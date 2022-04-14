Zinc One Resources Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Zinc One Resources Inc. (NEX: Z.H) ("Zinc One" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening on April 14, 2022, the Company's listing transferred to NEX, due to the Company not meeting Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements. The Company's Tier classification has changed from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office has changed from Vancouver to NEX. The trading symbol for the Company has changed from Z to Z.H and the Company will continue to trade on NEX.

Additional Information

Gunther Roehlig

Interim CEO

Zinc One Resources Inc.

Phone: (604) 683-0911

Email: groehlig@zincone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its ability to repay the principal amount and accrued interest of the Loan, its ability to complete sufficient financing to repay amounts owed to its creditors and its ability to meet its ongoing property payment obligations in Peru and maintain its ownership in its mineral projects. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120487