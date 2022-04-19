GoldHaven Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting to Advance Evaluation of Smoke Mountain Property

Vancouver, April 19, 2022 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to carry out a 30-day field program on GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain property located within the Central BC porphyry-epithermal belt. This program will consist of mapping, sampling and prospecting with the objective of advancing the project to drill-testing.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet states, "We are excited to work with Dahrouge to better understand the 2.5km-long-mineralization trend recently identified at Smoke Mountain. This incredibly active polymetallic belt, which is prospective for epithermal gold and silver, continues to deliver high grade values. We are very pleased with what we saw from our phase 1 sampling program at Smoke Mountain, and we look forward to interpreting the results of this upcoming phase 2 field campaign."

The Dahrouge crew will begin their campaign with 30 days of field work at the beginning of June, and expect to be finished by late July. Sample analysis will take roughly another 2 months, depending on lab availability and capacity, after which GoldHaven management estimates the exploration team will be ready to decide on potential drill testing targets in October of this year.

Nathan Schmidt, Senior Geologist at Dahrouge Geological states,"We are excited to be working with GoldHaven at Smoke Mountain. We look forward to building on the promising results from the 2021 program and are confident that our team will maximize the chances of discovery."

GoldHaven also announces that it has engaged Eagle Mapping Services Ltd. to collect LiDAR data and aerial photography of the Smoke Mountain property. This campaign will generate a high resolution digital elevation model (DEM), which will delineate potentially mineralized structures and other geological controls on hydrothermal alteration.

GoldHaven is also planning to conduct a property-wide airborne magnetic/radiometric survey at Smoke Mountain. Cost and timing quotes are currently being prepared by geophysical survey providers for a proposed 200m line-spaced program. The geophysical data from this survey will provide additional target layers toward a comprehensive exploration framework at Smoke Mountain.

Smoke Mountain Overview

GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt, 15 km northeast of Surge Copper's Berg project, and 23 km north of Imperial Metals' Huckleberry project. In September 2021, a field crew carried out the Company's Phase 1 reconnaissance mapping, sampling and prospecting exploration program, which successfully outlined a 2.5 kilometre-long Cu-Au-Zn mineralization trend.





Figure 1. The location of the Smoke Mountain property in the Central BC Porphyry-Epithermal Belt. Note, the mines, deposits, and prospects in this part of BC provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/120803_a4873190a4700a2d_002full.jpg

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior precious metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile. GoldHaven maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile which is host to several mining and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), and Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has identified a total of 12 high-priority targets at it's Alicia and Roma project areas in the Maricunga within a prominent regional NW-SE structural trend along strike from Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold1). These targets have been designated "High Priority" due to the extent, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly animals rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. GoldHaven is also making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property (Canada) which is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as its Pat's Pond and O'Neill claims in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada). Pat's Pond is strategically located in close proximity to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake gold project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Both project areas in Canada are highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and all project areas have large scale discovery potential.

