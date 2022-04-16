York Harbour Metals Appoints Recognized Executive as Advisor & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, April 15th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) welcomes the appointment of Mr. Michael Williams to its Advisory Board, the Company joins the Mining Industry NL Association, and reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGM").

About Mr. Michael Williams

Mr. Williams brings over 25 years of experience as a senior executive within the mining industry and is a welcome addition to the Company. His Experience in structuring, administrating, raising capital globally and marketing Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies.

Mr. Williams has held a senior role in several successful public companies including Underworld Resources Ltd., which was sold to Kinross Gold Corp. for $138M. He has developed an international banking and financing network that includes extensive contacts with both institutional and retails investors. He has raised significant equity capital and profile for advanced exploration and development projects.

Mr. Williams is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Aftermath Silver and currently serves as a Director, President & CEO of Vendetta Mining Corp.

Mining Industry NL

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has joined the Mining Industry NL association as a Corporate Member. The association is the voice of the mineral industry with a focus in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The province is a top ten jurisdiction for the mineral sector and is one of the best places in the world to develop a mine. This membership and support of the Mining Industry NL association provides York Harbour Metals with connections to government, community, supply, services, and professional firms. The association also helps promote, lobby, and attract investment and it also regularly communicates through media with the public to support a positive view of mining in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

At the AGM held April 14th, 2022, shareholders voted in favour and passed all matters proposed and brought before the Meeting.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

