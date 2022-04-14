Minaurum Provides ESG Report and Grants Options

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce details of its ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) activities at its flagship Alamos Silver Project located in Sonora, Mexico. For more information and Minaurum's ESG Presentation, please visit https://minaurum.com/investors/esg/.

"Minaurum conducts its exploration programs under industry-leading standards and practices," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO. "We are pleased to provide this report on our efforts at the Alamos project where over 75% of locals benefit directly from our exploration efforts. We continue to implement an increasing number of sustainable practices as a fundamental part of our business strategy."

Below is a summary of ESG initiatives undertaken at the Alamos Silver project.

Environmental

Minaurum conducts its exploration programs using industry-leading environmental standards that exceed local and international requirements. In collaboration with stakeholders, Minaurum has:

Planted over 11,000 Agave plants for the community

Built a community nursery for the growth of decorative, medicinal plants as well as fruits and vegetables

Donated two 100,000 liter geomembrane water tanks for storage of potable clean water

Built a Community Green Zone along with organizing educational workshops on the environment

Utilized man-portable modular drills reducing environmental footprint

Recirculated and recycled up to 70% of water used in exploration programs

Social

Minaurum provides employment, procures supplies locally and offers training/educational opportunities to elevate the standard of living within the communities it operates in. In collaboration with stakeholders, Minaurum has:

Provided medical and sanitation supplies during COVID together with transportation to testing and vaccination clinics

Provided monthly free COVID tests to the local community totaling 545 individual tests

Supplied food and water packages containing staples such as rice, beans, fruits and vegetables

Funded a plant nursery for local employment administered by a female committee

Donated a 40,000 liter geo-membrane water basin for the nursery

Provided employment opportunities to the local community including geologists, labourers, prospectors and drillers

Created multiple microloan programs providing loans for new businesses and personal needs

Donated equipment to the public safety department

Provided soccer jerseys to local youth

Invested in infrastructure including roads, property fences, household structures and public restroom facilities

Provided education material and workshops including first aid courses

Provided sewing machines to the local communities to make covid masks during the pandemic

Governance

Minaurum practices high standards of conduct and communication between its local representatives and stakeholders including contractors and local communities. Minaurum holds regular meetings with local communities to ensure open lines of communication.

Stock Option Grant

Minaurum also announces it has granted 7,050,000 common share stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 for a period of 10 years from the issue date. In addition, it has also granted consultants 650,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.40 for a period of 5 years from the issue date. All of the options will be vested as per the following schedule: 25% will vest immediately and another 25% each semi-annually. All of the stock options were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCXQ: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and follow us on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

