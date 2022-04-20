Perseus Completes Resource Drilling Programme at Nkosuo
PERTH, April 20, 2022 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to report details of its recently completed resource drilling program at the Nkosuo prospect, located 7 km from its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana. Preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the deposit has begun and is due for completion by the end of the June 2022 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Perseus records further impressive drilling results from the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, located within comfortable trucking distance of the processing facility at the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana.
- Resource definition drilling over the northern part of the deposit is now complete and work has begun on the estimation of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo. This is due to be completed by the end of the June 2022 quarter.
- Results continue to demonstrate strong potential for shallow, granite-hosted open-pitable gold resources, with:
- NKS0048RD: 2.5m @ 87.3 g/t Au from 250.5m
- NKS0056DD: 30.2m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 102.34m and 12.2m @ 8.03 g/t Au from 136.5m
- NKS0100RC: 9m @ 13.93 g/t Au from 15m
- NKS0117RC: 22m @ 3.92 g/t Au from 8m
- NKS0120RC: 16m @ 4.17g/t Au from 24m
- NKS0142RC: 10m @ 3.65 g/t Au from 36m
- NKS0153RC: 7m @ 6.05g/t Au from 33m and 14m @ 7.72g/t Au from 44m
- NKS0164RC: 6m @ 6.71g/t Au from 16m and 22m @ 1.48g/t Au from 28m
- NKS0170RC: 43m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 7m and 39m @ 2.97 g/t Au from 56m
- NKS0175RD: 5m @ 24.74 g/t Au from 131m
- NKS0178RD: 14m @ 9.14 g/t Au from 2m, 30m @ 1.14 g/t Au from 20m and 48m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 66m
- NKS0214RC: 10m @ 7.49 g/t Au from 26m
- Results further confirm that the Nkosuo prospect hosts near-surface, granite-hosted gold mineralisation similar to that mined in Edikan's Fobinso and Abnabna ("AG") pits.
- Mineralisation and granite host remain open to the south.
- Nkosuo discovery has the potential to extend Edikan's mine life beyond forecast end in FY2026-2027.
Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:
"As Perseus works towards consolidating our position as a reliable 500,000oz per year gold producer, our near-mine exploration drilling programmes are consistently delivering results that are aligned with this aim.
The drilling programme at Nkosuo has returned impressive results that demonstrate that the deposit has the potential to materially add to Edikan's mine life. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits that we've already successfully developed, mined and processed at Edikan.
"While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in the current quarter, we note that Nkosuo is just the first of several interesting targets located on the Agyakusu Exploration Licence. Perseus intends to continue exploring on each of the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within comfortable trucking distance of our Edikan mill."
NKOSUO EXPLORATION DRILLING
Results from Perseus's recent exploration activities at the Nkosuo project adjacent to its Edikan Gold Mine (Edikan) in Ghana continue to confirm the outstanding potential to grow its gold inventory at Edikan through further drilling success.
Perseus secured an option to acquire the 23.85km2 Agyakusu prospecting licence (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1), currently held by Ghanaian company Adio-Mabas Ghana Ltd, in November 2019 (see New Release November 4, 2019).
Exploration drilling commenced at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu PL on July 1, 2021, with the first highly encouraging results being reported last year (News Release dated October 13, 2021), and further updated in January 2022 (News Release January 18, 2022).
Perseus has drilled a total of 36,895 metres in 97 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 19 diamond ("DD") holes and 103 RC pre-collared diamond holes ("RD"). Drilling was initially conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, subsequently infilled to 40 x 20 metres over the main mineralised zones to provide the basis for a mineral resource estimate.
Mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by an elongated NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 1.2 kilometres in strike, with widths ranging from ~120 metres in the northern part to up to 160 metres in the southern part. The northern part of the intrusive body is dislocated by a sinuous NW-SE fault that offsets the northern 400 metres of the body ~160 metres to the northwest (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2).
The strongest mineralisation is contained in the offset northern part of the intrusion and the northern central section of the southern part of the intrusion, gradually waning to the southwest. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration. The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite.
The granite remains open to the south, with indications from surface workings that mineralisation may strengthen within the southern apex of the intrusion, analogous to the situation in the northern apex.
Better intercepts from the Nkosuo drilling between 8 January and the completion of drilling on March 28, 2022 are shown below in Appendix 2 - Table 1 and on Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2, with a complete summary included in Appendix 2 - Table 2. Representative sections are presented in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3 to 1.5.
Results available to date from the Nkosuo drilling confirm Perseus's previously declared potential for an Exploration Target of 10Mt to 15 Mt grading 0.9 to 1.1 g/t gold for 275 to 500koz contained gold (News Release dated October 13, 2021). Current indications are that the bulk of this resource will be at depths shallower than 150 metres.
The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and takes no account of geological complexity, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors. The Exploration Target was estimated to enable an early assessment of the discovery's potential to add to Edikan's mine life.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code and NI 43-101.
The Exploration Target is defined by:
- A wireframe of the host granite body used to limit the extent of interpreted mineralisation volume.
- Drill sample intervals composited to uniform 2 metre down-hole lengths with composite gold grades capped at 10g/t.
- Gold grades estimated by inverse distance squared weightings (IDW) into parent blocks with dimensions 20 metres east x 20 metres north x 10 metres elevation using a 50 metres east x 100 metres north x 100 metre elevation search ellipsoid with a minimum of four samples required to make an estimate.
- Estimates informed only by samples within the granite.
- Parent blocks sub-blocked against the granite wireframe and interpreted weathering surfaces using a minimum 5 metres east x 5 metres north x 2.5 metres elevation sub-block to reliably estimate the mineralisation volume.
- Densities for weathered, transition and fresh rock assumed to be 1.8, 2.1 and 2.7 tonnes per cubic metre.
- Sub-blocks grading greater than 0.4g/t gold and to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 170 metres.
NEXT STEPS
- Results from the recent drilling will form the basis for a Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed during the June 2022 quarter.
- Metallurgical testwork is underway and geotechnical drilling has been undertaken to support studies into the Ore Reserve potential, expected to be completed early in the September Quarter of 2022.
- In anticipation that this work will lead to a positive outcome, Perseus has exercised its option over the Agyakusu permit, with the permit transfer currently awaiting Ministerial approval.
- Baseline studies to meet the requirements of the ESIA process have also commenced.
- Future drilling will focus on defining the southern extent of the granite and its contained mineralisation.
- Exploration more broadly at Edikan will investigate high-order prospects on the adjacent Agyakusu DML and Domenase permits where soil geochemical sampling has identified strong gold-in-soil anomalies associated with mineralised granites.
This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT:
The information in this report and the attachments that relate to exploration drilling results and the Nkosuo Exploration Target on the Agyakusu permit is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr Douglas Jones, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Professional Geologist. Dr Jones is the Group General Manager Exploration of the Company. Dr Jones has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'") and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:
This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaour? Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine and Sissingu? Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
|ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com
ABN: 27 106 808 986
www.perseusmining.com
|CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Claire Hall
Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com
APPENDIX 1 - FIGURES
Figure 1.1: Edikan Gold Project - Regional Geology, Tenements, Deposits and Prospects: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd17bd6c-1d52-45c4-bdb8-73d3fb1afa5a
Figure 1.2: Nkosuo Prospect - Drilling and Selected Results. Locations of Sections 1-3 shown: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eae7650-4ec9-4657-be0f-b39be0bf84d2
Figure 1.3: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 1 - 20,160N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f35e93-6a8e-461d-8f2b-8dc748b8414c
Figure 1.4: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 2 - 20,080N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ade33c3-4fb2-4a1c-9d6e-eb00c49ff9aa
Figure 1.5: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 3 - 19,920N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e1d6bdc-0cb9-483e-ab0e-8bfc80c71468
APPENDIX 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS
Table 1: Significant Intercept Highlights from Agyakusu Prospecting Licence - Nkosuo Prospect
(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Gold Intercept
|NKS0048RD
|250.5
|253
|2.5m @ 87.30g/t
|NKS0056DD
|102.34
|132.52
|30.18m @ 1.68g/t
|NKS0056DD
|136.48
|148.64
|12.16m @ 8.03g/t
|NKS0058RD
|204.1
|215
|10.9m @ 1.39g/t
|NKS0058RD
|220
|257.4
|37.4m @0.72g/t
|NKS0061RD
|65.1
|83
|17.9m @ 0.95g/t
|NKS0061RD
|102
|122
|20m @ 1.35g/t
|NKS0062RD
|104.23
|141
|36.77m @ 1.58g/t
|NKS0064RD
|104
|114
|10m @ 1.9g/t
|NKS0064RD
|117
|136
|19m @ 1.03g/t
|NKS0064RD
|139
|149.3
|10.3m 1.78g/t
|NKS0065RD
|280
|286.5
|6.5m @ 3.5g/t
|NKS0072RD
|123
|160
|37m @ 1.73g/t
|NKS0074RD
|293
|300.5
|7.5m @2.4g/t
|NKS0077RD
|159
|178.15
|19.15m @ 0.89g/t
|NKS0078DD
|67
|71.3
|4.3m @ 5.63g/t
|NKS0078DD
|133.6
|160.9
|27.3 m @ 2.3g/t
|NKS0079DD
|58
|106
|48m @ 0.91g/t
|NKS0079DD
|113
|128.33
|15.33m @ 1.45g/t
|NKS0079DD
|142.13
|151.5
|9.37m @ 2.93g/t
|NKS0080DD
|94
|108
|14m @ 1.19g/t
|NKS0086RD
|109
|118
|9m @ 1.67g/t
|NKS0087RD
|135
|159.52
|24.52m @1.37g/t
|NKS0088RD
|86
|125.18
|37.47m @ 2.21g/t
|NKS0094RC
|64
|78
|14m @ 2.89g/t
|NKS0096RC
|1
|16
|15m @ 1.36g/t
|NKS0098DD
|61
|84
|23m @1.21g/t
|NKS0098DD
|87
|118
|31m @ 1.42g/t
|NKS0099RC
|28
|46
|18m @ 3.23g/t
|NKS0100RC
|15
|24
|9m @ 13 93g/t
|NKS0103RC
|0
|28
|28m @ 0.95 g/t
|NKS0103RC
|44
|60
|16m @ 1.66g/t
|NKS0108RC
|26
|52
|26m @ 1.1g/t
|NKS0110RC
|21
|34
|13m @ 3.97g/t
|NKS0114RC
|64
|80
|16m @ 1.79g/t
|NKS0116RC
|36
|62
|28m @ 1.02 g/t
|NKS0116RC
|68
|76
|8m @ 5.64g/t
|NKS0117RC
|8
|30
|22m @ 3.92g/t
|NKS0119RC
|38
|62
|24m @ 0.89g/t
|NKS0119RC
|80
|102
|22m @ 0.74g/t
|NKS0120RC
|24
|40
|16m @ 4.17 g/t
|NKS0121RD
|28
|42
|14m @ 1.69g /t
|NKS0121RD
|56
|78.7
|22.7m @ 1.48g/t
|NKS0121RD
|148
|171.2
|23.2m @ 1.42g/t
|NKS0122RC
|14
|30
|16m @ 1.22g/t
|NKS0123RC
|9
|12
|3m @ 6.99g/t
|NKS0123RC
|24
|42
|18m @ 1.96g/t
|NKS0123RC
|48
|60
|12m @ 2.42g/t
|NKS0125RC
|8
|12
|4m @ 4.8g/t
|NKS0125RC
|40
|68
|28m @ 2.2g/t
|NKS0126RC
|5
|20
|15m @ 1.04g/t
|NKS0126RC
|24
|34
|10m @ 1.56g/t
|NKS0127RC
|38
|53
|15m @ 3.88g/t
|NKS0130RD
|60
|64
|4m @ 5.92g/t
|NKS0131RD
|2
|6
|4m @ 1.52g/t
|NKS0131RD
|12
|52
|40m @ 1.13g/t
|NKS0131RD
|62
|94
|32m @ 1.23g/t
|NKS0131RD
|116.2
|123.9
|7.7m @ 1.16g/t
|NKS0131RD
|126.2
|133
|6.8m @ 1.33g/t
|NKS0131RD
|209.7
|213.8
|4.1m @ 1.3g/t
|NKS0132RC
|48
|66
|18m @ 0.9g/t
|NKS0133RD
|10
|36
|26m @ 2.1g/t
|NKS0133RD
|48
|64
|16m @ 1.27g/t
|NKS0133RD
|80.2
|113
|32.8m @ 2.01g/t
|NKS0134RD
|138
|159.3
|21.3m @ 3.39g/t
|NKS0135RC
|1
|78
|77m @ 0.89g/t
|NKS0139RC
|18
|28
|10m @ 1.5g/t
|NKS0139RC
|34
|52
|18m @ 1.72g/t
|NKS0140RC
|0
|14
|14m @ 1.47g/t
|NKS0140RC
|18
|52
|34m @ 0.82 g/t
|NKS0140RC
|58
|72
|14m @ 2.09g/t
|NKS0140RC
|76
|96
|20m @ 1.25g/t
|NKS0141RC
|24
|44
|20m @ 1.57g/t
|NKS0141RC
|50
|122
|72m @ 1.12g/t
|NKS0142RC
|36
|46
|10m @ 3.65g/t
|NKS0143RD
|247
|248.5
|1.5m @ 14.65g/t
|NKS0144RC
|22
|50
|28m @ 0. 92g/t
|NKS0144RC
|56
|102
|46m @ 1.02g/t
|NKS0144RC
|104
|138
|34m @ 0.94 g/t
|NKS0144RC
|150
|178
|28m @ 1.02g/t
|NKS0145RD
|34
|50
|16m @ 1.59g/t
|NKS0147RD
|2
|24
|22m @1.4g/t
|NKS0147RD
|143.56
|145.5
|1.94m @ 8.62g/t
|NKS0149RC
|28
|38
|10m @ 4.31 g/t
|NKS0150RC
|64
|82
|18m @ 1.58g/t
|NKS0151RD
|115
|133.5
|18.5m @ 0.93 g/t
|NKS0153RC
|33
|40
|7m @ 6.05 g/t
|NKS0153RC
|44
|58
|14m @ 7.72g/t
|NKS0159RD
|106.5
|141.2
|34.7m @ 1.35g
|NKS0159RD
|145.7
|157
|11.3m @ 1.44g/t
|NKS0161RC
|72
|90
|18m @ 0.94g/t
|NKS0164RC
|16
|22
|6m @ 6.71g/t
|NKS0164RC
|28
|50
|22m @ 1.48g/t
|NKS0165RD
|114.50
|147.00
|32.5m @ 1.29g/t
