VOLTAGE METALS CORP BEGINS DRILL PROGRAM at the ST. LAURENT NICKEL-COPPER SULPHIDE PROJECT

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 - Voltage Metals Corp., ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) has commenced a diamond drill exploration program at the Company's 100% owned St. Laurent Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located 160 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario. The program consists of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling with downhole geophysical surveys to define deeper conductive targets for testing in the later phases of the program.

The St. Laurent Project has received minimal exploration activity since the initial discovery in the mid 1960's when nickel-copper mineralization was first identified in a series of shallow drill holes. Subsequent airborne geophysical surveys defined a strong electromagnetic (EM) anomaly with an associated bullseye magnetic response, both of which are coincident with the mineralized zone. Diamond drilling in 2008 and 2019 identified geological characteristics indicative of a gabbro breccia/conduit hosted style nickel mineralization comparable to the Lynn Lake Deposit (28.4 million tons @ 0.91% Ni, 0.49% Cu)1 the Kenbridge deposit (7.5 million tonnes @ 0.58% Ni, 0.32% Cu)2, and the Montcalm Deposit (3.9 million tonnes @ 1.3% Ni, 0.67% Cu, 0.05 Co)3.

During the last phase of diamond drilling (2019), the highest nickel grades on the project were intersected with three separate intervals of >1.0% Ni, as well as the widest intersection (113.4 m) of low-grade nickel mineralization, (see Table 1). Nickel assays in conjunction with the associated sulphur results indicate a high nickel tenor4 of 5% Ni for massive sulphides (35% S) in the magmatic system. Drilling to date has failed to intersect massive sulphides, yet strong airborne and borehole EM anomalies suggest the presence of strongly conductive sulphides.

Table 1 - St. Laurent Diamond Drill Assay Results, 1966-2019

DDH

# Year From

m To m Width

m* Ni % Cu

% Co

ppm Au

ppb Pt

ppb Pd

ppb S % SL-

19-01 2019 238.5 248.6 10.1 0.32 0.33 155.4 66.9 23.9 31.8 2.2 SL-

19-01 2019 252.4 256.0 3.6 1.10 0.45 503.9 46.0 279.6 84.4 5.1 SL-

19-01 2019 256.7 260.9 4.2 1.30 0.47 567.5 690.2 132.9 124.7 5.6 SL-

19-01 2019 265.8 270.5 4.7 1.00 0.83 506.0 119.9 243.9 91.4 4.8 SL-

19-03 2019 328.0 441.4 113.4 0.22 0.17 139.4 16.3 23.7 20.5 3.4























SL-

08-01 2008 57.4 82.4 25.0 0.14 0.16 88.5 45.1 17.5 21.3 1.1 SL-

08-01 2008 101.9 112.4 10.5 0.23 0.16 182.0 25.4 24.2 12.3 3.3 SL-

08-01 2008 120.3 125.4 5.1 0.21 0.09 149.3 12.9 19.6 19.7 2.0 SL-

08-02 2008 65.2 81.1 15.9 0.27 0.23 148.7 34.5 33.7 16.7 1.9 SL-

08-02 2008 84.4 104.3 19.8 0.32 0.34 189.2 45.7 31.0 26.8 2.7 SL-

08-03 2008 157.1 187.7 30.6 0.24 0.19 143.8 40.0 32.7 19.8 2.0 SL-

08-03 2008 191.2 205.7 14.5 0.13 0.14 109.2 15.0 8.7 8.1 1.7























PA-1 1966 48 50.7 2.7 0.78 0.23









PA-5 1966 45 64.3 19.3 0.37 0.33









PA-5 1966 73 78.7 5.8 0.15 0.12









PA-7 1966 112 138.5 26.5 0.16 0.23













*Reported width represents core measurements as insufficient information available to determine true thickness.

Bob Bresee, CEO of Voltage states: "The high nickel tenor of the St. Laurent magmatic system includes appreciable amounts of cobalt and PGE's, which combined with a high nickel grade provides an extremely exciting exploration target due to the high dollar value of the contained minerals. A series of borehole and airborne EM anomalies extending along an 800-metre-long corridor allows us to focus our drilling activities in this most prospective area. Massive sulphides and high-grade nickel are the primary exploration focus, but we are also keeping in mind the historical wide, low grade nickel intersections, which are interesting given the current robust metal prices."

About the St. Laurent Project:

The St. Laurent Project covers 4,170 hectares and is located in St. Laurent Township, Northern Ontario, 160 kilometres northeast of Timmins, 50 kilometres south of the Detour Lake Mine and 20 kilometres southwest of the Casa Berardi Mine.

Past shallow drilling at the St. Laurent Project encountered disseminated, multi-element sulphide mineralization across notable widths, trending towards a large gabbro-hosted magnetic feature.

The Ni-Cu-Co-Au-Pt-Pd zone is open along strike and at depth. This mineralized zone is coincident with a strong 800-metre-long EM anomaly.

Drilling to date has not yet intersected massive sulphides, and the strong airborne EM anomaly has not yet been explained. The disseminated sulphide halo provides an important vector to guide upcoming exploration work.

Nickel tenor at St Laurent is high at 5% in the system.

References:

Pinsent R.H., 1980, Nickel Copper Mineralization in the Lynn Lake Gabbro, Manitoba Department of Energy and Mines Minerals Resources Division Economic Geology Report ER-79-3. Tartisan Nickel Corp. Sedar Website P & E Mining Consultants, Sept 17,2020, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. Atkinson, 2011, Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. Nickel Tenor is a common practice in magmatic nickel-copper exploration where the nickel vs S ratio is extrapolated to 100% sulphides (35% S), to estimate the grade of massive sulphide. Nickel tenor does not provide certainty that massive sulphides will be discovered.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Todd Keast, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland. The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders, that are fluent in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations, and finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.