Alcoa Announces Milestone for Alumar Smelter Restart

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced that the Alumar smelter in São Luís, Brazil has now energized its first 20 smelting pots as part of the ongoing restart of aluminum capacity at the location.

Alumar's smelter is owned by Alcoa and South32 Ltd.. It has three smelting lines with 710 pots. More capacity will progressively come online, with the full annual capacity of 447,000 metric tons expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

"The restart of Alumar will build on our competitive strengths in the global and local marketplace and expand our ability to supply growing demand for sustainably-sourced aluminum," said John Slaven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Alcoa. "We're proud of the positive impact the restart will bring to our customers, investors, employees, and community stakeholders in Brazil's Maranhão state."

Alcoa announced in September of 2021 that it would restart 268,000 metric tons of annual smelting capacity, which represents the Company's share at the Alumar smelter.

Alcoa Alumínio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corp., owns 60 percent of the smelting and casting capacity; South32 holds the remaining 40 percent.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corp. that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corp. disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005164/en/

Contact

Investor Contact:

James Dwyer

412-992-5450

James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact

Jim Beck

412-315-2909

Jim.Beck@alcoa.com