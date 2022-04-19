Lahontan Gold Grows (Expands) Land Position at Santa Fe

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane.

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

Outline of Lahontan's land holdings, exploration targets, and newly acquired claims (green) at the Company's Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada.

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metresof historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical samplingoutline both shallow, oxidizedgold and silvermineralization as well as deeperhigh grade potentialresources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Allscientific and technicalinformation in this press releasehas been reviewedand approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

