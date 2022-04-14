Comstock to Present at the NobleCon 18th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

VIRGINIA CITY, April 14, 2022 - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") today announced Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, Kevin Kreisler, President and CFO, and William McCarthy, COO, will attend and present at the NobleCon 18th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference April 19-21, 2022, at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, Miami Gardens, in Hollywood, FL.

Organized by Noble Capital Markets, NobleCon 18 is a multi-sector Institutional Investor Conference and a Microcap Showcase for investors with an emerging growth investment strategy. Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven investment bank focused on small cap emerging growth companies in the natural resources, transportation & logistics, technology, healthcare, and media sectors. Comstock converts under-utilized waste and renewable natural resources into fuels and electrification products that enable systemic decarbonization.

Mr. De Gasperis will provide a Company update during the live presentation and the whole Comstock team is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered conference investors. Registration for these meetings includes a range from qualified investors, portfolio managers, and buy-side analysts from the largest institutions following small cap companies, to investment managers for single and multi-family offices. Private equity professionals, retail brokers, high net worth individuals and their advisors will also be in attendance.

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized waste and renewable natural resources into fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. Comstock plans to achieve extraordinary financial, natural, and social gains by building, owning, and operating a fleet of advanced carbon neutral extraction and refining facilities, commercializing complimentary process solutions and related services, and licensing selected technologies to strategic partners.

