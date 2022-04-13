Trevali to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) is pleased to announce that the operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the Toronto Stock Exchange market open.

Q1-2022 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 1:00PM Eastern Time (10:00AM PT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial-in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll-free (North America): +1 (877) 291-4570

International: +1 (647) 788-4919

Conference ID 3747868

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11789

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