|NKS0166RD
|1
|20
|19m @ 1.17g/t
|NKS0166RD
|130.50
|132.50
|2.00m @ 8.66g/t
|NKS0170RC
|7
|50
|43m @ 2.55g/t
|NKS0170RC
|56
|95
|39m @ 2.97 g/t
|NKS0171DD
|76
|78.05
|2.05m @ 4.13g/t
|NKS0171DD
|85
|88
|3m @ 4.13g/t
|NKS0173RD
|54
|77
|23m @1.12g/t
|NKS0173RD
|79.2
|108.2
|29m @ 2.62 g/t
|NKS0174RC
|12
|44
|32m @ 2.95g/t
|NKS0175RD
|131
|136
|5m @ 24.74g/t
|NKS0177RD
|85
|105
|20m @ 1.2g/t
|NKS0178RD
|2
|16
|14m @ 9.14g/t
|NKS0178RD
|2
|16
|14m @ 9.14g/t
|NKS0178RD
|20
|50
|30m @ 1.14g/t
|NKS0178RD
|66
|114
|48m @ 1.06g/t
|NKS0180RD
|163.5
|177
|29.3m @ 0.83g/t
|NKS0181RD
|130.1
|142
|11.9m @ 1.28g/t
|NKS0182RD
|6
|26
|20m @ 0.8g/t
|NKS0183RD
|4
|12
|8m @ 1.24g/t
|NKS0183RD
|22
|30
|8m @ 4.25g/t
|NKS0185RD
|0
|28
|28m @ 1.17g/t
|NKS0185RD
|123.00
|125.00
|2.00m @ 8.84g/t
|NKS0186RD
|86
|90
|4m @ 4.68g/t
|NKS0186RD
|119
|146
|27m @ 1.25g/t
|NKS0186RD
|158
|165
|7m @ 3.42 g/t
|NKS0186RD
|177
|188.68
|11.68m @ 21.07g/t
|NKS0189RD
|98.90
|103.50
|4.60m @ 5.97g/t
|NKS0190RD
|16
|38
|22m @ 0.81g/t
|NKS0191RC
|56
|74
|18m @ 1.4g/t
|NKS0192RC
|2
|20
|18m @ 1.32g/t
|NKS0194RD
|40
|46
|6m @ 9.06g/t
|NKS0194RD
|108
|114.45
|6.45m @ 2.8g/t
|NKS0194RD
|133
|139.4
|6.4m @ 3.29g/t
|NKS0195RD
|1
|26
|25m @ 1.54g/t
|NKS0196RD
|66
|78
|12m @ 2.14g/t
|NKS0201RC
|30
|58
|28m @ 0.83g/t
|NKS0202RC
|76
|86
|10m @ 2.62 g/t
|NKS0206RC
|4
|30
|26m @ 0.96g/t
|NKS0209RD
|297
|302.6
|5.6m @ 1.14g/t
|NKS0210RD
|143
|145
|2m @9.24g/t
|NKS0213RC
|10
|14
|4m @ 3.83g/t
|NKS0213RC
|18
|36
|18m @ 2.03g/t
|NKS0213RC
|42
|62
|20m @ 1.49 g/t
|NKS0214RC
|26
|36
|10m @ 7.49g/t
|NKS0215RC
|16
|54
|38m @ 2.22g/t
|NKS0216RC
|2
|42
|40m @1.35 g/t
|NKS0217RD
|0
|30
|30m @ 1.62g/t
|NKS0217RD
|36
|54
|18m @ 1.32g/t
|NKS0217RD
|64
|103.9
|39.9m @ 1.09g/t
|NKS0218DD
|24.3
|62.5
|37.2m @ 1.06g/t
Table 2: Nkosuo drill holes and significant assays
|Hole ID
|East
(mE)
|North
(mN)
|Drill Type
|Azimuth
(?)
|Dip
(?)
|Depth
(m)
|No of
samples
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Grade
(g/t)
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|131.32
|132
|0.68
|0.59
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|147.1
|147.5
|0.5
|0.66
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|183
|184
|1
|0.72
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|6
|209
|214.9
|5.9
|1.01
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|4
|226
|229.6
|3.6
|1.49
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|3
|233.5
|237
|3.5
|0.73
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|244.7
|245.2
|0.5
|0.72
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|3
|250.5
|253
|2.5
|87.3
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|257
|257.5
|0.5
|0.56
|NKS0048RD
|10835.13
|19924.12
|RD
|119
|-55
|378.3
|1
|260
|260.7
|0.7
|0.99
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|1
|140.9
|142
|1.1
|0.91
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|14
|151
|165
|14
|0.81
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|1
|171
|172
|1
|0.81
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|6
|177.9
|184
|6.1
|0.54
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|2
|236
|238
|2
|1.07
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|1
|251
|252
|1
|2.22
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|1
|289
|290
|1
|0.99
|NKS0049RD
|10957.08
|19838.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|323
|1
|311
|312
|1
|1.13
|NKS0051RD
|10998.13
|19677.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.2
|1
|162.9
|164
|1.1
|0.51
|NKS0052RD
|11073.80
|19676.61
|RD
|119
|-55
|159.1
|3
|143
|146
|3
|1.15
|NKS0052RD
|11073.80
|19676.61
|RD
|119
|-55
|159.1
|2
|151.11
|153
|1.89
|1.07
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|138
|139.13
|1.13
|0.9
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|2
|149
|151
|2
|0.81
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|215.1
|216.5
|1.4
|1.15
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|226
|227.24
|1.24
|0.53
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|3
|230.08
|232.65
|2.57
|3.42
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|2
|246.14
|248.38
|2.24
|0.79
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|251.29
|252
|0.71
|1.55
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|255
|256.2
|1.2
|1.24
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|4
|272.05
|276.26
|4.21
|1.15
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|5
|279
|284
|5
|2.11
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|288
|289.15
|1.15
|0.61
|NKS0053RD
|10954.67
|19758.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|312
|1
|291.43
|292.2
|0.77
|0.88
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|1
|174.7
|175.5
|0.8
|0.66
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|1
|179.5
|180.5
|1
|0.96
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|2
|182.64
|184.4
|1.76
|0.92
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|1
|194
|195.1
|1.1
|0.63
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|1
|210.1
|210.64
|0.54
|0.97
|NKS0054RD
|11036.39
|19715.47
|RD
|119
|-55
|251.1
|1
|237.8
|238.85
|1.05
|0.83
|NKS0055RD
|11032.26
|19636.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213
|1
|177
|178
|1
|1.2
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|1
|3.3
|4.3
|1
|1.68
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|6
|66.1
|71.44
|5.34
|1.44
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|3
|79
|82
|3
|1.36
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|4
|86.26
|89.8
|3.54
|2.02
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|2
|96.2
|98.3
|2.1
|0.95
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|33
|102.34
|132.52
|30.18
|1.68
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|13
|136.48
|148.64
|12.16
|8.03
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|1
|183.86
|184.6
|0.74
|1.16
|NKS0056DD
|10852.81
|20137.95
|DD
|119
|-55
|252.1
|4
|243.33
|249.05
|2.46
|0.81
|NKS0057RD
|10957.68
|19635.74
|RD
|119
|-55
|273.2
|1
|221.2
|222.2
|1
|0.65
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|109
|110
|1
|0.66
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|119
|120
|1
|1.15
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|157
|158
|1
|1.85
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|160
|161
|1
|0.6
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|165.91
|167
|1.09
|1.16
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|178.5
|179.44
|0.94
|1.06
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|182
|183
|1
|0.72
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|193.1
|194.2
|1.1
|0.96
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|3
|197.1
|200.1
|3
|3.46
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|11
|204.1
|215
|10.9
|1.39
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|33
|220
|257.4
|37.4
|0.72
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|264
|265.1
|1.1
|2.08
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|289
|289.9
|0.9
|0.97
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|294
|295.1
|1.1
|9.64
|NKS0058RD
|10955.28
|19714.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|303.2
|1
|297
|298.36
|1.36
|1.14
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|1
|36.5
|38
|1.5
|0.61
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|1
|41
|42.5
|1.5
|1.22
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|1
|45
|46
|1
|4.25
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|17
|65.1
|83
|17.9
|0.95
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|9
|86
|96
|10
|0.89
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|20
|102
|122
|20
|1.35
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|2
|125
|127
|2
|0.75
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|5
|131
|136
|5
|0.69
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|7
|140
|148.5
|8.5
|1.04
|NKS0061RD
|10893.36
|20157.38
|RD
|119
|-55
|171.1
|6
|153
|160
|7
|0.75
|NKS0062RD
|10857.38
|20157.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|231.1
|1
|90
|91
|1
|0.87
|NKS0062RD
|10857.38
|20157.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|231.1
|38
|104.23
|141
|36.77
|1.58
|NKS0062RD
|10857.38
|20157.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|231.1
|5
|160
|164.6
|4.6
|1.24
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|65.1
|66.1
|1
|0.5
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|67
|68
|1
|0.65
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|2
|79
|81
|2
|0.7
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|86
|87
|1
|7.14
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|10
|104
|114
|10
|1.9
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|19
|117
|136
|19
|1.03
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|10
|139
|149.3
|10.3
|1.78
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|8
|157
|165
|8
|1.6
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|177
|178.5
|1.5
|3.61
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|182
|182.9
|0.9
|0.72
|NKS0064RD
|10874.77
|20137.64
|RD
|119
|-55
|225.1
|1
|184.8
|186
|1.2
|1.47
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|1
|175
|176
|1
|0.97
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|1
|220
|221.1
|1.1
|1.1
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|1
|252
|253
|1
|0.6
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|1
|260
|261
|1
|1.69
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|1
|264.1
|265.3
|1.2
|0.75
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|3
|268
|271.1
|3.1
|0.66
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|7
|280
|286.5
|6.5
|3.5
|NKS0065RD
|10957.63
|19796.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|309
|4
|289
|293
|4
|0.52
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|1
|147
|148
|1
|0.59
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|2
|165
|167
|2
|4.82
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|1
|173.1
|174
|0.9
|0.5
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|1
|179
|180
|1
|0.53
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|2
|206.6
|208.7
|2.1
|1.59
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|1
|217
|218
|1
|0.91
|NKS0066RD
|10995.92
|19796.99
|RD
|119
|-55
|237.3
|2
|220
|221.9
|1.9
|0.66
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|129.41
|130.63
|1.22
|0.58
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|136.9
|137.69
|0.79
|1.05
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|140.05
|140.65
|0.6
|1.37
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|156.03
|156.59
|0.56
|0.5
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|166
|167
|1
|2.93
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|2
|169.53
|171
|1.47
|0.72
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|175.24
|176
|0.76
|1.1
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|2
|191
|193
|2
|0.7
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|222.37
|223
|0.63
|1.75
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|224.9
|226.05
|1.15
|0.98
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|232.9
|234.2
|1.3
|0.84
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|236.1
|236.9
|0.8
|0.7
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|2
|241
|242.8
|1.8
|0.65
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|252
|253
|1
|0.72
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|2
|300
|302.23
|2.23
|0.6
|NKS0067RD
|10954.10
|19875.91
|RD
|119
|-55
|329.9
|1
|315.92
|317
|1.08
|0.56
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|2
|121
|123
|2
|0.6
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|2
|134
|136
|2
|2.5
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|2
|139
|141
|2
|0.86
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|1
|144
|145
|1
|3.11
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|1
|148
|149
|1
|1.73
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|2
|153.4
|156
|2.6
|0.56
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|1
|192.03
|193
|0.97
|0.69
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|2
|198.85
|201
|2.15
|0.7
|NKS0068RD
|11037.15
|19876.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|210.3
|1
|204.09
|204.85
|0.76
|1.42
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|112
|113
|1
|1.78
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|119
|120
|1
|0.54
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|162
|163
|1
|0.75
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|3
|165
|167.5
|2.5
|0.61
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|177.2
|178
|0.8
|0.55
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|193.2
|194
|0.8
|2.39
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|221.6
|223
|1.4
|0.5
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|225.3
|226.23
|0.93
|1.02
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|236
|237
|1
|0.68
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|267.3
|268
|0.7
|0.92
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|270
|271
|1
|1.85
|NKS0069RD
|10918.09
|19713.76
|RD
|119
|-55
|393.2
|1
|389.33
|390.4
|1.13
|0.81
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|2
|113.36
|115.88
|2.52
|2.67
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|122.5
|123.9
|1.4
|0.51
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|2
|163
|165
|2
|0.56
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|168.5
|170
|1.5
|0.56
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|3
|231.7
|233.7
|2
|0.76
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|242.5
|244
|1.5
|0.73
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|257
|258
|1
|0.88
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|260
|261
|1
|1.5
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|4
|304.1
|308
|3.9
|0.55
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|2
