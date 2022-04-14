Golden Minerals Company Produces 3,608 oz Gold in First Quarter 2022

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the first quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

Payable gold production: 3,608 oz Au

Payable silver production: 13,944 oz Ag

Payable gold equivalent production: 3,787 AuEq oz

Average gold grade: 3.1 g/t Au

Throughput (tonnes per day ("tpd") processed): 527 tpd

Gold recovery: 75.4%

Silver recovery: 82.8%

Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,888/oz Au and $24.24/oz Ag

Full production data for the first quarter 2022 is shown in the table below:

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Total tonnes mined (1) 203,591 Total tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2) 10,898 Total tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3) 88,559 Tonnes processed 47,437 Tonnes per day processed 527 Gold grade processed (grams per tonne) 3.1 Silver grade processed (grams per tonne) 11.6 Plant recovery - gold (%) 75.4 Plant recovery - silver (%) 82.8 Payable gold produced in dore (ounces) 3,608 Payable silver produced in dore (ounces) 13,944 Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4) 3,787 Gold sold in dore (ounces) 3,855 Silver sold in dore (ounces) 14,481 Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4) 4,040 Realized price, before refining and selling costs Gold (dollar per ounce) $1,888 Silver (dollar per ounce) $24.24

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant

(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cut off grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing

(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.

