Osisko Development Intersects 10.85 g/t Au over 14.25 meters and other High-Grade Samples of 91.6 g/t Au, 90.7 g/t Au, 126.5 g/t Au, 120.0 g/t Au, 94.1 g/t Au, 201.0 g/t Au, 278.0 g/t Au and 113.0 g/t Au at Valley

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo") in central British Columbia.



Summary

A total of 47,500 meters were drilled in 109 holes in the Valley Deposit in 2021.

This news release includes assay results from holes CM-21-061-1 to CM-21-093 (Figures 1 and 2).

Visible gold was observed in many holes including assays of 91.60 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole CM-21-063, 126.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in CM-21-068, 120.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 94.10 g/t Au over 0.65 meter in CM-21-084, 201.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter CM-21-086 and 278.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in CM-21-088 (Figure 3).

CM-21-078 intersected a vein corridor that assayed 10.85 g/t Au over 14.25 meters and included higher grade samples of 23.20 g/t Au over 0.70 meter, 32.10 g/t Au over 0.80 meter, 23.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 25.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 23.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 22.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter.

Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.



Assay Highlights

7.51 g/t Au over 11.65 meters in hole CM-21-061-1

29.08 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole CM-21-061-1

91.60 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole CM-21-063

42.62 g/t Au over 1.60 meters in hole CM-21-064

8.44 g/t Au over 5.20 meters in hole CM-21-064

90.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-066

13.03 g/t Au over 8.20 meters in hole CM-21-067

126.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-068

4.57 g/t Au over 13.55 meters in hole CM-21-069 including

60.20 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

8.11 g/t Au over 6.25 meters in hole CM-21-070

3.89 g/t Au over 16.90 meters in hole CM-21-071

5.85 g/t Au over 7.55 meters in hole CM-21-076

10.85 g/t Au over 14.25 meters in hole CM-21-078

75.80 g/t Au over 1.15 meters in hole CM-21-084 including

120.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

14.01 g/t Au over 4.80 meters in hole CM-21-084 including

94.10 g/t Au over 0.65 meter

15.74 g/t Au over 3.80 meters in hole CM-21-085

19.73 g/t Au over 2.50 meters in hole CM-21-086

201.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-086

4.98 g/t Au over 8.10 meters in hole CM-21-087

12.40 g/t Au over 4.15 meters in hole CM-21-087 including

85.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

100.87 g/t Au over 1.50 meters in hole CM-21-088 including

278.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-089

6.78 g/t Au over 8.00 meters in hole CM-21-089

8.44 g/t Au over 4.90 meters in hole CM-21-091

5.89 g/t Au over 8.70 meters in hole CM-21-092

27.47 g/t Au over 1.90 meters in hole CM-21-093 including

46.30 g/t Au over 0.90 meter

10.57 g/t Au over 5.35 meters in hole CM-21-093

18.72 g/t Au over 2.60 meters in hole CM-21-093

80.80 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole CM-21-093

14.89 g/t Au over 8.60 meters in hole CM-21-093

Maggie Layman, Vice President of Exploration for Osisko Development commented, "The 2021 category conversion and exploration program at the Valley Deposit was successful in delineating and expanding known vein corridors with high grade gold samples to support our feasibility study and ongoing mine planning, increasing confidence in the project and generating further interest for exploration within the main area and beyond."

Vein corridors are defined as high-density networks of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the deposit's last folding event. These mineralized structures are predominantly hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.00 meters and average about 4.50 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock vein selvages.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons



Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control ("QC") samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption ("AAS") finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy ("ICP-MS").

