TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 21.6 metres of 3.66 g/t gold Equivalent from Near Surface in the Creek to JM Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, BC

WHITE ROCK, April 19, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp. - (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report a 21.6 metre ("m") drill intercept of 1.93 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 138 g/t silver ("Ag") [3.66 g/t AuEq*] from 19.5 m depth in hole SH21-039 (Figure 1) located across the Creek to JM Zones, contained within a broader interval of 35.1 m of 1.29 g/t Au and 90 g/t Ag [2.41 g/t AuEq*] from 6.0 m depth.

DDH SH21-039 intersected: 35.1 m of 1.29 g/t Au and 90 g/t Ag [2.41 g/t AuEq* from 6.0 m depth;

Including, 21.6 m of 1.93 g/t Au and 138 g/t Ag [3.66 g/t AuEq*] from 19.5 m depth.

Figure 1. Schematic Cross-Section of Drillhole SH21-039.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq.

Preliminary results from SH21-039 are presented in this news release along with preliminary results from four other drillholes drilled within the JM to Creek Zones at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C. (Figure 2). A complete assay table of results for drillhole SH21-039 can also be viewed on the TDG Gold Corp. website (link).

Steven Kramar, TDG's Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: "With the geological modelling underway, we are starting to delineate the Shasta Fault and JM Zones into discrete higher-grade areas, and continue to demonstrate broad continuous halo-style mineralization between these two structures in addition to outside their periphery."

Figure 2. Plan View of Drillholes SH21-036, SH21-038, SH21-039, SH21-042 and SH21-047 in the JM to Creek Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Key intercepts for diamond drillholes SH21-036, SH21-038, SH21-039, SH21-042 and SH21-047 are presented in Table 1 and shown in cross-sections (Figures 2-4). Drill results for the remaining 2021 drillholes are pending analytical results.

Table 1. Results from the 2021 Drilling within the JM to Creek Zones.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-036 38.0 73.7 35.7 0.49 26 0.81 incl 41.0 53.0 12.0 0.95 58 1.68 and 84.4 121.1 36.7 0.31 6 0.39 SH21-038 5.1 26.7 21.6 0.35 12 0.50 and 43.2 48.9 5.7 0.46 17 0.68 and 75.4 92.0 16.6 0.37 14 0.54 and 117.6 131.1 13.5 0.45 9 0.56 SH21-039 6.0 41.1 35.1 1.29 90 2.41 incl 6.0 19.5 13.5 0.26 13 0.42 incl 19.5 41.1 21.6 1.93 138 3.66 and 41.1 53.1 12.0 0.04 1 0.05 and 53.1 140.0 86.9 0.36 8 0.45 incl 53.1 65.0 11.9 0.79 20 1.04 incl 65.0 84.5 19.5 0.07 5 0.13 incl 84.5 107.0 22.5 0.72 11 0.87 incl 107.0 140.0 33.0 0.11 2 0.14 SH21-042 38.0 98.5 60.5 0.57 16 0.76 incl 61.0 79.0 18.0 1.01 37 1.47 SH21-047 61.0 127.0 66.0 0.46 18 0.69 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Photo 1 presents an example of near-surface vein-style mineralization. In this case, higher concentrations of precious metals correlate to intensity of alteration and/or hydrothermal brecciation (from 25.4 m to 26.7 m; 1.70 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag; 2.90 g/t AuEq*).

Photo 1. Mineralization encountered in drillhole SH21-039 from 24.5 - 27.8 m; preliminary assay results for 25.4 m to 26.7 m: 1.70 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag [2.90 g/t AuEq*].

Drillhole SH21-039 was designed to target the Shasta Fault to test near-surface mineralization stepping closer to the Shasta Fault and following up on drillhole SH21-025 (see TDG News Release March 09, 2022). SH21-039 intersected near-surface mineralization (starting at 6.0 m) and appreciable grade in proximity to the Shasta Fault (21.6 m of 3.66 g/t AuEq*; 1.93 g/t Au, 138 g/t Ag) to a depth of 41.1 m, illustrating high-grade volcaniclastic rocks at near-surface depths, proximal to the small-scale historical workings (Figures 1 & 3).

SH21-036, 042 and 047 had the objective of targeting material underneath the historical mine workings (Figures 4 & 5). This concept was described in TDG's April 12, 2022, March 29, 2022 and January 04, 2022 news releases. Photo 2 presents an example of the mineralization (intense composite, cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veining +/- hydrothermal brecciation containing pyrite and acanthite sulphides) and alteration (intense potassic with pervasive silicification overprint, +/- chloritic alteration in the quartz-carbonate vein matrix) in the volcaniclastic rocks encountered below, and in proximity to the historical mine workings of the material still in-situ.

Drillhole SH21-038 was a preliminary test of the central area, and infill ?- between the Shasta Fault and the JM Structure ?- in an area with little to no drill data. SH21-038 collared into mineralized volcaniclastic rocks (26.7 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq*; 0.35 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag) from 5.1 m depth, interpreted to be just west of the JM higher-grade central core (Figure 4). The drillhole ended in increasing precious metal concentrations (13.5 m of 0.56 g/t AuEq*; 0.45 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag) at 117.6-131.06 m depth; with the end of hole ("EOH") interpreted to be indicative of the persistence and continuity of the 'halo' of lower-grade mineralization adjacent to the Shasta Fault, on the footwall side. This is important as it demonstrates an opportunity to continue to drill this hole (or holes similar in concept) in 2022 to find the terminating depth of the 'halo,' and expand the mineralized footprint at depth.

Photo 2. Mineralization encountered in drillhole SH21-042 from 64.0 - 70.3 m; preliminary assay results for 65.5 m to 67.0 m: 1.42 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag [2.25 g/t AuEq*].

All 2021 drillholes are HQ sized drill core, while historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Table 2. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-036 621,041 6,347,474 240 -80 153 SH21-038 621,052 6,347,406 240 -53 131 SH21-039 620,935 6,347,495 90 -65 140 SH21-042 621,084 6,347,464 240 -55 146 SH21-047 621,116 6,347,416 240 -50 153

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill core was delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-036 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-038 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-039 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-042 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-047 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Figure 3. Cross-Section of Drillhole SH21-039.

Figure 4. Cross-Section of Drillholes SH21-038 and SH21-047.

Figure 5. Cross-Section of Drillholes SH21-036 and SH21-042.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

