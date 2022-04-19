Canadian Palladium Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for East Bull Palladium Deposit with Indicated Mineral Resources of 492,000 Ounces Palladium Equivalent and Inferred Mineral Resources of 520,000 Ounces Palladium Equivalent

Vancouver, April 19, 2022 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") has filed an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on the Company's East Bull Palladium Deposit, located 90 km west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report, titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the East Bull Palladium Property Gerow Township, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario" dated April 14, 2022, with an effective date of March 2, 2022, has been prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on SEDAR under Canadian Palladium Resources' issuer profile.

The 2022 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes total Indicated Mineral Resources of 16.5 million tonnes at a grade of 0.93 g/t PdEq for 492,100 ozs PdEq AND total Inferred Mineral Resources of 16.3 million tonnes at a grade of 0.99 g/t PdEq for 519,600 ozs PdEq. These totals include Pit-Constrained Mineral Resources at a C$15/t net smelter return (NSR) cut-off and Out-of-Pit Mineral Resources at a C$50/t NSR cut-off. Estimated Mineral Resource classifications for the East Bull Palladium Deposit are shown in Table 1.

Table 1. East Bull Mineral Resource Estimate (1-4) Pit Constrained Mineral Resource @ C$15/t NSR Cut-off Class Tonnes Pd Pt Au Rh Cu Ni Co PdEq PdEq NSR

M g/t g/t g/t g/t % % % g/t koz C$/t Indicated 16.3 0.49 0.19 0.05 0.016 0.11 0.05 0.006 0.92 484.6 50.29 Inferred 12.7 0.49 0.18 0.05 0.016 0.10 0.04 0.006 0.90 367.8 48.92 Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource @ C$50/t NSR Cut-off Indicated 0.2 0.60 0.22 0.05 0.018 0.14 0.05 0.007 1.09 7.5 59.56 Inferred 3.6 0.75 0.26 0.07 0.025 0.13 0.05 0.008 1.31 151.8 71.20 Total Mineral Resource @ C$15/t and C$50/t NSR Cut-off Indicated 16.5 0.49 0.19 0.05 0.016 0.11 0.05 0.006 0.93 492.1 50.41 Inferred 16.3 0.55 0.20 0.05 0.018 0.10 0.04 0.007 0.99 519.6 53.84

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

Wayne Tisdale, Canadian Palladium's CEO, commented, "The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is the culmination of a successful 20,000 metre drilling program by Canadian Palladium that has substantially increased the size of the East Bull Palladium Deposit. We are pleased that Palladium has been recently recognized as an important metal in the Ontario government's critical metals strategy. As western nations become focussed on stable sources of critical metals, assets such as East Bull that are located in secure mining jurisdictions are becoming increasingly valuable."

The Technical Report concludes that East Bull Palladium Property contains a significant platinum group metal and base metal Mineral Resource that is associated with a well-defined magmatic mineralization environment. The authors of the Technical Report recommend further step-out drilling on extensions of known contact-type mineralization zones and drilling to target discovery of high-grade magma conduit-type mineralization. Additionally, based on the current resources, the report authors recommend that Canadian Palladium advance development studies at East Bull including in-fill drilling, further metallurgical testwork, initiate base line environmental studies and complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") to evaluate development potential.

The Mineral Resource Estimate presented herein is reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 and were estimated in conformity with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines" (November 2019) and reported using the definitions set out in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Independent Qualified Person, Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4452

