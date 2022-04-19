Harvest Gold Updates Emerson Drill Program

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / April 19, 2022 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold", "Harvest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed initial drill program at its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson property. The 56 km2 Emerson property is located in central B.C., 15 km west of Houston B.C. and comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims. An active railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline are located within or proximal to the property with convenient access by a series of forest service roads.

The Company's geological consultants, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") have recently reported that a total of 2,432 samples from the seven hole 3,018 m diamond drill program at Emerson have been sent to ALS in Smithers, B.C. through April 11th, 2022 (Table 1). The Company expects the analysis and reporting of the entire program will be completed in mid-May.



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Drilling and Core processing progress as at April 11, 2022

All samples from the program have been submitted for TerraSpec hyperspectral analysis to assist in the identification of key minerals while 22 pallets of split core have been securely stored at a facility in Houston, B.C.

All drill equipment and personnel have demobilized from the property and the majority of roads and drill pads have been fully reclaimed with two drill pads requiring final reclamation once road conditions permit access by road grading equipment. The program was conducted safely and with mindfulness to minimize surface disturbance.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigation for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

