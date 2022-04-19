Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Its Management Team

Sergio Gamonal, most recently Chile Exploration Manager for Barrick, joins as Snowline's Lead Geologist

Stephanie Hansen, marketing specialist, joins as Snowline's Marketing and Investor Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2022 - Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce updates to the Company's management team, with the recent appointments of Sergio Gamonal as Lead Geologist and Stephanie Hansen as Marketing and Investor Relations Manager.

Sergio Gamonal brings over 15 years' exploration experience to the Company, having held senior roles at major mining companies Barrick and Kinross. Most recently, he served as country Exploration Manager for Argentina and then Chile with Barrick Gold, where he led the development of a robust pipeline of early to advanced stage gold targets throughout the Andes. Prior to this, he spent over 10 years with Kinross in the roles of Senior Specialized Geologist and Exploration Geologist, integrating geological and geochemical datasets with assessment and exploratory fieldwork at project sites in Russia, Africa, and South America. Mr. Gamonal holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia.

"I am very excited to join a team of discovery-driven, highly motivated and passionate people at Snowline focused on advancing a unique and unexplored gold camp in the Yukon," said Mr. Gamonal, Lead Geologist at Snowline. "The diversity of mineralization styles among Snowline's recent discoveries and regional targets is especially compelling as is it a sign of a fertile district capable of producing world-class gold deposits."

Mr. Gamonal joins Thomas Branson, MSc, PGeo, Exploration Manager and Steve Rennalls, Operations Manager at Snowline to round out a highly capable management team focused on efficient project advancement and target prioritization while following best practices in geoscience and operations.

Stephanie Hansen brings nearly 10 years' marketing experience to Snowline from a variety of industries. She will lead Snowline's major marketing, branding and communication initiatives as the Company shares its story and discoveries with investors, community and government alongside widening domestic and global audiences.

Stated Ms. Hansen, Marketing and IR Manager at Snowline: "Snowline is a distinctive new entity in the junior space, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. The company has a story to tell, and there is immense value to unlock in bringing that story to the majority of the mining investment audience that has not yet heard of Snowline nor its discoveries."

"A good exploration company is built as much on the strength of its projects as it is on the strength of its people," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "We are excited to welcome Sergio Gamonal and Stephanie Hansen to the Snowline team. Sergio's geological expertise is an excellent complement to Snowline's strong technical team, and his experience working in the development arms of major gold mining companies brings a valuable perspective as we prioritize and advance a new gold district. Stephanie's drive and experience will build value for the company as we communicate our progress and bring our story to the world. With these pieces in place, we are even more excited to kick off our rapidly approaching 2022 field season."

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >106,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