|314.9
|317
|2.1
|6.04
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|320
|321
|1
|9.37
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|325
|326
|1
|2.35
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|3
|331
|334
|3
|2.37
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|354.1
|355
|0.9
|0.98
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|358
|359.1
|1.1
|0.55
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|2
|365
|367
|2
|1.04
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|371
|372.1
|1.1
|0.91
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|374
|375
|1
|2.52
|NKS0070RD
|10880.29
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|448
|1
|390
|391
|1
|0.87
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|6
|85.18
|86.11
|5.92
|0.92
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|94.05
|95.04
|0.99
|0.64
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|97.12
|98.23
|1.11
|0.83
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|2
|101.6
|103.6
|2
|0.98
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|112.9
|114
|1.1
|0.5
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|122
|123.1
|1.1
|0.58
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|7
|127.9
|135
|7.1
|0.9
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|3
|138
|141
|3
|0.66
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|150.1
|151.3
|1.2
|0.5
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|152.24
|153
|0.76
|0.74
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|172
|173
|1
|3.36
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|180.7
|181.6
|0.9
|0.64
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|197.2
|198
|0.8
|0.54
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|1
|203.1
|204.1
|1
|0.51
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|119
|-55
|363.5
|3
|209
|212
|3
|1.41
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|216.7
|217.5
|0.8
|1.19
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|252.5
|253.5
|1
|0.68
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|3
|256.2
|258
|1.8
|2.31
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|274.5
|275.2
|0.7
|0.87
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|307.2
|308
|0.8
|2.85
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|312
|313
|1
|2.96
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|322.82
|324
|1.18
|2.6
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|327.8
|328.7
|0.9
|8.34
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|334
|334.8
|0.8
|0.54
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|336
|337
|1
|1.36
|NKS0071RD
|10916.41
|19880.39
|RD
|199
|-55
|363.5
|1
|345
|346
|1
|0.73
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|199
|-55
|273.1
|2
|2
|6
|4
|1.64
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|199
|-55
|273.1
|2
|12
|16
|4
|0.8
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|2
|116
|118
|2
|1.24
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|36
|123
|160
|37
|1.73
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|1
|162.1
|163
|0.9
|0.58
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|1
|169
|170
|1
|0.65
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|1
|197
|198
|1
|2.45
|NKS0072RD
|11035.17
|19914.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|231
|1
|217
|218
|1
|1.15
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|5
|149.2
|154.2
|5
|1.36
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|2
|165.3
|167.4
|2.1
|1.19
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|3
|170
|173
|3
|0.55
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|2
|182
|184
|2
|0.66
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|187
|188
|1
|1.53
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|197
|198
|1
|1.89
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|203.5
|205
|1.5
|3.05
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|221
|222
|1
|0.79
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|260
|261
|1
|1.58
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|264.1
|265.1
|1
|0.81
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|329.1
|330.2
|1.1
|1.14
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|343.9
|344.6
|0.7
|1.96
|NKS0073RD
|10916.08
|19799.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|427.2
|1
|384.7
|385.7
|1
|2.08
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|133.8
|134.68
|0.88
|0.56
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|8
|170
|177
|7
|1.17
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|2
|184
|186
|2
|0.68
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|193
|194
|1
|2.31
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|226
|227
|1
|0.91
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|257
|258.1
|1.1
|0.54
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|268.5
|269.4
|0.9
|7.63
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|2
|283.2
|284.8
|1.6
|1.43
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|7
|293
|300.5
|7.5
|2.4
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|303.2
|303.9
|0.7
|0.95
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|310.9
|312
|1.1
|2.22
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|332
|333.3
|1.3
|0.96
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|339
|340
|1
|0.63
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|343
|344
|1
|0.63
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|364
|364.7
|0.7
|1.57
|NKS0074RD
|10879.52
|19797.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|474.3
|1
|402.8
|403.3
|0.5
|0.65
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|206.9
|207.46
|0.56
|3.66
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|5
|226.1
|231
|4.9
|1.02
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|2
|234
|235.5
|1.5
|0.77
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|240
|241
|1
|1.74
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|6
|301.9
|307.4
|5.5
|0.61
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|309.1
|310
|0.9
|0.68
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|17
|320
|335
|15
|0.99
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|354
|355
|1
|0.61
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|448
|448.7
|1
|3.17
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|454.5
|456
|1.5
|4.23
|NKS0075RD
|10837.12
|19879.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|495.2
|1
|466.58
|467.1
|0.52
|1.75
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|199
|-55
|273.1
|2
|2
|6
|4
|1.64
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|199
|-55
|273.1
|2
|12
|16
|4
|0.8
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|119
|-55
|273.1
|1
|229.3
|229.8
|0.5
|0.77
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|119
|-55
|273.1
|1
|234.7
|235.24
|0.54
|0.81
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|119
|-55
|273.1
|1
|252
|252.6
|0.6
|0.51
|NKS0076RD
|10998.52
|19714.18
|RD
|119
|-55
|273.1
|1
|268.5
|269.2
|0.7
|0.98
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|1
|121
|122
|1
|0.51
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|6
|124
|130
|6
|1.39
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|1
|133
|134.1
|1.1
|1
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|13
|136
|149
|13
|0.98
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|19
|159
|178.15
|19.15
|0.89
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|1
|179
|180
|1
|0.53
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|1
|182
|183.1
|1.1
|0.68
|NKS0077RD
|11030.35
|19793.66
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.1
|1
|198.48
|199
|0.52
|1.85
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|2
|0
|1.7
|1.7
|0.62
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|2.7
|3.7
|1
|0.51
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|11.2
|11.7
|0.5
|0.58
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|4
|14.7
|17.7
|3
|0.95
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|12
|24.2
|33.2
|9
|1.16
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|35.2
|36.2
|1
|0.62
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|38.6
|39.95
|1.35
|0.9
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|42.2
|43.2
|1
|0.5
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|3
|45.45
|49.2
|3.75
|1.33
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|6
|53.7
|59.05
|5.35
|1.77
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|4
|67
|71.3
|4.3
|5.63
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|7
|74
|81
|7
|1.26
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|3
|86.9
|90
|3.1
|3.97
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|2
|94
|96
|2
|3.57
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|98
|99
|1
|0.93
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|5
|103.4
|108
|4.6
|1.71
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|8
|109.5
|117
|7.5
|1.29
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|13
|118
|129
|11
|0.94
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|28
|133.6
|160.9
|27.3
|2.3
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|170
|171
|1
|7.2
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|185.9
|187.1
|1.2
|3.33
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|194
|195
|1
|0.7
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|1
|197.2
|198.1
|0.9
|0.56
|NKS0078DD
|11079.72
|19955.86
|DD
|199
|-55
|212.9
|6
|202
|208
|6
|1.55
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|1
|0
|1.2
|1.2
|0.57
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|6
|11.3
|16.6
|5.3
|0.88
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|1
|24.1
|24.39
|0.29
|1.97
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|1
|27.1
|27.6
|0.5
|0.62
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|2
|36.6
|37.91
|1.31
|0.96
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|4
|50.28
|54.9
|4.62
|1.3
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|47
|58
|106
|48
|0.91
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|1
|109.12
|110.1
|0.98
|0.64
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|15
|113
|128.33
|15.33
|1.45
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|3
|133.1
|137
|3.9
|0.66
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|8
|142.13
|151.5
|9.37
|2.93
|NKS0079DD
|11035.17
|19911.51
|DD
|119
|-55
|168.3
|1
|154
|155
|1
|0.84
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|1.4
|2.4
|1
|4.86
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|7.4
|8.4
|1
|0.65
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|2
|11.4
|13.1
|1.7
|0.53
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|31
|32
|1
|0.65
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|36
|37
|1
|1.36
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|3
|41.5
|45
|3.5
|0.68
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|9
|49.5
|59.1
|9.6
|0.94
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|6
|62.5
|68.6
|6.1
|0.83
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|6
|73.1
|79.1
|6
|0.89
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|13
|94
|108
|14
|1.19
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|11
|115
|125.8
|10.8
|0.61
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|140.1
|141.1
|1
|0.57
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|2
|150.2
|151.5
|1.3
|0.93
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|156
|157
|1
|0.75
|NKS0080DD
|11052.60
|19893.50
|DD
|119
|-55
|186.4
|1
|175.77
|176.7
|0.93
|1
|NKS0084RD
|11054.32
|19797.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|153.4
|1
|118
|119.5
|1.5
|1.01
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|123
|124.5
|1.5
|0.52
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|128
|129
|1
|0.96
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|163
|164
|1
|0.63
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|216
|217
|1
|0.8
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|241.5
|242.5
|1
|0.74
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|246
|247
|1
|0.58
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|4
|254
|258
|4
|0.76
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|267
|268
|1
|0.64
|NKS0085RD
|10973.22
|19797.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|288.2
|1
|280.2
|280.7
|1
|1.35
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|10
|109
|118
|9
|1.67
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|126
|126.5
|0.5
|0.64
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|127.7
|128.35
|0.65
|0.67
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|13
|132
|143.15
|11.15
|0.77
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|9
|146.1
|155
|8.9
|0.74
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|170
|171
|1
|0.97
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|176.95
|178
|1.05
|1.11
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|198.5
|199
|0.5
|0.73
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|1
|204.88
|205.41
|0.53
|1.98
|NKS0086RD
|11078.04
|19938.14
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.6
|6
|209.84
|214
|4.16
|1.53
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|7
|124
|131
|7
|0.91
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|25
|135
|159.52
|24.52
|1.37
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|1
|163.4
|164.4
|1
|0.78
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|1
|178.9
|179.9
|1
|0.52
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|1
|189.6
|190.67
|1.07
|0.51
|NKS0087RD
|11036.71
|19894.57
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.3
|1
|198.5
|199.46
|0.96
|1.38
|NKS0088RD
|11097.11
|20000.10
|RD
|119
|-55
|127.1
|2
|77
|79
|2
|1.25
|NKS0088RD
|11097.11
|20000.10
|RD
|119
|-55
