area surveyed at LaLonde covered the area, which was historically drilled, outlining the presence of battery minerals over a strike length of 2.2km. The survey has outlined a considerable amount of EM anomalies beyond the extent of any recent drilling or trenching.



Click Image To View Full Size

The complete dataset will now be interpreted in order to refine drill targets for Renforth's next drill program at Surimeau, expected to occur in May. Prior to drilling, as soon as snow conditions allow, Renforth will commence a spring prospecting program at Surimeau as previously announced. This prospecting program will have two areas of focus, the first will be the known pegmatites and lithium mineralization at Surimeau, the second will be EM anomalies.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.