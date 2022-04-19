Recharge Resources Adds Finance and Battery Metals Executive to Senior Advisory Board

Vancouver, April 19th, 2022 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (CSE:RR) (CNSX:RR.CN) (OTC:SLLTF) (Frankfurt:SL5) is pleased to announce it has strengthened its senior advisory board with the addition of Mr. Hugo M. Kotar who will assist and advise Recharge on its portfolio of highly prospective battery metals projects as well as corporate finance initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Mr. Kotar is a co-founder of International Battery Metals Ltd. (IBAT - CSE) (formerly Rheingold Resources RGE - CSE) that now boasts over $800 Million market cap value and is focused on lithium extraction. Mr. Kotar is a managing partner of KP Capital and has over 23 years of Capital Markets experience. A former Vice President of Canaccord and PI Financial, Mr. Kotar has raised over $25 million for growth companies and more recently was appointed director of corporate finance of battery metals company METL Mining Ltd. Hugo holds a BA in Economics from McGill University.

CEO and director, Yari Nieken, states, "We welcome Mr. Kotar and his wealth of experience in both corporate finance and the battery metals mining. Mr. Kotar is the first addition to the team's senior advisory board as we continue to advance our Pocitos 1 lithium salar and our advanced nickel and copper-gold assets towards NI 43-101 resource establishment and economic assessment."

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Yari Nieken"

Yari Nieken, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.

Mr. Joel Warawa

Phone: 778-588-5473

E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com

Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge's results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.