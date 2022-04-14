Tarku Engages GoldSpot Discoveries for Target Generation at Silver Strike

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") (TSXV:SPOT) to assist the Company with target generation at Tarku's Silver Strike Project, located in the Tombstone District, Arizona. GoldSpot has a large, internationally renowned team of geoscientists and data scientists that are focused on maximizing the chances of discovery using GoldSpot's proprietary technology and technical expertise. GoldSpot is a leading technology services company that uses machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process. Work has already commenced, with GoldSpot's Team undertaking magnetic/VLF and radiometric data survey.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku Resources said: "The GoldSpot Team have a proven track record and we are excited to be working with them on what we believe is one of the most promising projects in Arizonia. The geophysical data acquired from this survey will be introductory work that will form the basis upon which, the Tarku and GoldSpot teams will use Artificial Intelligence targeting at Silver Strike and should set the Company up for an exciting year ahead."

The Geophysical Survey:

GoldSpot's geophysical services division utilizes the M-PASS system, a triaxial magnetic gradient/VLF platform, with a 2048-channel radiometric sensor that includes a high-resolution camera capable of producing four-band imagery. The combination of these systems onto a single helicopter allows for increased data captured through a single mobilization and flight creating a significantly cost-effective solution for multi-parameter data.

The MAG data of this survey will be first recent geophysical data over the area and has successfully been used to aid the in discovery of Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD), which is what Tarku is targeting at Silver Strike.

About the Silver Strike Project

Tarku's Silver Strike Project is located in Cochise County, Arizona, in the famous Tombstone Mining District, one of the earliest silver mining areas in the western United States where production started from numerous silver mines in 1877. Despite the attractive quantity of silver found in the district, low metal prices of the 1915's (below 1 USD/oz), a financial panic, the removal of the United States currency from the silver standard (since the 1900s), as well as the technical inability to deal with underground waters, caused this area to be overlooked.

The area is rich in silver and other base metals and yet has never been explored in modern times with a "big picture" view and utilizing a thorough systematic approach. More than 95% of historic production is from less than 200 meters from surface and is primarily from oxide ore minerals. Discovery potential is remains significant.

The 2021 drill program at Silver Strike has revealed in addition to silver, the presence of high-grades of gold, lead, and zinc suggesting similarities in terms of geological context to the nearby Hermosa Project, which in 2018 was purchased by South32 for US$1.8 billion.

In 2022, Tarku's program will focus on project advancement, and new discoveries by conducting geophysical, geochemical and a minimum of 5,000-meter drilling focusing on surface to 400 meters depth along the Lucky Cuss and the Ground Hog Trend.

Qualified persons

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCBQ:TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Arizona, in the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of 29 km2 of the Silver Strike Project, which has been interpreted by management as similar to what is found at the Hermosa Project, located 80km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc.

