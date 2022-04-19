ACME Lithium Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, April 19, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic Advisory Board to provide counsel to ACME's executive management team and Corporate Board of Directors. The initial appointees bring extensive depth and experience in their respective fields and will provide important counsel as ACME develops its lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

Paul McGuigan, P. Geo. - Technical Advisor

Mr. McGuigan is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia, with 47 years of international experience in mineral exploration, deposit evaluation, mine operations, and corporate governance. As a geochemist, he developed the mineral separation techniques now commonly employed in mineral exploration, diamond exploration, and heavy mineral sands sampling. First employed by Resource Associates of Alaska, Pechiney Ugine Kuhlmann, and Esso Minerals Canada, he operated in Canada and the United States. For the last 36 years, Mr. McGuigan has managed the Cambria group of consulting companies in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Southwest Pacific. He has served as a member of the Consulting Practice and the Geoscience Committees of the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC.

Matt Banta, PH - Technical Advisor

Mr. Banta has over 20 years of technical and professional experience in groundwater and surface water resource inventories, water development projects, and water resource management. Mr. Banta has managed and completed numerous groundwater and surface water resource investigations and inventories, hydraulic testing programs, aquifer testing programs and groundwater characterization studies throughout the world and western United States. Mr. Banta has extensive professional expertise in stakeholder engagement, environmental and natural resource studies, permitting, regulatory compliance, groundwater and surface water monitoring plans, and drilling program planning and management.

Mr. Banta earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Science, with an emphasis in Hydrology from the University of Nevada-Reno and is a certified member of the American Institute of Hydrology. Mr. Banta offers diverse experience in the United States, Canada, South America, Russia, and Mexico, with focused expertise in complex water resource investigations and characterization studies for lithium brine, open pit, and underground mining projects. Mr. Banta's environmental, regulatory, and permitting experience includes, Special Use Permits, Clean Water Act compliance, USACE resource inventories and permitting, NEPA document preparation, discharge permitting, Nevada water rights permitting, and Nevada Water Pollution Control Permits.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, southeast Oregon and in southeastern Manitoba.

