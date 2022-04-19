Golden Independence Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Vancouver, April 19, 2022 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Jordan Carroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Carroll is a certified electrician and has extensive experience in mining operations and mineral extraction. Mr. Carroll led a team involved in the commissioning of the Rio Tinto Alcan aluminum smelter located in Kitimat, B.C. and has prospected and owned placer mine claims. Mr. Carroll was formerly a director of American Battery Minerals Corp as well as Pike Mountain Minerals Inc., and is currently a director of J4 Ventures Inc. He has completed courses in public company governance through Simon Fraser University.

The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 235,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.10 to certain of its directors.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

