Idaho Strategic Announces its Participation in the "Idaho Mining, Critical Minerals, and Water Resources" Panel Discussion

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate as a member of the "Idaho Mining, Critical Minerals, and Water Resources" panel discussion being held during the Challenges and Opportunities for Idaho Water Resources symposium taking place in Boise, Idaho tomorrow, April 19th.

Idaho Strategic Resources has been intentional with its approach to the Company's long-standing "We Live Here" philosophy, promoting local ownership and stewardship of Idaho and its resources by starting small, building trust, and expanding together with all local stakeholders being a part of the process. To remain committed to this philosophy, Idaho Strategic is sending its CEO, John Swallow, and VP of Exploration, Rob Morgan, to join the panel discussion. The uniqueness of the Company's "We Live Here" approach was not created as a marketing tool, but rather the fact that it is logical, and simply the only way Idaho Strategic knows how to operate.

IDR's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "Rob and I are looking forward to our participation in tomorrow's critical minerals and water resources panel discussion. We would like to thank Claudio for the invitation and see it as a great opportunity to meet (in-person) and learn from our fellow Idaho stakeholders, along with sharing our knowledge base in a wide range of topics from; the paste tailings system at our New Jersey Mill, starting small and proving success as we grow, the benefits of local oversight, and our "We Live Here" philosophy.

It is our belief that shared moral obligations exist for all stakeholders and the long-established outsider approach toward offshoring environmental damage and irresponsible work conditions (in other countries) - in the name of saving the environment (in our country) - has finally run its course. At the same time, deglobalization and domestic supply chain security are at the forefront of macroeconomic discussions. IDR is comprised of several father-son, brothers, and husband-wife teams (and numerous nephews and otherwise related folks) that grew up in and around mining and resource-based communities. Our company possesses a great deal of multi-generational firsthand knowledge regarding the challenges facing families from inefficient and short-term economic planning. As our country enters this new era, we believe Idahoans have been provided a unique opportunity to learn from past norms and are encouraged to see a combination of local oversight with a recognition for the necessity of domestic critical minerals production being discussed.

The Company would also like to thank the University of Idaho for putting the symposium together, and Claudio Berti at the Idaho Geological Survey for the invitation to participate in the panel discussion. The continuous involvement of Idaho's stakeholders in its mineral endowment and resource base is the reason that Idaho Strategic chooses to live in Idaho, work in Idaho, and was adamant in remaining domiciled as an Idaho Corporation throughout its NYSE up listing process.

The "Idaho Mining, Critical Minerals, and Water Resources" panel discussion will begin at 10:30 am Pacific Time and can be live streamed via a zoom webinar (details below). Additional information about the symposium, including the schedule and webinar information, can be found here: www.uidaho.edu.

Live Stream Details:

Link - Zoom Webinar

Passcode - 052079