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020 and 14,789,373 of the Company's 24,315,223 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV.WT" on October 25, 2021.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Jean Francois Lemonde

VP Investor Relations

jflemonde@osiskodev.com

Tel: 514-299-4926

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the San Antonio gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐ looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-21-061-1 162.00 162.50 0.50 21.60 171.00 182.65 11.65 7.51 Including 174.30 174.90 0.60 27.60 and 174.90 175.60 0.70 23.80 and 180.10 180.70 0.60 25.50 and 181.50 182.65 1.15 24.30 192.20 192.80 0.60 29.80 209.00 218.75 9.75 3.03 Including 209.00 209.50 0.50 9.64 and 209.50 210.00 0.50 12.55 and 213.20 213.80 0.60 17.00 and 218.25 218.75 0.50 10.85 282.90 286.20 3.30 7.99 Including 285.20 286.20 1.00 24.30 312.80 313.30 0.50 3.04 315.00 316.20 1.20 7.41 CM-21-062 82.75 83.35 0.60 31.40 90.90 92.10 1.20 3.94 CM-21-063 73.70 74.30 0.60 91.60 84.70 85.30 0.60 26.30 127.75 128.60 0.85 3.08 185.30 187.00 1.70 3.66 195.40 196.60 1.20 8.16 Including 195.40 195.90 0.50 14.60 258.50 259.00 0.50 7.62 308.00 309.00 1.00 9.83 317.45 318.00 0.55 10.75 344.20 344.70 0.50 6.86 CM-21-064 87.60 88.15 0.55 5.51 91.00 92.45 1.45 3.79 Including 91.95 92.45 0.50 6.00 101.50 102.00 0.50 8.14 124.75 126.00 1.25 3.48 Including 125.35 126.00 0.65 5.33 135.50 136.00 0.50 6.02 169.70 171.30 1.60 42.62 Including 170.50 171.30 0.80 82.20 374.65 375.95 1.30 6.85 437.70 438.60 0.90 3.81 443.00 448.20 5.20 8.44 Including 443.00 443.50 0.50 10.55 and 447.20 447.70 0.50 8.48 and 447.70 448.20 0.50 24.60 CM-21-065 81.85 82.60 0.75 26.50 153.00 155.05 2.05 9.83 Including 153.00 153.55 0.55 22.90 261.65 263.00 1.35 5.23 273.50 274.20 0.70 5.34 316.85 317.35 0.50 9.20 320.05 320.55 0.50 6.74 357.25 357.80 0.55 7.46 CM-21-066 130.50 131.30 0.80 4.20 294.50 295.00 0.50 90.70 368.85 369.75 0.90 3.28 371.55 372.10 0.55 4.34 385.10 388.00 2.90 4.15 Including 385.10 386.50 1.40 6.34 CM-21-067 79.10 79.60 0.50 27.60 87.85 88.45 0.60 4.24 158.00 166.20 8.20 13.03 Including 159.55 160.20 0.65 36.70 and 160.80 161.50 0.70 54.80 and 162.20 162.75 0.55 20.50 and 162.75 163.30 0.55 49.20 237.00 237.65 0.65 10.25 308.85 311.25 2.40 4.77 Including 309.85 311.25 1.40 7.42 CM-21-068 149.30 149.80 0.50 4.83 164.20 164.70 0.50 15.05 170.50 171.00 0.50 126.50 196.55 197.90 1.35 4.52 258.00 258.95 0.95 24.00 315.25 318.35 3.10 3.75 Including 315.25 315.80 0.55 10.30 and 317.85 318.35 0.50 11.80 CM-21-069 175.90 176.65 0.75 3.89 179.80 180.45 0.65 23.80 206.00 206.65 0.65 8.25 265.20 278.75 13.55 4.57 Including 278.00 278.75 0.75 60.20 321.75 323.20 1.45 5.39 CM-21-070 74.00 74.50 0.50 17.55 96.70 97.20 0.50 3.87 106.45 109.60 3.15 9.71 Including 106.45 106.95 0.50 53.20 116.20 116.70 0.50 3.50 118.60 119.10 0.50 3.60 