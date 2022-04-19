IIROC TSXV Business Resumption - AZS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS All Issues: Yes Resumption: 12:45 PM ET IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

ContactFor further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (https://www.iiroc.ca/news-and-publications/halts-and-resumptions) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts and Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints and Inquiries team at inquiries@iiroc.ca or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.