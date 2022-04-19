Ellis Martin Report: Granite Creek Copper Ltd: Interview with CEO Timothy Johnson

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Timothy Johnson, the President and CEO of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (CVE:GCX) (OTCMKTS:GCXXF) (FRA:GRK).Granite Creek Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on its 100%-owned, high-grade Carmacks copper-gold-silver project, south of the operating Minto mine in Canada's Yukon Territory. In November 2020, Granite Creek Copper consolidated the southern half of the productive and highly prospective Minto Copper Belt and, in March 2022, announced an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on its 176-square-kilometer Carmacks property. The Company is expecting to provide an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment this year, based on an open pit configuration. The Carmacks project features excellent access to infrastructure.Mr. Johnson has over 25 years experience in the mineral exploration industry ranging from grassroots prospecting to consulting company operations and public company management. As a founder and manager of Arcmin Enterprises he helped a northern British Columbia First Nation build a labour service company employing over 180 people providing entry level and skilled workers to exploration and development projects in BC's golden triangle.ATTEND THE FREE WEBNAR WITH CEO Timothy Johnson and Brien Lundin of The Gold Newsletter. April 19, 2022 at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern.Register here:https://www.gcxcopper.comTo listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110058/gcx





About Granite Creek Copper Ltd:



Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (CVE:GCX) (OTCMKTS:GCXXF) (FRA:GRK) is a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.





Source:

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.





Contact:

Timothy Johnson President - CEO T: +1-604-235-1982 E: info@gcxcopper.com W: www.gcxcopper.com Twitter: @yukoncopper