|127.1
|38
|86
|125.18
|37.47
|2.21
|NKS0090RC
|11035.57
|20017.78
|RC
|119
|-55
|36
|1
|8
|8
|2
|1.58
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|151
|152
|1
|0.75
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|153
|154
|1
|0.53
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|166.3
|167.7
|1.4
|0.5
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|174
|175
|1
|0.57
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|205.64
|207.5
|1.86
|1.71
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|2
|220.1
|222
|1.9
|1.23
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|227.1
|228
|0.9
|1.11
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|231
|232
|1
|0.9
|NKS0091RD
|11013.63
|19995.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|282.3
|1
|239
|240
|1
|0.75
|NKS0092RD
|10933.02
|20077.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|131.6
|NSI
|NKS0094RC
|10956.07
|20057.91
|RC
|119
|-55
|82
|3
|6
|12
|6
|0.93
|NKS0094RC
|10956.07
|20057.91
|RC
|119
|-55
|82
|8
|22
|38
|16
|0.79
|NKS0094RC
|10956.07
|20057.91
|RC
|119
|-55
|82
|1
|50
|52
|2
|1.09
|NKS0094RC
|10956.07
|20057.91
|RC
|119
|-55
|82
|8
|64
|78
|14
|2.89
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|61
|62
|1
|2.67
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|4
|66
|70
|4
|3.24
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|132
|133
|1
|0.73
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|150.9
|152
|1.1
|1.38
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|170
|171
|1
|0.68
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|179
|180
|1
|1.9
|NKS0095RD
|10874.54
|20075.53
|RD
|119
|-55
|213.1
|1
|184
|185
|1
|0.65
|NKS0096RC
|11018.46
|20037.94
|RC
|119
|-55
|42
|8
|1
|16
|15
|1.36
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|2
|19.4
|22.4
|3
|4.37
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|1
|26.73
|28.4
|1.67
|0.55
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|1
|35.1
|36.2
|1.1
|0.91
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|3
|43.4
|47
|3.6
|0.73
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|1
|52
|53
|1
|0.75
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|24
|61
|84
|23
|1.21
|NKS0098DD
|10937.99
|20117.93
|DD
|119
|-55
|123.6
|33
|87
|118
|31
|1.42
|NKS0099RC
|10993.97
|20116.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|56
|9
|28
|46
|18
|3.23
|NKS0100RC
|10954.77
|20197.87
|RC
|119
|-55
|24
|5
|15
|24
|9
|13.93
|NKS0101RC
|11074.49
|19717.74
|RC
|119
|-55
|133
|1
|14
|16
|2
|0.52
|NKS0101RC
|11074.49
|19717.74
|RC
|119
|-55
|133
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2.38
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|48
|50
|2
|2.28
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|124
|126
|2
|1.17
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|134
|135
|1
|0.57
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|136.1
|137
|0.9
|0.61
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|150
|151
|1
|0.53
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|154.9
|156
|1.1
|0.56
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|191
|192
|1
|2.05
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|209
|210
|1
|0.84
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|253
|254.1
|1.1
|1.55
|NKS0102RD
|10973.58
|19837.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|294.2
|1
|291.35
|292.1
|0.75
|1.02
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|14
|0
|28
|28
|0.95
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|4
|32
|40
|8
|0.71
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|8
|44
|60
|16
|1.66
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|6
|64
|76
|12
|1.46
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|3
|80
|86
|6
|0.78
|NKS0103RC
|11112.95
|19915.23
|RC
|119
|-55
|97
|2
|90
|93
|3
|0.81
|NKS0104RD
|11052.99
|19916.20
|RD
|119
|-55
|192.2
|2
|148.3
|150
|1.7
|0.89
|NKS0104RD
|11052.99
|19916.20
|RD
|119
|-55
|192.2
|2
|153
|155
|2
|0.57
|NKS0104RD
|11052.99
|19916.20
|RD
|119
|-55
|192.2
|1
|164
|165.1
|1.1
|0.5
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|123
|124
|1
|3.47
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|126
|127
|1
|0.55
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|140
|141
|1
|0.53
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|143
|144
|1
|1.6
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|150
|151
|1
|0.54
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|1
|155
|157
|2
|0.78
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|5
|160
|165.05
|5.05
|1.48
|NKS0105RD
|11052.07
|19755.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|183.1
|6
|169
|176.66
|7.66
|1.18
|NKS0106RD
|10974.63
|19760.15
|RD
|119
|-55
|275.8
|1
|58
|60
|2
|1.07
|NKS0106RD
|10974.63
|19760.15
|RD
|119
|-55
|275.8
|1
|98
|100
|2
|0.56
|NKS0106RD
|10974.63
|19760.15
|RD
|119
|-55
|275.8
|1
|102
|104
|2
|0.78
|NKS0106RD
|10974.63
|19760.15
|RD
|119
|-55
|275.8
|11
|243.4
|256
|12.6
|0.75
|NKS0106RD
|10974.63
|19760.15
|RD
|119
|-55
|275.8
|5
|260.1
|265.2
|5.1
|0.87
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1.52
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|3
|20
|26
|6
|1.36
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|4
|30
|38
|8
|1.11
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|1
|44
|46
|2
|0.67
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|2
|70
|74
|4
|0.86
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|1
|90
|92
|2
|0.9
|NKS0107RC
|10958.68
|20076.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|1
|96
|98
|2
|5.92
|NKS0108RC
|11038.88
|20034.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|13
|26
|52
|26
|1.1
|NKS0108RC
|11038.88
|20034.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|2
|74
|78
|4
|0.95
|NKS0109RC
|10998.75
|20161.97
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|40
|3
|11
|16
|5
|0.62
|NKS0110RC
|10958.67
|20179.41
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|80
|6
|21
|34
|13
|3.97
|NKS0111RC
|10838.22
|20078.98
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|NSI
|NKS0112RC
|11038.83
|20085.41
|RC
|208
|-50
|125
|1
|116
|118
|2
|1.08
|NKS0113RC
|10918.56
|20179.69
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|80
|NSI
|NKS0114RC
|11157.48
|20036.38
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|1
|36
|38
|2
|0.98
|NKS0114RC
|11157.48
|20036.38
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|8
|42
|58
|16
|0.77
|NKS0114RC
|11157.48
|20036.38
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|8
|64
|80
|16
|1.79
|NKS0115RC
|11158.99
|20078.32
|RC
|208
|-50
|75
|1
|74
|75
|1
|2.64
|NKS0116RC
|11119.03
|20036.06
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|1
|16
|18
|2
|1.28
|NKS0116RC
|11119.03
|20036.06
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|5
|22
|32
|10
|0.92
|NKS0116RC
|11119.03
|20036.06
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|14
|36
|62
|28
|1.02
|NKS0116RC
|11119.03
|20036.06
|RC
|208
|-50
|80
|4
|68
|76
|8
|5.64
|NKS0117RC
|10898.72
|20130.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|100
|11
|8
|30
|22
|3.92
|NKS0117RC
|10898.72
|20130.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|100
|1
|64
|65
|1
|1.33
|NKS0118RC
|11078.88
|20075.19
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|4
|66
|74
|8
|1.07
|NKS0118RC
|11078.88
|20075.19
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|7
|78
|92
|14
|1
|NKS0118RC
|11078.88
|20075.19
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|2
|112
|116
|4
|1.64
|NKS0119RC
|11114.80
|20075.32
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|1
|14
|16
|2
|0.81
|NKS0119RC
|11114.80
|20075.32
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|12
|38
|62
|24
|0.89
|NKS0119RC
|11114.80
|20075.32
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|2
|66
|70
|4
|1.3
|NKS0119RC
|11114.80
|20075.32
|RC
|208
|-50
|120
|11
|80
|102
|22
|0.74
|NKS0120RC
|10918.25
|20158.78
|RC
|28
|-50
|110
|4
|24
|40
|16
|4.17
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|1
|6
|8
|2
|0.59
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|1
|12
|14
|2
|6.99
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|7
|28
|42
|14
|1.69
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|24
|56
|78.7
|22.7
|1.48
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|2
|87.5
|89.2
|1.7
|6.35
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|1
|93.8
|95
|1.2
|1.65
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|12
|101
|110.3
|9.3
|1.32
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|1
|113
|114
|1
|0.64
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|1
|126
|127
|1
|0.97
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|8
|128.5
|136.2
|7.7
|1.23
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|7
|139
|145
|6
|0.93
|NKS0121RD
|10892.72
|20076.69
|RD
|119
|-55
|174.2
|29
|148
|171.2
|23.2
|1.42
|NKS0122RC
|10898.77
|20157.41
|RC
|29
|-50
|60
|1
|10
|12
|2
|1.26
|NKS0122RC
|10898.77
|20157.41
|RC
|29
|-50
|60
|4
|14
|30
|16
|1.22
|NKS0123RC
|10956.18
|20156.95
|RC
|119
|-55
|78
|2
|9
|12
|3
|6.99
|NKS0123RC
|10956.18
|20156.95
|RC
|119
|-55
|78
|9
|24
|42
|18
|1.96
|NKS0123RC
|10956.18
|20156.95
|RC
|119
|-55
|78
|6
|48
|60
|12
|2.42
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|1
|4
|6
|2
|0.53
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|3
|18
|24
|6
|1.96
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|2
|64
|68
|4
|1.65
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|2
|99
|101.1
|2.1
|5.55
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|1
|142
|143
|1
|1.45
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|1
|161
|162.5
|1.5
|0.61
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|2
|170
|172
|2
|1.45
|NKS0124RD
|10854.04
|20074.96
|RD
|119
|-55
|242.4
|1
|235.86
|237.3
|1.44
|0.54
|NKS0125RC
|10998.96
|20097.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|120
|2
|8
|12
|4
|4.8
|NKS0125RC
|10998.96
|20097.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|120
|1
|18
|20
|2
|0.7
|NKS0125RC
|10998.96
|20097.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|120
|14
|40
|68
|28
|2.2
|NKS0125RC
|10998.96
|20097.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|120
|1
|74
|76
|2
|1.29
|NKS0125RC
|10998.96
|20097.51
|RC
|28.5
|-50
|120
|2
|84
|88
|4
|0.89
|NKS0126RC
|11079.09
|20031.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|60
|8
|5
|20
|15
|1.04
|NKS0126RC
|11079.09
|20031.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|60
|5
|24
|34
|10
|1.56
|NKS0126RC
|11079.09
|20031.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|60
|2
|40
|44
|4
|0.83
|NKS0126RC
|11079.09
|20031.40
|RC
|208
|-50
|60
|1
|52
|54
|2
|1.32
|NKS0127RC
|10978.68
|20076.27
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|24
|26
|2
|2.52
|NKS0127RC
|10978.68
|20076.27
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|32
|34
|2
|0.8
|NKS0127RC
|10978.68
|20076.27
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|8
|38
|53
|15
|3.88
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|60
|62
|2
|0.83
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|66
|68
|2
|2.43
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|2
|126
|128.5
|2.5
|0.77
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|138
|139
|1
|0.88
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|140.5
|142
|1.5
|0.54
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|2
|151
|153
|2
|1.235
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|155
|156
|1
|0.73
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|3
|163
|166
|3
|0.61
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|167
|167.7
|0.7
|0.52
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|2
|170.5
|173
|2.5
|0.94
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|2
|188.2
|189.6
|1.4
|1.2
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|222
|223
|1
|1.19
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|272
|273.1
|1.1
|0.76
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|277
|278
|1
|0.59
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|288
|289
|1
|3.03
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|302
|303
|1
|0.63
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|322
|323
|1
|0.58
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|2
|327.9
|330.1
|2.2
|1.25
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|334
|335
|1
|1.42
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|336
|337
|1
|0.54
|NKS0128RD
|10933.98
|19837.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|354.1
|1
|338
|339
|1
|0.59
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1.5
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|62
|64
|2
|0.5
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|82
|84
|2
|1.2
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|4
|112
|120
|8
|0.7
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|133.5
|134.6
|1.1
|1.24
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|2
|145.9
|148
|2.1
|0.55
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|5
|155.6
|160.6
|5
|0.72
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|229
|230
|1
|6.61
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|10
|234.4
|243.85
|9.45
|0.8
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|4
|246.95
|251.2
|4.25
|0.67
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|255
|256.1
|1.1
|0.54
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|261.2
|262.4
|1.2
|0.56
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|4
|266.1
|270
|3.9
|0.76
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|5
|273
|277.61
|4.61
|1.01
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|3
|280.45
|283.12
|2.67
|0.91
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|292.2
|293.1
|0.9
|2.69
|NKS0129RD
|10934.68
|19759.00
|RD
|119
|-55
