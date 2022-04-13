Pantera Silver Announces Preliminary Drill Results Confirming Silver Mineralization and New Gold Zone

Vancouver, April 13, 2022 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") reports the initial drill results from it's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project (the "Property") in the Pregones Mining District of Guerrero State, Mexico. Multiple gold and silver intervals were intersected in veins and stock-work zones, with individual sample intercepts to 225 g/t Ag and 1.85 g/t Au.

This initial drill program focused on two (2) of twenty-one (21) high grade silver veins previously mapped and surface sampled within the 1,100 hectare Property. Silver mineralization was confirmed at depth on the "La Negrilla" and "El Crestón de María" veins, and drilling intersected new mineralized structures and mineralized stockworks.

Pantera Silver President, Jay Roberge stated, "This is a very large system with this initial drilling testing an initial 630 meters of a combined 11 kms of vein strike on the property with all veins open along strike. Nuevo Taxco is on strike with Grupo Mexico's Taxco Silver mine to the southeast, and Grupo Mexico's exploration activity on our shared property border to the north and west. The Taxco region has produced millions of ounces of silver over four centuries from very high grade vein shoots. Fortified with this confirmation of the system, our field team is working to identify high priority targets for continued drilling."

The initial drill holes confirmed the continuity of the silver mineralization 50 m below the La Negrilla mine, in the same vein and in "splays" of that vein. Drilling along the La Negrilla vein confirmed continuity of surface rock sample results generated by Impact Silver in 2013 (refer Table 1). These results confirm the continuity of silver mineralization to 50m below the historical La Negrilla workings and identify additional vein splay mineralization.

Table 1

Drill hole Structure Samples From To True width Gold

g/t Silver

g/t DDH 21-01 splay 1 57.5 58.05 0.55 0.038 98 La Negrilla vein 1 75.5 76.65 1.15 0.104 47.6 DDH 22-02 splay 1 80 81.6 1.6 0.043 98 La Negrilla vein 4 99.5 100.8 1.3 0.032 96.2 100.8 101.95 1.15 0.011 22.8 101.95 102.75 0.8 0.057 81.8 102.75 104.6 1.85 0.088 225 DDH 22-03 La Negrilla vein 1 86.63 87.25 0.62 0.068 132 La Negrilla vein 1 92.12 92.6 0.48 0.031 48.5

The El Creston de Maria vein was selected for drilling owing to surface sample values of up to 1,100 gr/t Ag and 0.729 gr/t Au: drilling intersected stockwork mineralization to 108 g/t Ag (over 5.05m) and 1.86 g/t Au (over .86m) (refer Table 2).

Table 2

Drill hole Structure/Zone Samples From To True width Gold

g/t Silver

g/t DDH 22-04 stockwork 1 36.15 41.2 5.05 0.301 108 1 45.35 47.1 1.75 0.422 7 El C. de María Vein 1 68 69 1 0.414 13.8 DDH 22-05 stockwork 3 51.9 54.25 2.35 0.53 38.5 DDH 22-06 stockwork 1 43.64 44.5 0.86 1.86 35.3 1 45.44 45.93 0.49 0.519 10.6 1 49.63 50.88 1.25 0.509 8.5 4 50.88 55.17 4.29 0.78 8.8

With the discovery of a new gold zone and confirmation of mineralization continuous from the historical La Negrilla workings Pantera plans to detail the wider area with geological and structural mapping to sequence future drilling at the new gold target and to prepare for more extensive definition of the La Negrilla silver mineralization where the vein system is suspected of local widening and narrowing both longitudinally and to depth. Exploration drilling will also be expanded to other structures with high silver values on the remaining 19 mapped and surface sampled veins.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Carlos Cham Dominguez is a "qualified person" within the meaning of the NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Dominguez is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11760.

