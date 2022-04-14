Apex Resources Announces Resignations and Appointments

Vancouver, April 14th, 2022 - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV:APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") wishes to announce the resignations of Mr. Robin Merrifield, CA (S.A.) and Mr. Ralph Gonzalez, M.Sc., P.Eng., P.Geo., both retiring as Directors from Apex, however remaining on Apex's Advisory Board. Apex Resources wishes to thank Messrs. Merrifield and Gonzalez for their years of exceptional direction, advice and dedicated service to the Company and its shareholders.

Appointment of New Director and Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment Mr. Adam Pankratz as a Director of the Company and Mr. Michael ("Mike") Kordysz as an Officer of the Company.

Mr. Pankratz, MBA, MA is currently a professor of Business Economics and Strategy at the University of British Columbia - Sauder School of Business and a Director of Rokmaster Resources Corp. He brings experience and expertise ranging from 7 years of financial services management, to leading a federal election campaign. Mr. Pankratz is multilingual in French, Spanish, German and English.

Michael Kordysz has joined the Company in the position of Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. Mr. Kordysz has over 25 years of successful business development experience with companies operating worldwide. Michael holds a Bachelors of Business Administration and additional courses focusing on securities compliance, investor fundamentals, disclosure and management education.

Appointment of Advisors and Consultants

Mr. Robin Merrifield and Mr. Gonzalez have joined the Advisory Board of Apex as Consultants along with Mr. John Mirko and Mr. Dennis Cojuco. Mr. Mirko joins the Company as a Special Advisor and Consultant. Mr. Mirko has over 40 years' experience in the mining industry and is currently the founder and President of Canam Mining Corporation, founder, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., former founder and President of Canam Alpine Resources Ltd. (taken over by Vizsla Resources Ltd. in September 2019), and a founder of Pacific Rim Mining Corp., Frontier Pacific Mining Corp., Roca Mines Inc., and Stikine Gold Corp. He has consulted and prospected internationally since 1972, with successful experience in discovery, permitting, construction and mine operation. In 2008, Mr. Mirko was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. He is a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc. ("SEG"), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Mr. Dennis Cojuco joins the Company as a Special Advisor and Consultant. Mr. Cojuco is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (BSc. Chemistry and Diploma in Accounting) and is a Chartered Accountant in British Columbia. Mr. Cojuco articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and worked primarily in the firm's mining practice where he assisted clients in the areas of public financings, mergers and acquisitions, public company reporting and various other areas. He has over 15 years experience in the mining industry working with junior & major mining companies (including Teck and NexGen Energy) and is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Rokmaster Resources Corp. Mr. Cojuco is also a founder and director of the Enspire Foundation.

"We are delighted to welcome these experienced additions to our team at this exciting time. They bring a wealth of experience at all levels in the exploration, mine development, business development, marketing and capital markets arena worldwide" comments Jay Roberge, Apex's President and CEO.

Other Corporate Business

The Company has granted 2,039,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors of the Company under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share.

For more information, please contact Mr. Jay Roberge roberge@tehama.com Ph. +1-778-895-0247, or Mike Kordysz, info@apxresources.com Ph. +1-604-319-3171 for shareholder information, or visit www.apxresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Apex Resources Inc.,

Jay Roberge,

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

This release was prepared by Apex's management. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Apex expects are forward-looking statements. Although Apex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Apex, investors should review Apex's filings that are available at www.sedar.com or Apex's website at www.apxresources.com.

