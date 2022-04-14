Update on Bear Creek Mining's Acquisition of Mercedes Mine

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") wishes to update the status of its acquisition ("Acquisition") from Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox Gold") of a 100% interest in the Mercedes gold-silver mine ("Mercedes") located in Sonora, Mexico, which was originally announced in the Company's press release dated December 17, 2021.

The Acquisition was approved by Mexican authorities on March 31, 2022. The completion of the Acquisition, as well as the Company's previously announced gold purchase agreement (the "Gold Purchase Agreement") with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), and the previously announced private placement by the Company to Sandstorm of a 6%, three-year convertible debenture ("Convertible Debenture") remain subject to other customary closing conditions, including final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company announced on March 25, 2022 that it had become aware that on March 23, 2022, TRR Offtakes LLC ("Trident") - a subsidiary of Trident Royalties Plc brought an application for an order of an arbitrator restraining and enjoining the closing of the Acquisition (the "Application"). By way of a press release issued on April 14, 2022 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/trident/news/rns/story/rmzg65w) Trident announced that it has arrived at a settlement with Equinox Gold that removes Mercedes from the Premier Gold Mines offtake agreement. With a settlement having been reached, it is the Company's understanding that the Application will be withdrawn forthwith.

Bear Creek expects closing of the Acquisition to occur in April, 2022.

For further information in respect of the Acquisition, the Gold Purchase Agreement and the Convertible Debenture please refer to the company's news releases dated December 17, 2021, January 26, 2022 and March 25, 2022.

