NSW Deputy Premier Announces Mine Waste Re-Use Initiative at the Broken Hill Cobalt Project Demonstration Plant

07:14 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - The Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. ((ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) CEO and locally based Broken Hill Cobalt Project team were delighted to host the NSW Deputy Premier on 20th April 2022 for the launch of the NSW Government Mine Waste Re-Use Initiative. The announcement includes a program to develop an Atlas of NSW Mine Waste opportunities

The Demonstration Plant provided the venue for the announcement and also a most relevant backdrop to the initiative.

Cobalt Blue is at the forefront of enabling technology and investment in the Broken Hill Demonstration Plant, which will process cobalt into battery ready materials for export direct to battery makers world-wide.

CEO of Cobalt Blue, Joe Kaderavek said:

"Cobalt Blue has strong interest in commercialising mining waste and rehabilitating waste dumps or tailings dams. We welcome this announcement as an important first step towards supporting a longer term sustainable, circular economy.

The capacity of the Demonstration Plant will be extended to prove up these recycling opportunities.

Placing Australian ethical and sustainable critical minerals direct into the global battery production chain is our vision at Cobalt Blue."

Photo (left to right)
Scott Barrett, MLC NSW
Dugald Saunders, Agriculture Minister NSW
Joe Kaderavek, CEO Cobalt Blue Holdings
Alvin D'Almaida, Investment NSW
Paul Toole, Deputy Premier NSW
Trystan Riddiford - Project Supervisor Cobalt Blue Holdings



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Source:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.



Contact:

Joel Crane Investor Relations - Commercial Manager Phone: +61 (0) 484 113 700 Website: www.cobaltblueholdings.com Email: joel.crane@cobaltblueholdings.com