|300.2
|1
|296.1
|297.02
|0.92
|0.55
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|1
|24
|26
|2
|0.53
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|5
|44
|54
|10
|1.14
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|2
|60
|64
|4
|5.92
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|1
|110
|112
|2
|2.17
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|5
|191
|195.54
|4.54
|1.42
|NKS0130RD
|11014.50
|19756.77
|RD
|119
|-55
|219.2
|1
|211.4
|212.7
|1.3
|0.82
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|2
|2
|6
|4
|1.52
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|20
|12
|52
|40
|1.13
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|56
|58
|2
|0.81
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|26
|62
|94
|32
|1.23
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|5
|99
|104
|5
|0.91
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|4
|111
|114.55
|3.55
|0.71
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|8
|116.2
|123.9
|7.7
|1.16
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|7
|126.2
|133
|6.8
|1.33
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|145
|146
|1
|4.45
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|174
|174.9
|0.9
|1.9
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|185
|186.05
|1.05
|0.82
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|192.95
|194
|1.05
|0.75
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|203.45
|204.5
|1.05
|1.04
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|1
|207
|208
|1
|3.19
|NKS0131RD
|11055.06
|19955.94
|RD
|119
|-55
|240.4
|5
|209.7
|213.8
|4.1
|1.3
|NKS0132RC
|10918.43
|20083.23
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|4
|6
|14
|8
|0.73
|NKS0132RC
|10918.43
|20083.23
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|1
|40
|42
|2
|0.87
|NKS0132RC
|10918.43
|20083.23
|RC
|208
|-50
|130
|9
|48
|66
|18
|0.9
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|13
|10
|36
|26
|2.1
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|42
|44
|2
|1.03
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|8
|48
|64
|16
|1.27
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|74
|77.5
|2
|0.79
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|33
|80.2
|113
|32.8
|2.01
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|3
|116.5
|119
|2.5
|0.65
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|133
|134
|1
|0.53
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|144
|144.5
|0.5
|9.1
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|5
|149
|153.9
|4.9
|0.7
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|156.7
|157.8
|1.1
|0.5
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|3
|161.9
|164.5
|2.6
|4.32
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|168.05
|169.1
|1.05
|0.68
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|174.1
|174.9
|0.8
|0.69
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|1
|179
|180
|1
|0.64
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|2
|184
|186
|2
|1.09
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|2
|196
|197.5
|1.5
|2.25
|NKS0133RD
|11051.50
|19999.56
|RD
|119
|-55
|216.5
|2
|201.91
|204.12
|2.21
|0.71
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|80
|82
|2
|0.69
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|88
|90
|2
|1.84
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|3
|100
|106
|6
|1.58
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|2
|112
|116
|4
|1.45
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|2
|122
|126
|4
|1.29
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|8
|127
|135
|8
|1.12
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|22
|138
|159.3
|21.3
|3.39
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|2
|164.7
|167
|2.3
|0.64
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|7
|172.1
|179
|6.9
|1.09
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|182
|183
|1
|0.57
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|275.63
|276.4
|0.77
|0.66
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|296.1
|297
|0.9
|0.58
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|300.7
|301.2
|0.5
|1.27
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|306
|307
|1
|1.1
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|321
|322
|1
|0.6
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|327.1
|328
|0.9
|1.44
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|335
|336
|1
|1.96
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|11
|338
|349.1
|11.1
|0.9
|NKS0134RD
|10934.75
|19918.73
|RD
|119
|-55
|375.1
|1
|369.1
|370.13
|1.03
|0.5
|NKS0135RC
|11093.75
|19837.59
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|39
|1
|78
|77
|0.89
|NKS0136RD
|10842.00
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|1
|32
|36
|4
|1.35
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|199
|-55
|501.4
|3
|194.85
|197.7
|2.85
|4.26
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|199
|-55
|501.4
|1
|208
|209
|1
|1.23
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|199
|-55
|501.4
|1
|235
|236
|1
|0.53
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|1
|289.5
|290.4
|0.9
|1.12
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|1
|306
|307.1
|1.1
|2.13
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|3
|306
|309.05
|3.05
|1.26
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|2
|314.2
|315.6
|1.4
|1.94
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|119
|-55
|501.4
|1
|322.4
|323
|0.6
|0.72
|NKS0136RD
|10842.09
|19837.11
|RD
|199
|-55
|501.4
|1
|470
|471
|1
|0.68
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|42
|44
|2
|0.54
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|3
|64
|70
|6
|0.73
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|2
|86
|90
|4
|0.88
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|143
|144
|1
|0.81
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|153
|154.2
|0.95
|2
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|184.9
|186
|1.1
|0.59
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|190.15
|191
|0.85
|1.26
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|203
|204
|1
|1.36
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|215.2
|216
|0.8
|0.52
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|223.05
|224
|0.95
|0.5
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|2
|228.6
|231
|2.4
|1.33
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|234
|235
|1
|0.96
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|251
|252
|1
|1.75
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|2
|269
|271.4
|2.4
|1.07
|NKS0137RD
|10914.60
|19598.01
|RD
|119
|-55
|342.1
|1
|290.5
|291.6
|1.1
|1.09
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|112
|116
|4
|1.54
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|10
|124.5
|135.6
|10.66
|1.24
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|142
|143
|1
|2.03
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|149
|150
|1
|2.77
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|2
|153
|155
|2
|0.76
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|2
|158
|160
|2
|0.96
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|164
|165
|1
|7.51
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|172
|173
|1
|0.59
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|203.5
|205
|1.5
|2.89
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|228.5
|230
|1.5
|0.56
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|238
|239
|1
|0.87
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|3
|253
|256
|3
|0.7
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|260
|261
|1
|0.83
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|312
|313
|1
|0.65
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|321
|322
|1
|1.32
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|349
|350.1
|1.1
|3.59
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|359.1
|360
|0.9
|0.96
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|362
|363.5
|1.5
|0.63
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|375
|376
|1
|0.67
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|379
|380
|1
|0.72
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|388.5
|392.1
|3.6
|0.66
|NKS0138RD
|10893.47
|19918.30
|RD
|119
|-55
|405.4
|1
|395.9
|397.4
|1.5
|1.25
|NKS0139RC
|11096.34
|19757.16
|RC
|119
|-55
|96
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0.89
|NKS0139RC
|11096.34
|19757.16
|RC
|119
|-55
|96
|1
|6
|8
|2
|0.61
|NKS0139RC
|11096.34
|19757.16
|RC
|119
|-55
|96
|1
|10
|12
|2
|0.5
|NKS0139RC
|11096.34
|19757.16
|RC
|119
|-55
|96
|5
|18
|28
|10
|1.5
|NKS0139RC
|11096.34
|19757.16
|RC
|119
|-55
|96
|9
|34
|52
|18
|1.72
|NKS0140RC
|11053.36
|19834.25
|RC
|119
|-55
|134
|7
|0
|14
|14
|1.47
|NKS0140RC
|11053.36
|19834.25
|RC
|119
|-55
|134
|17
|18
|52
|34
|0.84
|NKS0140RC
|11053.36
|19834.25
|RC
|119
|-55
|134
|7
|58
|72
|14
|2.09
|NKS0140RC
|11053.36
|19834.25
|RC
|119
|-55
|134
|10
|76
|96
|20
|1.25
|NKS0140RC
|11053.36
|19834.25
|RC
|119
|-55
|134
|1
|112
|114
|2
|1.04
|NKS0140RD
|11058.26
|19835.26
|RD
|119
|-55
|158.7
|1
|132
|133
|1
|4.06
|NKS0140RD
|11058.26
|19835.26
|RD
|119
|-55
|158.7
|1
|137
|138
|1
|0.52
|NKS0141RC
|11093.53
|19915.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|132
|4
|0
|8
|8
|1.12
|NKS0141RC
|11093.53
|19915.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|132
|3
|14
|20
|6
|1.41
|NKS0141RC
|11093.53
|19915.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|132
|10
|24
|44
|20
|1.57
|NKS0141RC
|11093.53
|19915.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|132
|38
|50
|122
|72
|1.12
|NKS0142RC
|11133.39
|19916.70
|RC
|119
|-55
|54
|1
|16
|18
|2
|0.58
|NKS0142RC
|11133.39
|19916.70
|RC
|119
|-55
|54
|1
|20
|22
|2
|0.5
|NKS0142RC
|11133.39
|19916.70
|RC
|119
|-55
|54
|5
|36
|46
|10
|3.65
|NKS0143RC
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RC
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|96
|98
|2
|0.6
|NKS0143RC
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RC
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|108
|110
|2
|0.98
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|2
|125
|128
|3
|1.37
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|130.25
|131.25
|1
|2.15
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|181.5
|183
|1.5
|0.6
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|2
|190
|192
|2
|5.69
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|206
|207
|1
|0.64
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|247
|248.5
|1.5
|14.65
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|4
|275.9
|280
|4.1
|2
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|2
|285
|287
|2
|0.84
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|294
|295.5
|1.5
|0.56
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|3
|298
|301.5
|3.5
|0.64
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|309
|310
|1
|1.22
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|312.9
|314.3
|1.4
|0.58
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|315.5
|316.5
|1
|0.54
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|324.8
|325.9
|1.1
|2.58
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|342
|343.1
|1.1
|0.79
|NKS0143RD
|10895.53
|19838.45
|RD
|119
|-55
|414.4
|1
|368
|371
|3
|1.57
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|4
|1
|8
|7
|0.71
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|14
|22
|50
|28
|0.92
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|23
|56
|102
|46
|1.05
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|17
|104
|138
|34
|0.94
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|1
|142
|144
|2
|0.55
|NKS0144RC
|11092.08
|19955.79
|RC
|119
|-55
|178
|1
|150
|178
|28
|1.02
|NKS0145RD
|10975.28
|20117.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|130
|1
|10
|12
|2
|0.67
|NKS0145RD
|10975.28
|20117.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|130
|3
|16
|22
|6
|0.77
|NKS0145RD
|10975.28
|20117.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|130
|1
|28
|30
|2
|2.4
|NKS0145RD
|10975.28
|20117.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|130
|8
|34
|50
|16
|1.59
|NKS0145RD
|10975.28
|20117.71
|RD
|119
|-55
|130
|1
|54
|56
|2
|1.62
|NKS0146RD
|10806.21
|20117.48
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.2
|NSI
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|11
|2
|24
|22
|1.4
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|1
|32
|34
|2
|1.38
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|3
|38
|44
|6
|0.81
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|1
|56
|58
|2
|0.73
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|6
|83.6
|88
|4.4
|0.98
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|1
|90.9
|91.4
|0.5
|17.76
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|1
|99
|99.7
|0.7
|2.21
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|2
|139.5
|140.75
|1.25
|0.82
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|1
|141.35
|142
|0.65
|0.53
|NKS0147RD
|10999.36
|20000.19
|RD
|119
|-55
|150
|3
|143.56
|145.5
|1.94
|8.62
|NKS0149RC
|10947.00
|20056.20
|RC
|254
|-45
|50
|4
|10
|18
|8
|0.81
|NKS0149RC
|10947.00
|20056.20
|RC
|254
|-45
|50
|5
|28
|38
|10
|4.31
|NKS0150RC
|10910.65
|20078.48
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|1
|18
|20
|2
|0.55
|NKS0150RC
|10910.65
|20078.48
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|6
|48
|60
|12
|0.95
|NKS0150RC
|10910.65
|20078.48
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|9
|64
|82
|18
|1.58
|NKS0151RD
|10804.49
|20159.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.2
|17
|115
|133.5
|18.5
|0.93
|NKS0151RD
|10804.49
|20159.27
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.2
|5
|145.5
|150
|4.5
|0.67
|NKS0152RD
|10787.11
|20118.58
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.5
