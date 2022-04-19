Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Fury Completes C$11,000,000 Private Placement

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2022 - Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") announces that the Company has closed the private placement announced on April 12, 2022 (the "Private Placement").

The Company issued 13.75 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.80 for proceeds of C$11.0 million. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund continued exploration at the Company's Eau Claire project in Quebec and for general working capital.

"We are thrilled to achieve the support from two highly regarded shareholders," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. "The Company is well-financed, currently drilling, and our management team is very excited about several of our robust exploration targets that we will be testing within the next 12 months."

All Common Shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring four months from the closing date of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Common Shares have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and will not be offered or sold in the United States other than pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any securities sold to investors in the United States will be "restricted securities" and subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Ltd., please contact:
Margaux Villalpando
Tel: (778) 729-0600
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697918/Fury-Completes-C11000000-Private-Placement


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fury Gold Mines Ltd.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QFEP
CA36117T1003
www.furygoldmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap