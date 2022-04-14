Nevada King Bolsters Its Technical Team With Appointment Of Three Key Ex-newmont Geologists: Lewis Teal, Mac Jackson & Mike Bersch

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2022 - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is bolstering its technical team with the addition of Lewis Teal as Chief Technical Advisor, as well as Mac Jackson and Mike Bersch as consulting geologists.

Mr. Lewis Teal, M.Sc., B.Sc. Geo, has accepted the role of Chief Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Teal has over 40 years, including 28 years with Newmont from 1988-2015, of experience in the mining industry. In his new role, Lew will focus on technical coordination of the Company's current exploration and drilling programs and the initiation of new exploration activities across the Company's full project portfolio, and he will oversee the transition of the Company's Atlanta Gold Project into early-stage development.

Mr. Mac Jackson, M.Sc., B.A. Geo, has accepted a consulting geologist role for Nevada King. Mr. Jackson led exploration teams as a senior geologist for Newmont Exploration contributing to the discovery of several multi-million ounce gold deposits in Nevada, including the Leeville (Newmont), Fiberline (Newmont) and North Dark Star (Gold Standard Ventures) deposits.

Dr. Mike Bersch, Ph.D., Geo, has accepted a consulting geologist role for the Company. Dr. Bersch has over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, most recently as part of Newmont Mining's team on the Sabajo Gold Project, Suriname, and as Chief Geologist in South America.

Both Mr. Jackson and Dr. Bersch will initially focus on a comprehensive relogging campaign of all available historical core and rotary drill holes from the Company's Atlanta Gold Mine Project, then follow by updating the geological interpretation and the Company's Atlanta District 3D modelling, both of which will incorporate the reinterpreted historic drilling and results from the 2021 and 2022 Nevada King drilling programs.

As the Atlanta Project advances to early-stage development, the Company will use the new integrated 3D geologic model as the basis for an updated resource estimate and to proceed with feasibility studies with the objective of demonstrating positive project economics.

Collin Kettell, CEO of Nevada King, stated: "With Cal Herron as Exploration Manager, the recent addition of Gary Simmons as consulting metallurgist, and now Lewis Teal, Mac Jackson and Mike Bersch, as Chief Technical Advisor and consulting geologists, respectively, Nevada King has a technical team with a combined 150 years of knowledge, experience, and insights, importantly much of it in Nevada. Nevada King is now armed with an extensive land package along the Battle Mountain trend, a highly experienced management and technical team with a track record of discovery success, and is well financed to unlock the exploration potential of its Battle Mountain trend land holdings, including at its Atlanta Gold Mine, Iron Point, and Lewis projects."

Lewis Teal received his M.S. degree in Geology from the University of Texas - El Paso in 1979. Lew has 40+ years of experience in the mining industry that includes experience in greenfields exploration, near-mine exploration and development in the U.S., South America, the Caribbean Region, and assignments in Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Southern China. He served as a Sr. and Regional Geologist and then District Exploration Team Sr. Technical Mgr. at Newmont Mining's Carlin Trend Operations, Nevada (1993-1999); Exploration Manager for Newmont Mining's, Yanacocha operation (2002-2006) and as Newmont's Manager and then Group Executive of Exploration and Early-Stage Development for South America and the Caribbean Region (2006-2015). During his career he has been involved in multiple discoveries of gold and copper deposits including the Black Hills, South Dakota and Carlin Trend, Nevada, USA, Peru and Suriname. Following his retirement in 2015 after 28 years with Newmont Mining, Lew has been engaged as a private consultant based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In this role Lew has consulted to a variety of mining companies providing exploration evaluations for early to advanced stage development projects in Chile, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Northern Europe and the Middle East (KSA). Lew is a licensed Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (C.P.G. #6932). As such, he is considered a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") regulations.

Mac is a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG #11661) with twenty-six years of experience managing and contributing to gold exploration programs. He led exploration teams as a senior geologist for Newmont Exploration and, most recently, as VP of Exploration for Gold Standard Ventures, contributing to the discovery of several multi-million ounce gold deposits in Nevada, including the Leeville (Newmont), Fiberline (Newmont) and North Dark Star (Gold Standard Ventures) deposits. Mac has a Master of Science degree from the University of Nevada - Reno and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and has published and presented several technical papers on Carlin-type gold deposits.

Michael is a Certified Professional Geologist (APIG#11008) with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, research and education. His experience includes exploration projects in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Central and South America. Michael served as VP Exploration with Moruya Gold Mines NA on the Golden Reward Mine (now part of Wharf/Coeur Mining), South Dakota, and as Director and VP of Exploration with Pangea Resources Ltd. on the Pauper's Dream (Basin Creek Mine), Montana. He served as Assistant to the Vice President for Research, Director of Central Analytical Facility, and adjunct professor of Geology at The University of Alabama, where he taught courses in economic geology, analytical instrumentation, and physical and historical geology. Most recently Michael worked as part of Newmont Mining's exploration team on the Sabajo Gold Project, Suriname, and as Newmont's Chief Geologist in South America. He holds a Ph.D. in geology from the University of New Mexico. He is a licensed geologist (WA #21034794) and an AIPG Certified Professional Geologist. Michael also holds a Law Degree from The University of Alabama School of Law.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 through to the present day the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Resource Category Tonnes (000's) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz (000's) Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz (000's) Measured 4,130 1.51 200 14.0 1,860 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260 10.6 2,360 Measured+Indicated 11,000 1.30 460 11.9 4,220 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142 7.3 1,240