|1
|131.5
|132.5
|1
|0.63
|NKS0152RD
|10787.11
|20118.58
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.5
|3
|133.5
|137.5
|4
|3.07
|NKS0153RC
|10912.58
|20197.44
|RC
|119
|-55
|80
|3
|33
|40
|7
|6.05
|NKS0153RC
|10912.58
|20197.44
|RC
|119
|-55
|80
|5
|44
|58
|14
|7.72
|NKS0154RC*
|11022.34
|20000.03
|RC
|229
|-55
|100
|5
|10
|20
|10
|1.09
|NKS0154RC
|11022.34
|20000.03
|RC
|229
|-55
|100
|1
|32
|34
|2
|0.66
|NKS0154RC
|11022.34
|20000.03
|RC
|229
|-55
|100
|1
|44
|46
|2
|0.6
|NKS0154RC
|11022.34
|20000.03
|RC
|229
|-55
|100
|3
|52
|58
|6
|0.85
|NKS0155RC
|11109.66
|19678.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|63
|1
|14
|16
|2
|1.78
|NKS0155RC
|11109.66
|19678.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|63
|2
|24
|28
|4
|0.67
|NKS0155RC
|11109.66
|19678.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|63
|1
|44
|46
|2
|1.34
|NKS0156RC
|11156.94
|19680.13
|RC
|119
|-55
|55
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|114
|116
|2
|0.59
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|172
|173
|1
|3.73
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|178.3
|179
|0.7
|0.77
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|200.2
|201.2
|1
|1.02
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|208.75
|210
|1.25
|0.96
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|212
|213
|1
|0.68
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|277
|278
|1
|0.96
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|3
|303
|306
|3
|0.62
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|312
|312.9
|0.9
|0.51
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|327.4
|328.4
|1
|0.66
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|334
|335
|1
|0.5
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|348.2
|349
|0.8
|2.99
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|2
|366
|368
|2
|4.19
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|371.7
|373.2
|1.5
|0.52
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|374.1
|375.3
|1.2
|0.59
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|377.2
|378.2
|1
|0.67
|NKS0157RD
|10873.10
|19877.83
|RD
|119
|-55
|429.4
|1
|399
|400
|1
|1.28
|NKS0158RC
|11132.45
|19679.92
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.78
|NKS0158RC
|11132.45
|19679.92
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|2
|12
|16
|4
|0.93
|NKS0158RC
|11132.45
|19679.92
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|22
|24
|2
|0.58
|NKS0158RC
|11132.45
|19679.92
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|2
|28
|32
|4
|0.77
|NKS0158RC
|11132.45
|19679.92
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|6
|36
|48
|12
|0.83
|NKS0159RD
|10820.51
|20158.62
|RD
|119
|-55
|170.2
|1
|97.7
|99.2
|1.5
|0.72
|NKS0159RD
|10820.51
|20158.62
|RD
|119
|-55
|170.2
|27
|106.5
|141.2
|34.7
|1.35
|NKS0159RD
|10820.51
|20158.62
|RD
|119
|-55
|170.2
|10
|145.7
|157
|11.3
|1.44
|NKS0160RC
|11092.03
|19678.33
|RC
|119
|-55
|65
|NSI
|NKS0161RC
|11054.18
|19717.55
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|1
|66
|68
|2
|0.85
|NKS0161RC
|11054.18
|19717.55
|RC
|119
|-55
|90
|9
|72
|90
|18
|0.94
|NKS0162RC
|11088.92
|19718.49
|RC
|119
|-55
|100
|NSI
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|66
|68
|2
|0.89
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|74
|75
|1
|0.61
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|80
|81
|1
|2.6
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|110.5
|112
|1.5
|2.84
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|117
|118
|1
|0.64
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|121
|122
|1
|0.96
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|1
|133
|134
|1
|1.26
|NKS0163RD
|10933.59
|19798.93
|RD
|119
|-55
|140
|3
|137
|140
|3
|1.41
|NKS0164RC
|11095.14
|19797.81
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|5
|0
|10
|10
|0.62
|NKS0164RC
|11095.14
|19797.81
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|2
|16
|22
|6
|6.71
|NKS0164RC
|11095.14
|19797.81
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|11
|28
|50
|22
|1.48
|NKS0165RD
|10891.87
|20118.22
|RD
|119
|-55
|180.1
|1
|4
|6
|2
|2.87
|NKS0165RD
|10891.87
|20118.22
|RD
|119
|-55
|180.1
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2.14
|NKS0165RD
|10891.87
|20118.22
|RD
|119
|-55
|180.1
|4
|26
|34
|8
|1.03
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|55
|56
|1
|1
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|74
|75
|1
|3.42
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|83.5
|84.1
|0.6
|1.63
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|2
|88
|90.5
|2.5
|1.38
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|105
|106
|1
|1.03
|NKS0165RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|32
|114.5
|147
|32.5
|1.29
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|10
|1
|20
|19
|1.17
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|30
|32
|2
|1.65
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|36
|38
|2
|0.51
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|3
|82
|85
|3
|0.9
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|96.95
|97.9
|0.95
|1.13
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|126.5
|127.5
|1
|1.74
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|2
|130.5
|132.5
|2
|8.66
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|134.5
|135.5
|1
|1.34
|NKS0166RD
|10994.85
|19997.73
|RD
|119
|-70
|160.9
|1
|151.6
|152.5
|0.9
|0.8
|NKS0167RC
|10959.14
|20197.46
|RC
|119
|-55
|54
|2
|8
|16
|8
|1.54
|NKS0167RC
|10959.14
|20197.46
|RC
|119
|-55
|54
|1
|18
|22
|4
|1.24
|NKS0169RC
|10912.40
|20197.46
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|1
|20
|24
|4
|1.47
|NKS0169RC
|10912.40
|20197.46
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|1
|37
|39
|2
|0.87
|NKS0170RC
|10936.28
|20157.35
|RC
|119
|-55
|95
|22
|7
|50
|43
|2.55
|NKS0170RC
|10936.28
|20157.35
|RC
|119
|-55
|95
|20
|56
|95
|39
|2.97
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|44
|45
|1
|0.95
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|47
|47.8
|0.8
|0.5
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|53
|54
|1
|0.53
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|55
|56
|1
|0.54
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|2
|76
|78.05
|2.05
|4.13
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|81
|82
|1
|0.68
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|3
|85
|88
|3
|4.13
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|97
|98
|1
|0.51
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|99.1
|100
|0.9
|0.71
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|103
|104
|1
|1.42
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|7
|109
|116
|7
|0.54
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|5
|118.1
|123
|4.9
|1.02
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|5
|126.3
|130.9
|4.6
|1.07
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|140
|141.15
|1.15
|1.67
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|145.3
|146.2
|0.9
|0.5
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|168
|169
|1
|0.98
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|1
|201.9
|202.9
|1
|0.54
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|2
|207.2
|208.7
|1.5
|0.97
|NKS0171DD
|11013.20
|19797.35
|DD
|119
|-55
|216.4
|2
|210.6
|212.77
|2.17
|0.64
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|45.1
|45.6
|0.5
|6.76
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|4
|61.5
|65.1
|3.6
|1.15
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|3
|70.8
|73.7
|2.9
|1.54
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|76.5
|77.5
|1
|0.66
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|89.8
|90.8
|1
|0.74
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|91.8
|92.8
|1
|1.13
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|94.8
|97
|2.2
|0.93
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|98
|99
|1
|5.31
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|102
|103.6
|1.6
|0.67
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|4
|106.6
|110.2
|3.6
|0.76
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|114.2
|116.5
|2.3
|1.11
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|119
|120.5
|1.5
|0.58
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|127
|129
|2
|1.99
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|3
|131.9
|134.5
|2.6
|0.5
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|136.5
|137
|0.5
|4.57
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|4
|158.35
|162.4
|4.05
|0.75
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|165
|165.9
|0.9
|1.86
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|178
|180
|2
|1
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|204.5
|205.5
|1
|1.29
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|4
|221
|225
|4
|1.04
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|227
|229
|2
|2.68
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|4
|233.5
|237.5
|4
|0.57
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|240.95
|241.5
|0.55
|0.79
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|259
|259.8
|0.8
|0.62
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|2
|283
|285
|2
|1.05
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|289.5
|290.5
|1
|0.91
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|294.5
|295.5
|1
|3.33
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|299.5
|300.5
|1
|0.57
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|301.35
|301.9
|0.55
|1.05
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|307.7
|308.7
|1
|0.61
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|310.65
|311.65
|1
|4.51
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|315.5
|316.5
|1
|0.56
|NKS0172DD
|10931.00
|19877.66
|DD
|119
|-55
|336.4
|1
|318.5
|319.5
|1
|1.19
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2.83
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|1
|18
|20
|2
|0.7
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|8
|34
|50
|16
|0.93
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|15
|54
|77
|23
|1.12
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|30
|79.2
|108.2
|29
|2.62
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|13
|112.2
|124.9
|12.7
|0.69
|NKS0173RD
|11036.04
|19916.74
|RD
|119
|-70
|140.4
|11
|128
|139.2
|11.2
|1.29
|NKS0174RC
|10933.49
|20247.73
|RC
|119
|-55
|55
|16
|12
|44
|32
|2.95
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0.58
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|1
|74.3
|75.4
|1.1
|0.62
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|10
|95.8
|106
|10.2
|1.46
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|2
|117.4
|119.2
|1.8
|0.67
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|5
|131
|136
|5
|24.74
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|1
|163.5
|165
|1.5
|1.42
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|2
|175.4
|176.8
|1.4
|0.64
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|2
|194.3
|196
|1.7
|1.03
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|1
|198.7
|199.7
|1
|0.82
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|1
|202
|203
|1
|0.65
|NKS0175RD
|10858.77
|20117.67
|RD
|119
|-55
|249.7
|6
|236.4
|241.8
|5.4
|1.75
|NKS0176RC
|11018.78
|19716.22
|RC
|119
|-55
|85
|NSI
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|1
|14
|16
|2
|0.72
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|6
|30
|42
|12
|1.46
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|1
|46
|48
|2
|1.16
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|1
|56
|58
|2
|0.94
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|16
|65
|82
|16
|0.89
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|20
|85
|105
|20
|1.2
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|7
|107
|114
|7
|2.03
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|5.25
|116.75
|122
|5
|0.87
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|1
|131
|132
|1
|3.89
|NKS0177RD
|11033.48
|19916.60
|RD
|119
|-80
|135.4
|1
|131
|132
|1
|3.89
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|7
|2
|16
|14
|9.14
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|15
|20
|50
|30
|1.14
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|1
|52
|54
|2
|0.72
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|1
|60
|62
|2
|1.07
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|2
|66
|70
|4
|0.68
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|46
|66
|114
|48
|1.06
|NKS0178RD
|11095.55
|19918.97
|RD
|119
|-55
|135
|5
|116
|121
|5
|0.57
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|2
|4
|8
|4
|0.65
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|36
|38
|2
|0.59
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|44
|46
|2
|0.51
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|50
|52
|2
|3.34
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|8
|55
|63
|8
|1.86
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|65.1
|66
|0.9
|1.42
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|5
|77
|82.3
|5.3
|0.54
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|6
|86
|92
|6
|1.21
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|5
|98
|103.2
|5.2
|0.85
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|107
|108
|1
|0.76
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|111
|112
|1
|0.6
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|10
|117
|127
|10
|1.03
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|133
|134
|1
|1.8
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|3
|137
|139.9
|2.9
|2.55
|NKS0179RD
|11056.98
|19876.60
|RD
|119
|-55
|155.1
|1
|145.3
|146
|0.7
|0.67
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|288
|3
|32
|38
|6
|1.3
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|288
|1
|50
|52
|2
|0.82
