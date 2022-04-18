Gratomic Welcomes New Director of Graphite Sales and Business Development

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is proud to welcome Fernando Luís Pereira Calha to the executive team. Mr. Calha will be stepping onboard as the Company's new Director of Graphite Sales and Business Development.

Mr. Calha is experienced in strategic operations and business to business development in the field of technical solutions, with a focus on measurable and sustainable results. He is also experienced in complex contract negotiations, strategic marketing, Business Units management and has extensive knowledge of Mining and O&G commissioning projects.

This new addition to the team has a strong and diverse educational and working background that makes him the optimal candidate for this position. Given his MBA in Business Management, Master's in Occupational Health, Safety and Hygiene, Diploma in Mechanical and Production Engineering and Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering coupled with his extensive working background, Mr. Calha is more than equipped to represent Gratomic as Head of Graphite Sales and Business Development.

With substantial expertise in international markets, extensive experience leading start-up of businesses and establishment of new product lines complimented by his vast experience in strategic marketing and "go-to-market" planning, the Company believes Mr. Calha to be well-suited to his new position with Gratomic.

Mr. Calha will be responsible for establishing a working relationship between Gratomic and its targeted end users through tailored product offerings and price strategies aimed at seizing the largest possible share of that market by ensuring that the Company has a complete and up-to-date understanding of the existing players and their unique specifications and requirements. He will manage the daily contacts with existing and potential customers, as well as the negotiation and execution of strategic supply contracts and offtakes. He will also liaise with institutional market entities, ensuring that Gratomic is always up to date with the latest developments.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

