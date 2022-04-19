Americas Gold and Silver Provides Q1-2022 Production Results

This press release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 29, 2021

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to report production for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Production results, outlook and costs throughout this release production results are based on the Company's 100% interest in the Cosalá Operations and 60% interest in the Galena Complex.

Highlights

? For Q1-2022, consolidated attributable production totalled approximately 300,000 silver ounces and 1,274,000 silver equivalent1 ounces. This represents a 45% increase in silver production and an 80% increase in silver equivalent production compared with Q4-2021.

? The Company estimates consolidated Q1-2022 cash cost2 per silver ounce of negative $9.55 per ounce and consolidated Q1-2022 all-in sustaining cost2 per silver ounce of $0.42 per ounce.

? Silver production is expected to continue to increase into the second half of 2022 as production ramps-up into the higher-silver grade Upper Zone of the San Rafael deposit at the Cosalá Operations and the Galena Hoist project at the Galena Complex is completed.

? The Company's silver equivalent production guidance remains at 4.8 to 5.2 million ounces in 2022 with further increases forecast at 7.0 to 7.4 million ounces in 2024, increases of approximately 240% and 375%, respectively, compared with 2021.

? The balance sheet continues to improve with the resumption of mining at the Cosalá Operations in Q4-2021 and stronger metal prices. The Company has a cash and cash equivalents balance of $7.1 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The working capital deficit is estimated to also have improved since December 31, 2021 as a result of increased production and cash flows from the Cosalá Operations and notification of loan forgiveness under the U.S. CARES Act.

"The Company had a strong start to the 2022 and we expect that trend to continue as silver production ramps-up at both our Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa and the Galena Complex in Idaho over the rest of the year," stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. "The Company's balance sheet is steadily improving with the strong current silver, zinc and lead prices. Current spot silver and zinc are trading over 10% and 20% higher, respectively, than the average realized price the Company received this quarter. Strong metal prices and increasing silver production are expected to generate improved cash flow in the coming quarters."

Consolidated Quarterly Production*

Q1 - 2022 Q4 - 2021 % Increase (Q-over-Q) Silver Production (ounces) 300,316 oz 206,548 oz 45% Zinc Production (million pounds) 9.6 Mlbs 4.2 Mlbs 129% Lead Production (million pounds) 6.4 Mlbs 4.6 Mlbs 39% Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) 1,274,470 oz 707,876 oz 80%

* Silver equivalent ounces for Q1-2022 and Q4-2021 were calculated based on silver, zinc and lead realized prices during each respective period throughout this press release.

Cosalá Operations

The Cosalá Operations benefitted from its first full quarter of production in Q1-2022 following the resolution of the illegal blockade in Q4-2021. The operation had a successful quarter despite some minor ramp-up challenges including a 5-day period during the quarter without production. The Cosalá Operations produced 127 thousand ounces of silver, 3.9 million pounds of lead and 9.6 million pounds of zinc in Q1-2022. Cash costs per silver ounce and all-in sustaining costs per silver at the Cosalá Operations benefitted from strong current zinc and lead prices which have increased into Q2-2022.

The Cosalá Operations is expected to increase silver production through 2022 due to the growing contribution from higher-grade silver areas in the Upper Zone of the San Rafael mine in the second half of 2022. Silver production from the Cosalá Operations for the year continues to be estimated at 0.7 to 0.9 million ounces. Zinc production from the Cosalá Operations is expected to be approximately 36 to 40 million pounds while lead production is expected to be 13 to 15 million pounds.

Galena Complex

The Galena Complex attributable production was approximately 174 thousand ounces of silver and 2.5 million pounds of lead in Q1-2022. Silver production is estimated to increase in H2-2022 from a combination of mining higher tonnage in higher-grade silver copper stopes. The Company aims to complete the Galena Hoist project in Q4-2022 which will increase hoisting capacity at the operation in Q4-2022 and beyond. Cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce at the Galena Complex are also anticipated to improve with the completion of the Galena Hoist project given that most of the operations costs are fixed and are expected to decrease on a per silver ounce basis assuming expected higher silver and lead production beyond 2022.

Attributable metal production from the Galena Complex in 2022 is estimated to be 0.7 to 0.9 million silver ounces and 9 to 11 million pounds of lead.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a growing precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

