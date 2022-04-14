Aranjin Resources Announces Approval by TSXV of Agreement for Reciprocal Exploration with Ion Energy Ltd.

Ulaanbaatar, April 14, 2022 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced (see Press Release dated February 1, 2022) agreement between ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

The Company's consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been filed on SEDAR. The full version of the consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.aranjinresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. is committed to exploring and developing its prospective copper projects, the Sharga Project, the Bayan Undur Project, both located in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

