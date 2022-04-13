Novo Reports Management Change

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2022 - Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that Mr. Rob Humphryson has resigned as a director and Chief Executive Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Humphryson for his invaluable contributions throughout his tenure at Novo.

"Rob was one of the first additions to the Novo team when we officially established our base in Perth, Western Australia in 2017," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of Novo. "In a matter of months, Rob built a high-performing team who tackled the Company's aggressive growth goals in the Pilbara. Rob also led the development of a strong team culture which guided the Company's transition from exploration to production in late 2020. On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Rob for five years of dedication and leadership and we wish him all the best for future endeavours."

Mr. Mike Spreadborough, who joined the Company as a director in January 20211 and transitioned to the position of Executive Co-Chairman2 in August 2021, will serve as the Company's acting Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Mr. Spreadborough, the Company's Board is currently comprised of Dr. Hennigh, Mr. Michael Barrett (independent director), Mr. Ross Hamilton (independent director), and Ms. Amy Jo Stefonick (independent director). Mr. Ronan Sabo-Walsh remains as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Leo Karabelas remains as the Company's VP, Corporate Communications.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek Project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 12,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

"Michael Spreadborough"

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2021.

2 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 5, 2021.