Corporate update on Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) would like to take this opportunity to update its shareholders and interested parties. After almost a year of delays due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions the Company is pleased to announce that as part of gearing up to putting the first of three pits back into production, LION has established contacts with key community leaders in the area of its Ambato-Arana graphite mine project and has held a series of public meetings with the people who live in the administrative regions around the project area. Through these meetings and break-out sessions:



Lion presented its project plans and has been sensitized with regards to local expectations, sensitivities and requirements

Local people voiced their hopes in terms of the positive impacts of the project

Individuals specifically affected by the project, including landowners and those who use project lands discussed requirements in terms of their continued access and use and, where relevant, rental and future rehabilitation by Lion

A framework for community support was agreed including: Support and improvement to local education and health services Support to expanding availability of potable water and sanitary facilities Sponsorship of cultural and sporting events Maintenance of tracks and trails used by the local population in the project area Provision of employment and training Use of local suppliers

A framework for dispute resolution was also agreed to.





These meetings resulted in the local communities and their leaders committing their full support for LION and the Ambato-Arana project. Sam Malin, Chief Operating Officer adds "we are very pleased to have reached this milestone and will continue to work with the Malagasy Mining authorities to restart production of high quality graphite from the Ambato-Arana Mines."

About Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The 3 forty-year renewable mining exploitation licenses that comprise the Project total 4,375 hectares (10,811 acres) are located in the vicinity of Andasibe in Toamasina Province in Madagascar, 20 km to the southwest of Sheritt's large-scale nickel/cobalt laterite open pit mine at Ambatovy and 15 km northeast of the town of Moramanga from which national highway RN2 connects with capital city Antananarivo (114 km) and Madagascar's main port of Toamisina (Tamatave) (240 km). Graphite was produced on the licenses, at a modest rate constrained by the technology employed on the licenses at that time, for roughly a century from 1910. Production was suspended by the previous owners due to a slump at the time in Global Graphite markets and with the deposits only partially mined. The deposits are now ready for larger scale exploitation with modern production techniques. They lie within the graphitic horizons of the highly prospective Manampotsy Formation and are associated with topographic highs that are exploited via free digging of lateritic ore and open pit mining, providing a lower cost exploitation without need for blasting. The graphite mineralization on the Project appears within well-defined north-south belts with interbedded graphite-rich friable layers. The geological layers of interest have continuity of several kilometres and exhibit a shallow dip angle. Sample data indicate good grade (up to 10% carbon content with some samples up to nearly 14%) and large flake (jumbo size) consistent with other nearby mines e.g. Gallois (Elate Graphite), Sahamamy & Vatomina (Tirupati Graphite) and DNI Metals' Vohitsara (DNI Metals).

General Corporate Matters

The Company would also like to announce it has reset 2.5 million incentive stock options that expired Feb 20, 2022. The new options will be set at $0.12 for a period of two years expiring April 10th 2024.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.