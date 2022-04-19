Azincourt Energy Completes 2.5-To-1 Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2022 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, Azincourt has consolidated its common shares on the bases if one (1) new-post-consolidation common share for every two and a half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of April 21, 2022 (the "Consolidation"). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.



Effective at the opening of market on April 21, 2022, the common shares of Azincourt will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "AAZ" and new CUSIP: 05478T207; ISIN: CA05478T2074. There are currently 568,270,313 common shares of Azincourt outstanding and following the Consolidation Azincourt will have approximately 227,308,125 common shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fraction of a common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of the fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of Azincourt will receive a letter of transmittal from TSX Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its majority-owned joint venture East Preston uranium project, and it's optioned Hatchet Lake uranium project, both located on the edges of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project, located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

