Basin Uranium Announces Camp Completion and Mobilization of Exploration Crews to Mann Lake

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at its Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Highlights

Camp construction complete and mobilization underway

Minimum $3.5 million program for 2022 comprised of drilling and geophysics in multiple phases throughout 2022

Moving loop EM and gravity surveys will target fertile ground to the southwest of previous geophysics and will provide a more complete geophysical picture to guide exploration

Initial diamond drilling will focus on interpreted conductor corridors coinciding with gravity and mag lows

Maiden drill program comprised of 6,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten (10) holes

"Historic drilling in 2008 at Mann Lake focused on interpreted reactivated northeast- and east-trending fault structures delineated by gravity and VTEM surveys," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Fifteen years later, we are returning to Mann Lake with a superior geological understanding of deposits within the basin which allowed us to refine the geological model and has resulted in our focus being concentrated on the southern portion of the property where we believe the best potential resides."

The Phase I exploration program will build off work done by previous operators and will consist of a moving loop electromagnetic survey, gravity survey and diamond drilling. Geophysical surveys will be focused on the southern half of the property and will integrate previous and regional surveys to vector in on what the Company believes to be the most prospective area of the property for regional conductive corridors which can host unconformity style uranium deposits. To date the southern half of the property has seen little exploration and no diamond drilling.

Regional conductive corridors are known to exist on the southern part of the Mann Lake property. These conductors are believed to correspond with Wollaston Supergroup graphitic metasedimentary basement, a fertile host for uranium mineralization. The Company will be targeting these structures in combination with overlying gravity and magnetic lows in its Phase I drilling over a 2.0-kilometer-long corridor. The program will be conducted in two phases, a spring (Phase I) and late summer/fall (Phase II) program, which will allow the Company time to compile and process exploration data to improve targeting. In total, the Company has budgeted a minimum of $3.5 million dollars for exploration at Mann Lake this year.





Figure 1a: Exploration Camp at Mann Lake



Figure 1b: Exploration Camp at Mann Lake



Figure 2: Mann Lake Historical and Proposed Drilling



Figure 3: Mann Lake Geophysical Survey



Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused diversified mineral resources. The Company recently acquired an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and is also currently undertaking the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia. The CHG Project consists of seven contiguous mineral claims covering 3,606 hectares.

