American Battery Technology Company Hires Analytical Chemistry Lead, formerly from Tesla, Expanding Team of Industry Experts

Reno, April 13, 2022 - American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, continues expansion of its staff of industry experts with new Senior Staff Analytical Chemist, Dr. Mark McDaniel.

"It is only with the establishment of rigorous processes and controls that battery metal products can be manufactured that meet the demanding standards set forth in battery grade material specifications," stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. "The development and implementation of the analytical methods required to quantify the performance of these battery grade materials are not trivial, and Mark is one of the top experts I've ever worked with in this field. "

Dr. McDaniel joins ABTC with over twenty years of extensive experience as an analytical chemist within the environmental and research fields, dedicated to protecting the environment and ensuring the health and safety of communities throughout Nevada. Most recently, he worked with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) as an environmental scientist in their Bureau of Water Quality Planning. While at NDEP, he worked on the implementation of standards through statewide field monitoring to support water quality and total maximum daily loads (TMDLs) under the Clean Water Act, supported Non-Point Source Programs, and conducted statewide monitoring of surface water.

Prior to working at NDEP, McDaniel worked as a staff research scientist for Tesla where he was a founding member of the Gigalab team, the analytical chemistry laboratory within the Tesla Gigafactory which led the development of analytical processes for the assurance of quality within the battery manufacturing operations.

"Mark was one of the first scientists I hired while at the Tesla Gigafactory, and he played a critical role in the development and establishment of the processes within the manufacturing of lithium, nickel, cobalt, aluminum, and copper battery metal products, of high energy density precursor and active cathode materials, and of onsite generated and refined high purity solvents," Melsert continued.

McDaniel previously spent over seventeen years at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), an institution recognized as a world leader in basic and applied environmental research, as an assistant research scientist alongside other highly-skilled scientists, engineers, technicians, and students collaboratively focused on understanding and answering critical science questions about global climate change, water quality and availability, air quality, the sustainability of desert lands, life in extreme environments, and science education.

McDaniel received a B.S. in environmental science and health, a M.S. in environmental chemistry, and a Ph.D in atmospheric science from the University of Nevada, Reno. He has published extensively with 11 journal publications and over 100 citations.

In this new role, McDaniel will lead a team of scientists in the development and implementation of analytical procedures to quantify the quality and performance of materials within the lithium-ion battery recycling and primary lithium hydroxide manufacturing systems. This team is focused on developing and evolving these battery metals extraction technologies that achieve lower environmental impacts, lower costs, and higher domestic US sourced content than conventional recycled and virgin sourced metals.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corp., is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

Attachment

American Battery Technology Company's Research Development Center

Tiffiany Moehring American Battery Technology Company 720-254-1556 tmoehring@batterymetals.com