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|288
|3
|56
|62
|6
|0.58
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|288
|6
|66
|78
|12
|0.77
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|288
|4
|82
|90
|8
|1.53
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|2
|91
|93
|2
|2.28
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|6
|100.2
|106.9
|6.7
|1.3
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|1
|127.5
|129
|1.5
|0.53
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|3
|147.7
|150.8
|3.1
|1.4
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|14
|163.5
|177
|29.3
|0.83
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|1
|179
|180
|1
|3.07
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|1
|215.1
|215.6
|0.5
|1.23
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|1
|218
|219
|1
|5.61
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|4
|233
|237
|4
|0.51
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|1
|240
|241
|1
|4.23
|NKS0180RD
|10973.72
|19878.21
|RD
|119
|-55
|291
|19
|256
|274
|18
|0.65
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|3
|56
|61
|5
|1.84
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|71
|72
|1
|0.59
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|74
|74.9
|0.9
|2.83
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|79.1
|80
|0.9
|2.25
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|87
|88
|1
|1.4
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|13
|93.6
|106
|12.4
|0.96
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|3
|116.3
|118.6
|2.3
|1.98
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|12
|130.1
|142
|11.9
|1.28
|NKS0181RD
|10856.24
|20119.31
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|162
|163.5
|1.5
|0.74
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|299
|-60
|160.2
|10
|6
|26
|20
|0.8
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|299
|-60
|160.2
|2
|32
|36
|4
|0.9
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|299
|-60
|160.2
|2
|56
|60
|4
|0.63
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|299
|-60
|160.2
|1
|68
|70
|2
|2.61
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|299
|-60
|160.2
|1
|74
|76
|2
|3.09
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|90
|91
|1
|1.01
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|94.85
|95.85
|1
|0.57
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|2
|107
|109
|2
|0.81
|NKS0182RD
|11041.35
|20000.47
|RD
|304
|-60
|160.2
|1
|135.5
|137
|1.5
|0.53
|NKS0183RC
|11007.98
|20116.56
|RC
|119
|-55
|30
|4
|4
|12
|8
|1.24
|NKS0183RC
|11007.98
|20116.56
|RC
|119
|-55
|30
|4
|22
|30
|8
|4.25
|NKS0184RC
|11115.83
|19638.64
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|22
|24
|2
|0.86
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|14
|0
|28
|28
|1.17
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|44
|46
|2
|0.7
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|2
|50
|52
|2
|0.57
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|56
|58
|2
|0.91
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|8
|71.5
|79
|7.5
|0.72
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|99
|100
|1
|0.71
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|106.8
|107.5
|0.7
|6.03
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|113.5
|114.5
|1
|5.93
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|2
|123
|125
|2
|8.84
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|128
|129
|1
|1.25
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|135
|136
|1
|1.58
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|148
|149
|1
|0.86
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|152.11
|154
|1.89
|0.69
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|1
|155.5
|156.1
|0.6
|3.03
|NKS0185RD
|11016.07
|19837.42
|RD
|119
|-55
|170
|4
|161
|165
|4
|1.73
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|4
|8
|4
|2.66
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|18
|22
|4
|0.89
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|4
|26
|34
|8
|1.2
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|86
|90
|4
|4.68
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|100
|104
|4
|1.01
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|4
|112.5
|117
|4.5
|0.73
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|27
|119
|146
|27
|1.25
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|150
|152
|2
|4.74
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|7
|158
|165
|7
|3.42
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|6
|169
|175
|6
|1.11
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|12
|177
|188.68
|11.68
|21.07
|NKS0186RD
|10895.91
|20118.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|207.2
|2
|200.26
|202
|1.74
|0.82
|NKS0187RC
|11100.10
|19640.41
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|16
|18
|2
|0.86
|NKS0188RC
|11080.99
|19641.15
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|NSI
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|5
|98.9
|103.5
|4.6
|5.97
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|1
|107
|108
|1
|1.49
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|1
|109
|110
|1
|1.2
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|1
|127
|128
|1
|2.05
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|1
|130.4
|131.6
|1.2
|1.52
|NKS0189RD
|10907.92
|19879.88
|RD
|119
|-55
|185.2
|1
|139.86
|141.2
|1.34
|0.93
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|4
|2
|10
|8
|1.4
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|11
|16
|38
|22
|0.81
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|2
|42
|46
|4
|0.95
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|1
|54
|56
|2
|1.12
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|1
|77
|78
|1
|0.59
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|11
|84.2
|94.1
|9.9
|1.1
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|10
|96
|105
|9
|0.89
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|8
|108.1
|115.72
|7.62
|1.01
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|2
|126.4
|128.1
|1.7
|1.46
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|1
|133
|134
|1
|2.64
|NKS0190RD
|11053.43
|19956.95
|RD
|119
|-75
|155
|1
|151
|152
|1
|0.81
|NKS0191RC
|11095.62
|19878.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|85
|1
|26
|28
|2
|0.79
|NKS0191RC
|11095.62
|19878.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|85
|2
|36
|40
|4
|1.65
|NKS0191RC
|11095.62
|19878.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|85
|1
|50
|52
|2
|0.63
|NKS0191RC
|11095.62
|19878.84
|RC
|119
|-55
|85
|9
|56
|74
|18
|1.4
|NKS0192RC
|11116.22
|19876.96
|RC
|119
|-55
|36
|9
|2
|20
|18
|1.32
|NKS0192RC
|11116.22
|19876.96
|RC
|119
|-55
|36
|1
|30
|34
|4
|0.8
|NKS0193RC
|11133.66
|19877.86
|RC
|119
|-55
|24
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0.83
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.61
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|1
|30
|32
|2
|0.99
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|3
|40
|46
|6
|9.06
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|3
|54
|60
|6
|1.33
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|1
|72
|74
|2
|0.56
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|7
|78
|92
|14
|0.68
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|7
|108
|114.45
|6.45
|2.8
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|9
|117.4
|126.5
|9.1
|1.22
|NKS0194RD
|10915.00
|20057.04
|RD
|119
|-55
|144.2
|7
|133
|139.4
|6.4
|3.29
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|0
|-90
|150.8
|13
|1
|26
|25
|1.54
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|0
|-90
|150.8
|1
|34
|36
|2
|5.76
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|17
|88
|105.73
|17.73
|0.81
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|107
|108
|1
|0.7
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|114
|115
|0.9
|0.87
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|118
|119
|1
|0.89
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|122
|123
|1
|0.64
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|129.2
|130
|0.8
|1.71
|NKS0195RD
|11053.55
|19960.06
|RD
|119
|-90
|150.8
|1
|135
|136
|1
|0.73
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|25
|29
|4
|2.66
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|36
|38
|2
|0.72
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|54
|56
|2
|0.86
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|8
|66
|78
|12
|2.14
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|84
|85
|1
|0.52
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|87
|88
|1
|1.16
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|90
|91
|1
|1.01
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|3
|108
|111
|3
|0.73
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|144
|145
|1
|1.61
|NKS0196RD
|10823.55
|20078.05
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.4
|1
|149
|150
|1
|1.12
|NKS0197RD
|10781.53
|20080.44
|RD
|119
|-55
|165
|1
|141.7
|142.2
|0.5
|0.93
|NKS0197RD
|10781.53
|20080.44
|RD
|119
|-55
|165
|2
|159.5
|160.7
|1.2
|0.66
|NKS0198RC
|11240.95
|19924.91
|RC
|209
|-55
|114
|1
|32
|36
|4
|0.51
|NKS0198RC
|11240.95
|19924.91
|RC
|209
|-55
|114
|1
|110
|112
|2
|0.64
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|6
|1
|12
|11
|0.6
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|5
|16
|26
|10
|1.09
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|5
|36
|46
|10
|0.61
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|1
|60
|62
|2
|0.69
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|1
|72
|73
|1
|0.64
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|13
|90.68
|103.2
|12.52
|0.87
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|2
|107.3
|110
|2.7
|3.89
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|2
|118
|120.1
|2.1
|1.21
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|1
|124.2
|125
|0.8
|2.2
|NKS0199RD
|10959.32
|20044.69
|RD
|299
|-75
|155.5
|1
|142
|142.9
|0.9
|0.62
|NKS0200RD
|11079.96
|19803.16
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.6
|4
|75.95
|79.25
|3.3
|3.32
|NKS0200RD
|11079.96
|19803.16
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.6
|1
|116.8
|118
|1.2
|1.35
|NKS0200RD
|11079.96
|19803.16
|RD
|119
|-55
|165.6
|1
|157.75
|158.75
|1
|1.49
|NKS0201RC
|10639.24
|20057.82
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|8
|10
|2
|0.61
|NKS0201RC
|10639.24
|20057.82
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|1
|12
|14
|2
|0.63
|NKS0201RC
|10639.24
|20057.82
|RC
|119
|-55
|60
|14
|30
|58
|28
|0.83
|NKS0202RC
|11241.95
|19967.87
|RC
|209
|-55
|90
|4
|76
|86
|10
|2.62
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|56
|58
|2
|1.01
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|2
|61
|64
|3
|0.84
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|123.5
|124.17
|0.67
|1.86
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|100.5
|162
|1.5
|0.7
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|178.05
|179
|0.95
|3.26
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|2
|206
|208
|2
|0.98
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|210
|211.5
|1.5
|1.16
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|215
|216
|1
|2
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|223
|224.1
|1.1
|0.55
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|229.1
|230.1
|1
|0.64
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|243
|244.05
|0.5
|1.54
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|1
|248.5
|249
|0.5
|0.5
|NKS0203RD
|10635.70
|19926.55
|RD
|119
|-55
|339.1
|3
|325.7
|328.15
|2.45
|1.34
|NKS0204RD
|11238.24
|20002.41
|RD
|209
|-55
|132
|NSI
|NKS0205RC
|10796.98
|20158.65
|RC
|119
|-55
|18
|NSI
|NKS0206RC
|10795.26
|20117.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|44
|13
|4
|30
|26
|0.96
|NKS0206RC
|10795.26
|20117.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|44
|1
|36
|38
|2
|0.75
|NKS0207RC
|10795.26
|20117.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|44
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.66
|NKS0207RC
|10795.26
|20117.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|44
|1
|80
|82
|2
|1.81
|NKS0207RC
|10795.26
|20117.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|44
|5
|116
|126
|10
|0.5
|NKS0208RC
|10639.77
|20113.07
|RC
|119
|-55
|88
|NSI
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|124
|125
|1
|1.94
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|2
|139.5
|140.9
|1.4
|0.56
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|4
|142
|145.5
|3.5
|0.88
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|2
|169
|171
|2
|1.21
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|179.5
|181
|1.5
|1.36
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|251
|252
|1
|0.52
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|254
|255
|1
|2.27
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|2
|260
|262
|2
|2.05
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|270
|271
|1
|0.63
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|2
|281.1
|283
|1.9
|3.45
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|6
|297
|302.6
|5.6
|1.14
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|315.5
|317
|1.5
|0.51
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|1
|319
|320
|1
|0.99
|NKS0209RD
|10758.73
|19898.03
|RD
|119
|-55
|485.1
|2
|388
|390
|2
|0.72
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|3
|4
|10
|6
|1.59
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|7
|14
|28
|14
|0.92
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|1
|50
|52
|2
|0.57
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|1
|54
|56
|2
|0.5
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|1
|80
|81
|1
|0.77
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|2
|85
|87
|2
|0.86
