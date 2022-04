Kingsview Minerals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, April 14, 2022 - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce the appointment of Julio DiGirolamo as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

Mr. DiGirolamo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 27 years of senior-level finance and corporate secretary experience, primarily in the area of mining exploration and production, and technology. This includes the role of CFO of Carlisle Goldfields Ltd., Greenstone Resources Ltd., Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc., Seed Media Group LLC, and Atlantis Systems Corp. Over the course of his career, Mr. DiGirolamo has also served on the boards of various public and non-profit organizations.

Mr. DiGirolamo is currently also the CFO for Graycliff Exploration Ltd., Puranium Energy Ltd., and others.

"I have a personal and professional relationship with Julio for over 20 years, and he has played a key role in the success of the companies we have worked on. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our warmest welcome," stated President and CEO James Macintosh.

Mr. DiGirolamo will take over from Rachel Chae who served as the Company's CFO while the Company was private. Kingsview thanks Rachel for her valuable contribution to the development of Kingsview and her hard work during the go public process.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on its gold exploration properties, including the flagship Echum Project, located in the active Wawa Gold Corridor in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are surrounded by advanced infrastructure in a well-developed mining district. Kingsview will draw on its strong technical team with significant exploration success to advance its properties.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the Acquired Property will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the Acquired Property, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the Acquired Property will result in expanded mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the Acquired Property; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

