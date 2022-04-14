Nine Mile Metals Announces Initial Drill Program up to 3000m at its Flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp, NB

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the Company's initial Phase 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project (see Figure 1) in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), in New Brunswick Canada. The Company has received all Drill and Forestry Permits from the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Mines for the Phase 1 drill program.





Figure 1: Phase 1 Drilling Target Area

The Company has engaged a very experienced VMS drill crew from Lantech Drilling, based in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Utilizing an environmentally friendly track mounted drill rig (see Figure 2), the Phase 1 drill program will consist of 4 to 6 drill holes targeting the mineralized horizon at the southern section of the Nine Mile Brook Property. Last year's work program analysis defined two zones of mineralization at the southern area of Nine Mile Brook Property generated by our geophysical partner, EarthEX Geophysical Solutions ("EarthEX"). The Company's Phase 1 drill program will test both targets. Upon completion of this Phase 1 drill program, the drill holes will be capped to facilitate Borehole Electro-Magnetic Surveying ("BHEM") which identifies subsurface conductors along strike and at depth providing a 3D model of the mineralization. The results identified in the BHEM program will be tested in Phase 2 along with the forthcoming 3D AI Analysis that EarthEX Geophysical Solutions is currently processing.





Figure 2: Environmentally Conscious Lantech Drilling Mini Track Mounted Diamond Drill Rig

"We look forward to commencing the Phase 1 drill program on the Nine Mile Brook VMS Project and working with EarthEX to expand the known mineralization and define additional, satellite source deposits in this highly prospective portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp. We anxiously await the new analysis EarthEX is currently processing for the Phase 2 drill program defining the strong conductor contact targets along the Spruce Lake formation host rocks for the source deposit. This part of the Bathurst Mining Camp has been under explored and with this new proprietary cutting-edge technology and AI processing, I am confident this area of the BMC will identify and discover further VMS High Grade economic deposits. We continue at Nine Mile Metals to drive shareholder value and growth of the Company's economic asset base," stated Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA - Director.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person and as the COO of FMC, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its two VMS Projects located in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada: 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West and 50% owned Nine Mile Brook. Nine Mile is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Phase 1 drill program will consist of 4 to 6 drill holes targeting the mineralized horizon, (b) Phase 1 drill program will test both targets, (c) the drill holes will be capped to facilitate Borehole Electro-Magnetic Surveying which identifies subsurface conductors along strike and at depth providing a 3D model of the mineralization, (d) the results identified in the BHEM program will be tested in Phase 2 along with the forthcoming 3D AI Analysis that EarthEX Geophysical Solutions is currently processing, (e) we anxiously await the new analysis EarthEX is currently processing for the Phase 2 drill program, and (f) we are confident this area of the BMC will identify and discover further VMS High Grade economic deposits with EarthEX's proprietary cutting-edge technology and AI processing. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

