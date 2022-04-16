Menü Artikel
Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine

22:19 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2022 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that early this morning a flooding event occurred after heavy rainfall in which the Company's Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was flooded in certain areas. The mine was evacuated, and mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing. Eight workers are currently missing underground.

The incident has been reported to the Burkinabe authorities. Mining and milling operations at Perkoa have been suspended and the Company is now working closely with the authorities to respond effectively.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are deeply saddened by this unexpected event. Our immediate focus is on search and rescue. We will provide further updates as the situation unfolds and we determine the cause of the flooding event. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues that have been impacted."

The Company will provide further details via press release as more information becomes available.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations Contact: Jason Mercier - Director, Investor Relations, Email: jmercier@trevali.com, Phone: +1 (778) 655-6084
