Keon Announces Financing, Shares-For-Debt Settlement, and Board Changes

Vancouver, April 18, 2022 - Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete an arm's length private placement of up to 2,000,000 Common shares at $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Private placement"). The proceeds of the private placement will be used to repay approximately $148,268 of loans and trade payables. The balance will be used for general working capital purposes. In conjunction with, and contingent upon the completion of, the Private Placement, the Company also proposes to issue 951,576 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to settle Company debts of $237,874, including certain amounts owing to Company insiders (the "Debt Settlement"). The issue price of $0.25 per share represents an approximate discount of 25% to the Company's last closing share price of $0.325.

The completion of these transactions remains subject to customary conditions, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). To the extent that the transactions constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions the issuer intends to rely on applicable exemptions from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements. The shares issued upon closing of the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period. There are no finder's fees or commissions payable in connection with these transactions.

John Watson will, upon closing of the transactions, resign from the Board of the Company. John McCleery has agreed to accept an appointment to fill the resulting Board vacancy. Mr. McCleery has been involved in the junior capital markets for over 40 years, primarily in the resource sector. He has served as a director of several reporting issuers and has been a catalyst behind various start-up and early-stage companies.

