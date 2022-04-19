Gold Mining Licence Granted at the Diba Project in Western Mali

19 April 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water of the Republic of Mali ("Ministry") has issued a small-scale gold mining licence ("Mining Licence") in respect of the Company's 100% owned 83.1 square kilometre ("km2") Korali Sud licence, containing the Diba gold project ("Diba") located in western Mali. Diba hosts the Diba Deposit, Diba NW and Diba Far East prospects and is located approximately 5km west of the Company's 100% owned 24km2 Lakanfla gold exploration licence ("Lakanfla"). The Company has commissioned independent consulting firm Mining Plus UK Ltd ("Mining Plus") of Bristol, United Kingdom to update the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the combined Diba & Lakanfla project.

Highlights:

Mining Licence granted on the Diba gold project located in western Mali

Current MRE for the Diba Deposit (see Altus' news release dated 6 July 2020 "Significant Gold Resource at Diba Project, Western Mali") comprises: 4,834,000 tonnes at 1.39 g/t Au for 217,000 ounces in the Indicated category 5,479,000 tonnes at 1.06 g/t Au for 187,000 ounces in the Inferred category

Mining Licence granted for initial four year period, renewable until the deposit is depleted

Mining Licence is transferable to third parties with approval from the Ministry

Update of MRE and PEA for combined Diba Lakanfla project underway by Mining Plus

Diba is strategically located in a world-famous gold belt that hosts numerous open-pit mines

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to have been granted a Mining Licence at our Diba gold project in western Mali. This endorses our royalty generation strategy of adding value to our project portfolio through de-risking and technical validation before transacting with third party developers. With the expiry of the current exploration licence, the Mining Licence provides the Company with long-term security of tenure for the project. This is especially important as an updated MRE and PEA for the combined Diba and Lakanfla project is underway and is due to be published in the next three months. I look forward to updating shareholders on these studies in due course".

Diba Mining Licence

The Mining Licence is dated 15 April 2022 and was granted to the Company's 100% owned Mali incorporated subsidiary LGC Exploration Mali SARL in accordance with Mali's mining code. It covers the full 83.1 km2 extent of the former Diba exploration licence and is valid for an initial four year period, renewable for successive four year periods until the deposit is depleted. The Company's application for the Mining Licence included various studies and files, including an environmental permit, a mine closure and rehabilitation plan and a community development plan. There are no statutory minimum expenditure commitments under the Mining Licence. The Company retains the option to apply for a full-scale mining licence at a later date, subject to the delineation of a larger MRE. The Mining Licence includes requirements for quarterly and annual operational reports to be submitted to the Ministry. The Company is required to pay an annual surface royalty of 100,000 CFA francs (approximately US$170) per square kilometre. The Mining Licence can be transferred to third parties in accordance with certain conditions set out in Mali's mining code.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. Its differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company continues to assess royalty acquisition opportunities as well as actively advancing its portfolio of gold and base metal projects across Africa, as part of its 'boots on the ground' royalty generation strategy. Altus engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