131.90 134.00 2.10 4.54 Including 132.80 133.30 0.50 7.14 and 133.30 134.00 0.70 7.07 137.20 141.00 3.80 5.07 Including 137.20 137.85 0.65 14.85 and 140.00 140.50 0.50 12.05 164.10 165.50 1.40 5.54 172.00 175.00 3.00 10.46 Including 172.00 172.50 0.50 8.39 and 174.50 175.00 0.50 52.30 350.30 350.80 0.50 27.30 365.70 366.30 0.60 4.55 490.00 496.25 6.25 8.11 Including 492.75 493.25 0.50 5.26 and 494.25 494.75 0.50 63.50 and 495.25 495.75 0.50 10.35 498.30 498.80 0.50 3.59 525.10 525.65 0.55 24.20 600.50 601.20 0.70 3.03 CM-21-071 78.30 79.00 0.70 3.21 114.00 116.00 2.00 19.85 Including 114.50 116.00 1.50 25.80 124.35 125.15 0.80 3.37 128.00 129.50 1.50 8.02 Including 128.65 129.50 0.85 13.30 132.25 135.15 2.90 10.55 Including 132.25 133.40 1.15 16.55 and 133.40 133.90 0.50 19.25 144.90 145.40 0.50 34.80 148.60 149.10 0.50 3.46 155.00 171.90 16.90 3.89 Including 155.85 156.55 0.70 8.28 and 157.90 158.70 0.80 9.87 and 161.60 162.15 0.55 13.55 and 168.60 169.20 0.60 14.85 and 171.15 171.90 0.75 15.65 304.00 304.50 0.50 3.92 CM-21-072 No significant assays CM-21-073 85.60 86.60 1.00 3.67 Including 85.60 86.10 0.50 4.67 CM-21-074 91.00 92.50 1.50 4.64 CM-21-075 63.75 66.00 2.25 6.31 Including 63.75 64.25 0.50 13.80 and 65.40 66.00 0.60 11.80 82.30 83.00 0.70 4.03 113.50 116.50 3.00 7.30 Including 113.50 114.10 0.60 29.90 158.25 158.75 0.50 5.65 166.75 172.10 5.35 3.67 Including 166.75 167.35 0.60 9.89 and 168.05 168.55 0.50 6.42 and 171.50 172.10 0.60 17.15 216.50 217.15 0.65 21.50 CM-21-076 97.90 98.40 0.50 40.50 104.20 111.75 7.55 5.85 Including 108.00 108.55 0.55 30.20 and 111.25 111.75 0.50 33.00 132.40 135.55 3.15 8.59 Including 134.60 135.55 0.95 20.90 CM-21-077 77.50 78.00 0.50 19.80 92.00 92.50 0.50 3.26 100.80 101.30 0.50 4.36 112.30 115.95 3.65 2.86 Including 112.90 113.40 0.50 7.68 117.80 118.30 0.50 5.47 385.70 386.60 0.90 5.69 391.35 392.85 1.50 4.53 398.60 399.80 1.20 20.00 413.80 414.55 0.75 7.67 439.60 443.50 3.90 2.79 Including 439.60 440.40 0.80 6.77 463.70 464.20 0.50 8.00 468.00 468.50 0.50 3.27 474.90 475.50 0.60 5.46 515.35 515.85 0.50 7.37 525.30 525.80 0.50 8.20 527.70 528.30 0.60 3.46 579.85 580.60 0.75 3.01 586.10 586.60 0.50 4.44 CM-21-078 92.60 95.50 2.90 3.72 Including 92.60 93.10 0.50 14.60 127.75 128.45 0.70 4.53 132.50 141.60 9.10 3.66 Including 134.50 135.20 0.70 8.01 and 138.00 138.50 0.50 16.05 145.50 150.50 5.00 6.89 Including 147.50 148.00 0.50 6.86 and 149.00 149.50 0.50 32.30 and 150.00 150.50 0.50 22.60 156.70 162.60 5.90 2.14 Including 156.70 157.20 0.50 8.74 and 161.00 161.55 0.55 5.64 164.10 166.60 2.50 6.60 Including 164.10 164.60 0.50 25.20 168.90 175.00 6.10 4.96 Including 171.50 172.00 0.50 15.50 and 174.00 174.50 0.50 26.00 341.40 342.00 0.60 4.21 352.50 353.00 0.50 7.26 486.70 487.30 0.60 12.85 507.25 521.50 14.25 10.85 Including 510.00 510.70 0.70 23.20 and 511.20 512.00 0.80 32.10 and 512.00 512.50 0.50 23.90 and 