VANCOUVER, April 19, 2022 - Black Tusk Resources (CSE:TUSK) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has contracted Geophysique TMC to complete a deep-penetrating Pulse-EM survey on its MoGold property, located north of Val-d'Or, Quebec.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on "InvestmentPitch" and on "YouTube". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. The company currently holds 100% ownership in 6 separate gold and palladium projects in the Abitibi greenstone belt region of Canada.

Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Mathieu Pich?, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The objective of this first pass over the claim blocks was to sample historically documented mineralized areas as well as prospect for potentially new mineralized zones.

A total of 103 rock samples were obtained from the MoGold and PG Highway claims, with the results released in January. Sixty-nine samples were obtained from the MoGold Property. Some elements of interest returned elevated values, including a series of channel samples that returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm in one area of sampling. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver to 0.65 ppm and zinc to 1135 ppm.

Dr Mathieu Pich?, Director, commented; "There are indicators suggestive of volcanogenic massive sulphide deposition based upon the geology and some of the geochemical characteristics. The Pulse-EM survey will be completed to explore potential sulphide mineralization at depth in the area where surface sampling returned elevated results. Targets generated from the ground geophysics and from rock sampling results will be tested by a diamond drill program, planned for Summer 2022."

To date, exploration on the claims is guided in part by the results of an airborne magnetic survey completed earlier in 2021. Geophysique TMC completed a total of 153-line kilometres of survey which provided highly detailed magnetic images that indicate elongate features crossing the MoGold property and adjoining Black Tusk - PG Highway property. Prospecting of these features will continue as part of the 2022 exploration.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 exploration season in Val-d'Or, Quebec".

The shares are trading at $0.03. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Black Tusk has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com