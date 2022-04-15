Benjamin Hill Signs Investor Relations Agreement And Grants Options

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN; OTCBB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered in an investor relations agreement with Pacificquest Communications Corp. for a term of one year. In connection with the agreement, the Company has granted 200,000 options exercisable at $0.50 per common share having a term of 3 years and subject to vesting of 25% of the options each calendar quarter over a one-year period.



Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to other contractors exercisable at $0.50 per common share having a term of 3 years and subject to vesting of 25% of the options each calendar quarter over a one-year period.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico. The company has been granted full access to the concessions by a single land owner. The property is in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO, Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. info@benjaminhillmining.com