513.00 513.50 0.50 25.70 and 514.00 514.50 0.50 23.40 and 515.00 515.50 0.50 22.90 586.50 587.60 1.10 9.18 Including 587.05 587.60 0.55 15.25 653.55 654.05 0.50 3.76 CM-21-079 184.30 185.00 0.70 4.23 320.85 321.75 0.90 5.97 CM-21-080 No significant assays CM-21-081 153.00 154.50 1.50 6.00 324.00 327.80 3.80 6.23 Including 327.30 327.80 0.50 36.30 387.05 390.05 3.00 3.85 Including 387.55 388.15 0.60 8.52 395.20 396.20 1.00 13.20 408.65 410.00 1.35 6.64 508.90 509.40 0.50 9.07 513.00 514.00 1.00 3.55 518.10 518.60 0.50 12.30 522.70 524.00 1.30 13.44 529.85 530.80 0.95 7.03 CM-21-082 60.60 61.15 0.55 7.48 85.20 86.00 0.80 4.86 116.00 116.50 0.50 3.82 139.15 139.65 0.50 13.45 149.55 150.10 0.55 7.17 CM-21-083 89.85 90.50 0.65 9.57 99.35 103.10 3.75 4.68 102.60 103.10 0.50 18.90 119.65 120.20 0.55 20.70 154.50 155.00 0.50 19.25 161.20 161.90 0.70 10.20 171.85 172.35 0.50 7.23 CM-21-084 123.85 124.80 0.95 10.95 171.15 172.30 1.15 75.80 Including 171.15 171.65 0.50 120.00 195.50 196.00 0.50 9.80 204.50 205.55 1.05 7.99 265.00 266.30 1.30 9.69 273.40 274.40 1.00 4.32 279.00 280.00 1.00 10.95 296.00 296.50 0.50 18.85 301.80 303.00 1.20 25.60 314.25 315.20 0.95 5.88 323.20 328.00 4.80 14.01 Including 325.80 326.45 0.65 94.10 337.35 337.85 0.50 6.66 450.40 451.00 0.60 4.68 455.15 456.85 1.70 4.03 462.00 464.50 2.50 15.12 504.50 505.00 0.50 3.59 547.00 547.50 0.50 3.46 CM-21-085 227.00 230.80 3.80 15.74 Including 228.00 228.50 0.50 53.60 and 230.30 230.80 0.50 21.50 CM-21-086 74.50 75.00 0.50 4.35 100.70 101.20 0.50 4.40 104.90 105.40 0.50 5.94 137.50 140.00 2.50 19.73 Including 137.50 138.00 0.50 63.60 and 138.00 138.50 0.50 28.00 149.90 150.40 0.50 6.30 177.50 179.00 1.50 8.35 191.50 192.00 0.50 3.29 314.00 314.85 0.85 3.52 317.80 318.35 0.55 4.34 448.75 449.50 0.75 3.24 464.50 466.30 1.80 4.51 Including 464.50 465.00 0.50 9.41 496.50 497.00 0.50 6.67 500.65 503.90 3.25 33.52 Including 501.15 501.65 0.50 201.00 and 503.40 503.90 0.50 15.30 520.45 521.05 0.60 17.75 532.15 532.65 0.50 5.07 607.20 607.70 0.50 6.60 CM-21-087 67.95 68.50 0.55 11.20 82.00 83.00 1.00 3.59 108.95 117.05 8.10 4.98 Including 110.55 111.05 0.50 11.45 and 114.50 115.05 0.55 34.60 and 116.55 117.05 0.50 15.40 304.10 308.25 4.15 12.40 Including 306.75 307.25 0.50 85.00 and 307.75 308.25 0.50 12.55 CM-21-088 67.00 68.00 1.00 4.02 109.50 114.50 5.00 4.07 Including 114.00 114.50 0.50 24.50 130.80 131.30 0.50 6.28 134.00 134.50 0.50 8.32 139.50 145.00 5.50 3.13 Including 139.50 140.00 0.50 8.48 and 141.40 141.90 0.50 7.30 and 143.90 144.50 0.60 8.83 149.50 150.00 0.50 3.61 169.00 169.55 0.55 6.19 173.40 181.00 7.60 3.64 Including 173.40 174.00 0.60 17.90 and 178.00 178.50 0.50 11.70 and 180.40 181.00 0.60 7.70 303.20 303.80 0.60 5.63 332.20 332.80 0.60 31.50 360.80 362.30 1.50 100.87 Including 360.80 361.30 0.50 24.60 and 361.80 362.30 0.50 278.00 368.50 369.00 0.50 3.16 521.05 521.65 0.60 3.78 526.50 