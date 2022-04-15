Astra Exploration to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2022 - Astra Exploration (TSX.V:ASTR) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 4:30 P>M Pacific Time. CEO Brian Miller will will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM Eastern Time (4:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/WebcastAstra Planet Microcap/Page/2862/45096

Astra Exploration's prime objective is to discover and develop world-class precious metals deposits in northern Chile. Our flagship project, Pampa Paciencia, is located 175 km (108 miles) north of the El Peñón mine and is a recent epithermal discovery that produced significant gold and silver grades from limited trenching and drilling. Like El Peñón, Pampa Paciencia is in the same geological belt, is the same approximate age, hosts the same style of mineralization and shows potential to host a robust epithermal precious metals vein system. Additionally, we have 100% ownership of the Cerro Bayo project, a largely unexplored HSE/Porphyry gold system in the Maricunga Belt of Northern Chile. Astra is listed on the TSX Venture under symbol ASTR and an OTC listing in the U.S. is pending and expected in 2022.

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Astra and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