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|3
|11.8
|115
|3.2
|0.91
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|1
|121.1
|122.1
|1
|1.04
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|4
|132
|135.8
|3.8
|2.44
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|2
|143
|145
|2
|9.24
|NKS0210RD
|11047.98
|19958.40
|RD
|299
|-62
|170
|1
|156.4
|157.3
|0.9
|1.14
|NKS0211RC
|11155.56
|19917.29
|RC
|119
|-55
|24
|3
|4
|10
|6
|0.76
|NKS0212RC
|11158.58
|19920.94
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0.71
|NKS0213RC
|11155.78
|19958.45
|RC
|119
|-55
|66
|2
|10
|14
|4
|3.83
|NKS0213RC
|11155.78
|19958.45
|RC
|119
|-55
|66
|9
|18
|36
|18
|2.03
|NKS0213RC
|11155.78
|19958.45
|RC
|119
|-55
|66
|10
|42
|62
|20
|1.49
|NKS0214RC
|11159.38
|19938.36
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|1
|16
|18
|2
|0.7
|NKS0214RC
|11159.38
|19938.36
|RC
|119
|-55
|50
|5
|26
|36
|10
|7.49
|NKS0215RC
|11157.23
|19978.47
|RC
|119
|-55
|84
|3
|4
|10
|6
|0.95
|NKS0215RC
|11157.23
|19978.47
|RC
|119
|-55
|84
|19
|16
|54
|38
|2.22
|NKS0215RC
|11157.23
|19978.47
|RC
|119
|-55
|84
|1
|58
|60
|2
|1.24
|NKS0215RC
|11157.23
|19978.47
|RC
|119
|-55
|84
|4
|72
|80
|8
|0.69
|NKS0216RC
|11159.39
|20000.99
|RC
|119
|-55
|45
|20
|2
|42
|40
|1.35
|NKS0217RD
|11104.08
|20000.89
|RD
|119
|-50
|118
|15
|0
|30
|30
|1.62
|NKS0217RD
|11104.08
|20000.89
|RD
|119
|-50
|118
|9
|36
|54
|18
|1.32
|NKS0217RD
|11104.08
|20000.89
|RD
|119
|-50
|118
|29
|64
|103.9
|39.9
|1.09
|NKS0217RD
|11104.08
|20000.89
|RD
|119
|-50
|118
|2
|108
|110
|2
|0.7
|NKS0217RD
|11104.08
|20000.89
|RD
|119
|-50
|118
|1
|112
|113
|1.4
|0.55
|NKS0218DD
|11105.13
|19758.76
|DD
|119
|-55
|81.5
|1
|4.3
|5.8
|1.5
|0.55
|NKS0218DD
|11105.13
|19758.76
|DD
|119
|-55
|81.5
|11
|9
|20.3
|11.3
|0.56
|NKS0218DD
|11105.13
|19758.76
|DD
|119
|-55
|81.5
|11
|9
|20.3
|11.3
|0.56
|NKS0218DD
|11105.13
|19758.76
|DD
|119
|-55
|81.5
|36
|24.3
|62.5
|37.2
|1.06
|NKS0218DD
|11105.13
|19758.76
|DD
|119
|-55
|81.5
|3
|64.9
|68
|3.1
|0.66
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|6
|16
|28
|12
|0.68
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|4
|32
|40
|8
|0.9
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|1
|46
|48
|2
|1.21
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|2
|52
|56
|2
|0.94
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|1
|64
|66
|1
|0.99
|NKS0219RC
|11135.92
|19960.78
|RC
|119
|-58
|105
|1
|70
|96
|1
|1.77
APPENDIX 3: JORC TABLE 1 - NKOSUO PROPERTY
JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 1 sampling techniques and data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code Explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|Other than for soil sampling and an airborne EM-magnetics-radiometrics survey conducted in 2020 there has been no previous mineral exploration at Nkosuo. The presence of gold mineralisation was first revealed by artisanal miners in 2019. Perseus commenced drilling in July 2021. Drilling completed 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 is tabulated below.
|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
|Drilling Type
|No. Holes
|RC metres
|DD metres
|Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|RC
|43
|3,166.00
|0.00
|Pre-collared DD
|41
|3,425.60
|5,346.90
|DD from surface
|6
|0.00
|1,004.70
|Totals
|90
|6,591.60
|6,351.60
|
RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples.
Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.
|Drilling techniques
|Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
|RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals.
|Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a "Reflex ACT II" device.
|Drill sample recovery
|Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
|RC drill samples were logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have averaged 19.3kg in weathered material and 29.3kg in fresh rock. 64 samples (3%) have been logged as being wet
Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.
|Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade.
|Logging
|Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
|Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature.
|Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
|Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed.
|The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
|RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety.
|If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
|In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. All diamond drill core has been assayed.
|For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.
|Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include:
|Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
|All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique.
|For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20).
|Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
|The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy.
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
|Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core.
|The use of twinned holes.
|No holes have been deliberately twinned.
|Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
|Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files.
|Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|Data verification procedures include automated checks to:
|Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error.
|Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views.
|The Competent Person's independent checks of database validity included: Comparison of assay values between nearby holes, checking for internal consistency between, and within database tables, comparisons between assay results from different sampling phases. Additional checking included comparing database assay entries with laboratory source files. These checks showed no significant discrepancies in the database used for resource estimation
|Location of data points
|Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
|Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum.
|Specification of the grid system used.
|All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments.
|Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|A topographic surface has been established by a drone photogrammetric survey conducted in 2020. The topographic surface is expected to be reliable to +/- 0.2m.
|Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Nkosuo.
|Data spacing and distribution
|Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|The Nkosuo prospect is delineated by regular drilling at 80m x 80m X-Y spacing in holes dipping at -55 degrees toward 160 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth. The drill pattern has been partially infilled to 40m x 80m in places. Drill coverage generally extends to about 150m vertical depth and to a maximum of about 280m depth.
|Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|The data spacing has established geological continuity of the host granite but has not defined the continuity of mineralisation sufficiently to permit reliable estimation of Mineral Resources.
|Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
|Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the trend of the granite body that hosts mineralisation. The orientation of mineralised structures within the granite is presently unconfirmed but there is no indication that exploration results to date are affected by a significant bias due to orientation.
|If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|Sample security
|The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Edikan mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the assay laboratory by laboratory personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites and at the core yard compound on a 24 hour per day basis.
|Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between adjacent drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.
|Audits or reviews
|The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
|Nkosuo drill hole data have not been subject to any formal audit.
|The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.
|The Competent Person considers that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures adopted for the Nkosuo drilling provide an adequate basis for the reporting of Exploration Results.
JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|The Nkosuo prospect is located on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence PL2/177 granted to Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited and renewed on 15th January 2020. The permit is valid until 14th January 2023. In 2019 Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited entered into an agreement with Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited under which it has an option to purchase the permit. Perseus has exercised its option and ministerial approval to transfer the permit to Perseus Ghana Exploration Limited, which has been nominated by Perseus to hold the permit, is being applied for. Should Perseus apply for a mining lease, the Government of Ghana shall retain a 10% free carried interest in the company holding the mining lease. Additionally, the Government of Ghana is entitled to a 5% royalty on nett revenue (revenue minus transport and refining costs). Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited will also retain a 1.5% NSR royalty.
A further 0.5% of nett revenue is required to be paid to a local community development fund.
The Nkosuo prospect area is not affected by sites of historical or environmental significance. Ongoing drilling to delineate a resource requires negotiation of access agreements with farmers and payment of compensation for affected crops. Exploitation of the deposit will require an environmental and social impact assessment, community consultation and the grant of an Exploitation Permit. Nkosuo is located 7km from the Edikan mine processing plant.
|Exploration done by other parties
|Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
|There has been no exploration by other parties.
|Geology
|Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
|The Nkosuo prospect is a granite-hosted orogenic gold deposit similar to several deposits exploited at Perseus's nearby Edikan Gold Mine. Edikan gold deposits occur near the western flank of the Ashanti Greenstone Belt along the Obuasi-Akropong gold corridor. The Central Ashanti property is underlain principally by Paleoproterozoic Birimian metasediments of the Kumasi-Afema basin, positioned between the Ashanti and Sefwi Greenstone Belts. The flysch type metasediments consist of dacitic volcaniclastics, greywackes plus argillaceous (phyllitic) sediments, intensely folded, faulted and metamorphosed to upper green schist facies. Minor cherty and manganiferous exhalative sediments are locally present, and graphitic schists coincide with the principal shear (thrust) zones. Numerous small Basin-type or Cape Coast-type granitoids have intruded the sediments along several regional structures. Structurally controlled gold mineralisation occurs in two principal modes: disseminated pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation associated with quartz veining and sericite alteration hosted by granitoids and shear-zone hosted mineralisation associated with pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation in and adjacent to quartz veins in deformed metasedimentary rocks.
The Nkosuo deposit comprises mineralisation hosted by a single NNE striking granitoid body measuring at least 600m along strike, typically 250m horizontal width and dipping approximately 75? toward WNW. Drilling has confirmed that the body is continuous to at least 250m vertical depth below surface. The entire granite is not mineralised throughout but drilling to date indicates substantial zones of gold mineralisation up to 100m horizontal width.
|Drill hole Information
|A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
|A table of drill hole and intercept details is included in the report to which this table relates.
|Data aggregation methods
|In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|The cut-off grade, minimum down-hole length and maximum included internal waste are clearly stated in the report to which this table relates.
Higher-grade "included" intercepts are clearly reported.
Drill hole intercepts have not been reported as metal equivalents.
|Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths
|These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').
|The geometry of the host granite body has been established but the orientation(s) of mineralised zones within the granite are not yet defined. Intercepts are clearly described as down-hole lengths because true widths are not presently known.
|Diagrams
|Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|Appropriate plans and cross-sections are included in the report to which this table relates.
|Balanced reporting
|Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
|Holes that did not intercept significant mineralisation are shown on plans and cross-sections and "NSI" holes are included in tables of intercepts.
|Other substantive exploration data
|Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
|Soil sampling has defined a strong gold-in-soil anomaly over the Nkosuo prospect. The airborne geophysical survey has helped elucidate the general geology of the area. Otherwise, there are no other material exploration data yet available for Nkosuo prospect.
|Further work
|The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
|Perseus intends to continue drilling at Nkosuo to delineate a Mineral Resource and to undertake such other studies as are required to complete a feasibility study, economic evaluation and estimate of Ore Reserves that will contribute to the Life-of-Mine plan at Edikan.