529.10 2.60 3.48 Including 526.50 527.00 0.50 13.30 CM-21-089 64.65 65.30 0.65 3.05 74.70 75.30 0.60 5.25 79.10 80.21 1.11 5.38 Including 79.70 80.21 0.51 8.50 90.00 92.80 2.80 4.05 Including 92.30 92.80 0.50 13.20 96.50 98.25 1.75 6.58 Including 96.50 97.00 0.50 17.60 110.50 111.00 0.50 5.68 115.50 118.50 3.00 4.71 132.30 132.80 0.50 113.00 137.20 139.30 2.10 12.28 Including 138.80 139.30 0.50 49.30 146.00 150.10 4.10 7.20 Including 147.50 148.00 0.50 26.40 and 148.55 149.05 0.50 15.50 165.00 165.50 0.50 20.50 172.80 178.90 6.10 5.12 Including 173.30 173.80 0.50 16.50 and 177.30 177.80 0.50 14.35 182.50 183.00 0.50 6.03 187.25 187.85 0.60 27.10 199.05 200.00 0.95 3.34 272.35 272.85 0.50 3.40 298.40 299.20 0.80 5.74 369.60 370.10 0.50 3.97 479.00 487.00 8.00 6.78 Including 479.00 479.50 0.50 7.38 and 480.00 481.00 1.00 20.70 and 484.75 485.90 1.15 19.85 523.10 523.90 0.80 6.13 561.85 563.75 1.90 12.13 Including 563.25 563.75 0.50 18.40 CM-21-090 141.10 145.15 4.05 6.41 Including 141.10 141.80 0.70 9.15 and 144.15 144.65 0.50 30.80 177.50 178.45 0.95 3.34 220.40 220.90 0.50 8.81 290.40 291.10 0.70 3.20 408.00 409.50 1.50 13.34 Including 408.00 409.00 1.00 15.20 428.00 428.80 0.80 3.83 CM-21-091 194.30 195.55 1.25 4.73 199.40 200.70 1.30 3.25 218.40 223.30 4.90 8.44 Including 218.40 219.30 0.90 17.60 and 222.45 223.30 0.85 28.00 310.20 311.25 1.05 4.40 CM-21-092 120.10 120.80 0.70 5.01 151.80 152.40 0.60 4.42 156.60 158.00 1.40 14.35 Including 156.60 157.10 0.50 36.90 199.60 200.30 0.70 8.56 294.00 296.00 2.00 5.36 Including 295.50 296.00 0.50 15.05 303.00 311.70 8.70 5.89 Including 304.00 304.50 0.50 12.50 and 304.50 305.20 0.70 12.45 and 310.50 311.00 0.50 21.80 and 311.00 311.70 0.70 24.10 330.60 331.10 0.50 3.14 340.00 340.80 0.80 7.95 407.70 408.40 0.70 3.31 412.60 414.35 1.75 7.49 Including 413.85 414.35 0.50 17.65 561.25 561.75 0.50 13.90 569.00 569.50 0.50 11.45 595.70 599.55 3.85 4.55 Including 597.50 598.00 0.50 26.30 CM-21-093 83.10 86.00 2.90 6.24 Including 85.50 86.00 0.50 30.00 103.10 105.00 1.90 27.47 Including 103.60 104.10 0.50 19.65 and 104.10 105.00 0.90 46.30 107.70 113.05 5.35 10.57 Including 107.70 108.20 0.50 8.52 and 108.70 109.20 0.50 21.60 and 112.05 112.55 0.50 77.10 119.50 123.35 3.85 7.54 Including 119.50 120.00 0.50 32.90 and 122.35 122.85 0.50 23.50 136.90 137.50 0.60 5.65 224.30 225.10 0.80 4.44 477.80 480.60 2.80 11.24 Including 477.80 478.35 0.55 14.25 and 480.00 480.60 0.60 39.00 484.00 486.60 2.60 18.72 Including 484.00 484.50 0.50 25.40 and 485.80 486.60 0.80 44.60 499.25 499.85 0.60 80.80 528.50 529.00 0.50 5.70 538.15 546.75 8.60 14.89 Including 538.15 539.10 0.95 15.30 and 539.65 540.15 0.50 16.85 and 543.60 545.00 1.40 46.60 and 546.25 546.75 0.50 52.10 581.45 582.00 0.55 5.04 587.00 588.10 1.10 13.96 Including 587.00 587.50 0.50 23.00 653.35 653.90 0.55 12.90 673.50 674.00 0.50 35.50 694.00 694.50 0.50 6.28





Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) CM-21-061-1 595293 5884086 1201 -62 119 456 CM-21-062 595367 5884067 1203 -48 308 95 CM-21-063 595296 5884080 1201 -49 138 395 CM-21-064 595470 5884155 1207 -47 302 483 CM-21-065 595469 5884156 1205 -50 302 420 CM-21-066 595564 5884069 1224 -51 315 512 CM-21-067 595295 5884085 1201 -56 135 369 CM-21-068 595295 5884085 1201 -63 135 327 CM-21-069 595295 5884085 1202 -64 135 426 CM-21-070 595470 5884155 1208 -48 310 609 CM-21-071 595470 5884159 1206 -46 310 435 CM-21-072 595564 5884069 1224 -52 322 477 CM-21-073 595439 5884066 1203 -59 341 204 CM-21-074 595439 5884066 1203 -53 316 93 CM-21-075 595467 5884157 1207 -54 305 291 CM-21-076 595445 5884117 1205 -50 320 195 CM-21-077 595445 5884116 1205 -45 309 615 CM-21-078 595469 5884159 1206 -48 317 684 CM-21-079 595295 5884085 1201 -59 145 336 CM-21-080 595294 5884085 1201 -65 145 107 CM-21-081 595444 5884116 1205 -46 304 582 CM-21-082 595296 5884080 1201 -50 155 180 CM-21-083 595296 5884080 1201 -56 155 192 CM-21-084 595317 5884080 1201 -45 312 600 CM-21-085 595315 5884080 1201 -52 298 312 CM-21-086 595444 5884115 1205 -46 294 759 CM-21-087 595445 5884116 1205 -52 290 378 CM-21-088 595470 5884159 1206 -48 315 603 CM-21-089 595470 5884159 1206 -50 320 609 CM-21-090 595315 5884080 1201 -45 292 465 CM-21-091 595316 5884080 1201 -55 300 330 CM-21-092 595375 5884148 1203 -46 303 621 CM-21-093 595482 5884198 1207 -45 306 741

Figures 1 to 3 accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d3489c-ba4d-4815-8d92-d2f72eb1e88a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99119b6c-20ae-4b30-b879-59f384c20e1e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce508c5e-0560-4a3a-bc7f-9a5fec31992d