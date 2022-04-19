Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 15,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 - Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI) is pleased to announce that two drill rigs have commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum) along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas.



The Company plans a 15,000-metre drill program in two phases throughout 2022. The Phase 1 program consists of 7,000 meters as recommended in the NI43-101 Technical Report filed on Sedar.com. This drill program is designed to test the historic drill results, define the resources of the massive sulfides zones and the high grade-PGM zones at depth in West Main, West Pit and East II Zones, and test the extension of the West and East zones along strike under Ferguson Lake. Subject to results of this drill program, the Phase 2 drill program will focus on the near surface open-pit resource definition and the expansion of the high grade-PGE mineralization zones at depth along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon.

"We are very excited to start drilling at Ferguson Lake," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO. "We will focus on the high-grade base metal and PGM targets along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon, to explore the high-value large-tonnage economic resources of nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum."

Some of the assay results from selected historic core intersections include:

(g/t) FL01-72 480.50 513.27 32.77 1.01 0.50 0.06 1.30 0.18 FL01-74 370.30 434.75 64.45 0.96 0.53 0.064 1.40 0.24 FL01-84 671.23 717.18 45.95 1.34 0.76 0.069 1.99 0.32 FL05-237 7.50 109.17 101.67 1.30 0.74 0.08 1.96 0.39 FL06-350 385.18 420.04 34.86 0.93 0.50 0.057 1.32 0.26 FL06-261 390.35 427.53 37.18 1.22 0.65 0.079 1.61 0.26 FL06-264



413.82 454.84 41.02 1.01 0.56 0.061 1.49 0.32 463.18 499.72 36.54 0.85 0.59 0.07 1.51 0.23 FL06-271 480.76 501.17 20.41 1.05 0.37 0.04 0.82 0.14 FL06-283



376.55 403.11 26.56 1.04 0.56 0.073 1.44 0.27 413.21 438.06 24.85 1.38 0.78 0.093 2.05 0.28 FL06-323



366.1 389.33 23.23 1.23 0.57 0.06 1.55 0.23 395.56 427.25 31.69 1.34 0.55 0.06 1.40 0.17 FL06-327



407.29 435.76 28.47 1.40 0.66 0.072 1.75 0.32 443.40 467.63 24.23 1.21 0.49 0.057 1.43 0.37 FL06-337 454.65 500.70 46.05 1.43 0.61 0.071 1.51 0.24

*Although these drill hole intersections were completed across the projected dip of the mineralized zone, their true widths cannot be estimated at this stage of the project.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

